Mechanicsburg, PA

PennLive.com

Man arrested after attack with rock at East Shore motel

A 19-year-old Jamaican man is being held without bail in Dauphin County Prison after, police said, he severely beat another man at a Harrisburg area motel Sunday night. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kemaree Reid, with a last known address of Harrisburg, on aggravated assault charges after troopers were dispatched to the La Quinta Inn and Suites, 265 N. Hershey Road, in West Hanover Township about 8:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man “gushing blood” from his head.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Police investigating three shootings in two days

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating three shootings in two days. On August 29 around 3:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Ann Street and found an adult male shooting victim. The victim, a Lancaster resident, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Three arrested in York County armed robbery

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a York County convenience store over the weekend. According to Northern York County Regional Police, on August 27 at 1:20 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle pull into a driveway near the Rutter’s Farm Store in North Codorus Township. Two people entered the store and ran back into the vehicle, which left with its headlights off.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. man sentenced to 19 years in prison for meth trafficking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a man from Delaware County was sentenced to 235 months, or 19 years, in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man stabbed in Steelton apartment complex

Steelton police are investigating a stabbing in an apartment complex off Wood Street that sent one man to the hospital for emergency medical treatment Tuesday afternoon. Steelton Interim Chief William Shaub told PennLive officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Wood Street shortly after 4:50 p.m., after a woman said her husband had been stabbed in the chest.
STEELTON, PA
WTAJ

Drunk man charged after breaking into home, sleeping on couch

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Halifax man is facing charges after state police say he broke into a woman’s home and was found passed out on her couch drunk. State police were sent to the woman’s home along Pine Street in Coalport Borough on Sunday, Aug. 28 after she reported finding the man on […]
HALIFAX, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
LANCASTER, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
DAUPHIN, PA
local21news.com

Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirleysburg after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County dispatch. The fire is located along the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County, also according to dispatch. Dispatch also confirmed that there...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

OSHA investigating deadly Martin’s Potato Roll building collapse near Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the fatal building collapse at the Martin Potato Roll Company near Chambersburg on Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police confirmed on Wednesday morning that one person died in the accident when during construction operations, multiple concrete walls collapsed and a contractor was unable […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

