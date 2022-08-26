Read full article on original website
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
York woman arrested in connection to Tioga County shooting: police
YORK, Pa. — A man and a York woman were arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Aug. 26 in Tioga County. Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, from York, was charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children and related charges. Leonardo Pagan Acevedo, 33, from Bethlehem, was...
Northern York County police officer catches commercial burglars red handed
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP – police in northern York County were able to capture two suspects...
3 separate shooting incidents over 2-day span are under investigation in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred over a two-day span in the city. A total of three people were injured in the incidents. Two of the shootings occurred Monday, while the third occurred Tuesday night, according to police. The first incident occurred at...
1 person taken to the hospital following shooting in Lancaster City
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County dispatch has confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on 2nd and Pearl Streets Tuesday night. The call about the shooting came in at 9:55 p.m. on Aug. 30. The extent of the person's injuries are currently unknown. This...
Suspect charged in Harrisburg shooting that injured 2 children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police have charged a Harrisburg man with four counts of attempted homicide and other offenses related to an August 11 shooting that injured two children in the city, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. Darrell Lee Henderson-Baylor, 24, of the 1700 block of Green...
2 men taken into custody, Central Dauphin School District placed on lockdown for period on Tuesday morning
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:50 a.m. (August 31): State Police have identified the two suspects as Marquis Thompson, 26, of McDonough, GA, and Stephon Scott, 24, of Newburgh, NY. They are accused of stealing a 2021 Genesis G70 in Lebanon County and eluding attempts from police to stop...
1 injured in shooting near central Pa. school: report
One person was injured when a shooting broke out at a home near a Lancaster County middle school on Monday afternoon, according to reports. Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of South Ann Street around 3:15 p.m., LancasterOnline reported. Police told WGAL that a male, age...
Fourth home completed in York Habitat For Humanity project
YORK, Pa. — A family in York has a new place to live thanks to Habitat For Humanity. The home, located on Chestnut Street in York, is part of a 14-house renovation project at that location. The property sat vacant for 10 years after a 2009 fire, until York...
Shooting reported in Lancaster, one injured: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred at the 200 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster on Monday. Police were dispatched to the scene at 3:15 p.m. One was confirmed injured at the scene, it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
Three arrested in York County armed robbery
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a York County convenience store over the weekend. According to Northern York County Regional Police, on August 27 at 1:20 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle pull into a driveway near the Rutter’s Farm Store in North Codorus Township. Two people entered the store and ran back into the vehicle, which left with its headlights off.
York neighborhood burned in 2009, now has new homes
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — In the city of York, a new homeowner’s property is in a place where it was once impossible to imagine. Thirteen years ago in 2009, sixty people were left homeless after sixteen homes burned. Now Chestnut Street in York is lined with Habitat for...
$600 worth of counterfeit bills used at Best Buy, police seek identity of suspects
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Lower Paxton Township police are investigating a counterfeiting incident that took place at Best Buy in the 5000 block of Jonestown Road. Authorities say on July 23 around 5:00 PM a black female in a red shirt passed $600.00 worth of counterfeit bills to complete a purchase and then left the store.
State Police seek tips to help identify suspect in deadly Thanksgiving 2016 crash on I-81 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation into a deadly Thanksgiving Day 2016 crash on Interstate 81 in Franklin County continues nearly six years after it occurred. The crash involved an older-model Ford F150 pickup truck that was pulling a stolen trailer, according to police. As...
Man convicted of assaulting Camp Hill prison guard
A Cumberland County jury has convicted a man of assault related to a 2021 incident at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill in which he punched a corrections officer, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
Man said he was ‘going to shoot somebody’ before leading police on central Pa. manhunt: police
An armed man who caused Shippensburg schools to go on lockdown while he was on the run last week had told his children’s mother he was “going to get locked up and going to shoot somebody,” police said. The Shippensburg Area School District and Shippensburg University were...
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident
(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
