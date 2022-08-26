Read full article on original website
Man arrested after attack with rock at East Shore motel
A 19-year-old Jamaican man is being held without bail in Dauphin County Prison after, police said, he severely beat another man at a Harrisburg area motel Sunday night. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kemaree Reid, with a last known address of Harrisburg, on aggravated assault charges after troopers were dispatched to the La Quinta Inn and Suites, 265 N. Hershey Road, in West Hanover Township about 8:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man “gushing blood” from his head.
abc27.com
Stolen car pursuit in Dauphin County led to Central Dauphin lockdown
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police received a call yesterday from a woman saying that her stolen car was traveling into Lebanon County on I-81 South. This lead to a high speed police chase that eventually led to the administrative lockdown at Central Dauphin High School. At...
abc27.com
Lancaster Police investigating three shootings in two days
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating three shootings in two days. On August 29 around 3:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Ann Street and found an adult male shooting victim. The victim, a Lancaster resident, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man convicted of assaulting Camp Hill prison guard
A Cumberland County jury has convicted a man of assault related to a 2021 incident at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill in which he punched a corrections officer, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
abc27.com
Lebanon County DA potential conflict of interest clouds Trooper shooting report
(WHTM) – For the second time in two years the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office ruled an on-duty State Trooper was justified in killing another person. That decision is raising questions because the district attorney, Pier Hess Graf, is married to a State Trooper. In her 46-page report,...
abc27.com
Three arrested in York County armed robbery
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a York County convenience store over the weekend. According to Northern York County Regional Police, on August 27 at 1:20 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle pull into a driveway near the Rutter’s Farm Store in North Codorus Township. Two people entered the store and ran back into the vehicle, which left with its headlights off.
abc27.com
Pa. man sentenced to 19 years in prison for meth trafficking
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a man from Delaware County was sentenced to 235 months, or 19 years, in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to...
Officer On Patrol Witnesses Armed Robbery At Rutters In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A trio of 20-somethings was spotted by police while robbing a Rutters in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 27, authorities say. A Northern York County Regional police officer "performing stationary patrol" witnessed part of the robbery, according to a release by the police. Wilmer Febus-Lopez, 29, John Taylor-Williams, 22, both...
Man stabbed in Steelton apartment complex
Steelton police are investigating a stabbing in an apartment complex off Wood Street that sent one man to the hospital for emergency medical treatment Tuesday afternoon. Steelton Interim Chief William Shaub told PennLive officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Wood Street shortly after 4:50 p.m., after a woman said her husband had been stabbed in the chest.
Trooper’s 4th fatal shooting is justified, central Pa. prosecutor rules
A Pennsylvania state trooper who has killed four people over 15 years was justified in fatally shooting a man last year, according to a ruling by the Lebanon County District Attorney announced Monday. District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said Trooper Jay Splain reasonably feared for his partner’s safety when he...
Drunk man charged after breaking into home, sleeping on couch
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Halifax man is facing charges after state police say he broke into a woman’s home and was found passed out on her couch drunk. State police were sent to the woman’s home along Pine Street in Coalport Borough on Sunday, Aug. 28 after she reported finding the man on […]
abc27.com
Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
abc27.com
Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident
(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
local21news.com
Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
1 injured in shooting near central Pa. school: report
One person was injured when a shooting broke out at a home near a Lancaster County middle school on Monday afternoon, according to reports. Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of South Ann Street around 3:15 p.m., LancasterOnline reported. Police told WGAL that a male, age...
1 person, 4 dogs displaced following house fire in Biglerville
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — One person and four dogs have been displaced following a house fire on the 200 block of Main Street in Biglerville, Adams County on Tuesday night, according to emergency dispatch. Firefighters responded to the scene of the fire around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 30. One of...
abc27.com
Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirleysburg after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz.
Blood found on roadway in Cumberland County being investigated: police
Police in Silver Spring Township are asking for the public’s help in investigating a large amount of blood, most likely human, discovered Saturday morning. According to police, a large amount of blood in the roadway and adjacent grass was discovered around 7:15 a.m. Saturday along Ashburg Drive, a suburban street located just west of Cumberland Valley High School.
Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County dispatch. The fire is located along the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County, also according to dispatch. Dispatch also confirmed that there...
OSHA investigating deadly Martin’s Potato Roll building collapse near Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the fatal building collapse at the Martin Potato Roll Company near Chambersburg on Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police confirmed on Wednesday morning that one person died in the accident when during construction operations, multiple concrete walls collapsed and a contractor was unable […]
