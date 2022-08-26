ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

FOX 43

York woman arrested in connection to Tioga County shooting: police

YORK, Pa. — A man and a York woman were arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Aug. 26 in Tioga County. Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, from York, was charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children and related charges. Leonardo Pagan Acevedo, 33, from Bethlehem, was...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Suspect charged in Harrisburg shooting that injured 2 children

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police have charged a Harrisburg man with four counts of attempted homicide and other offenses related to an August 11 shooting that injured two children in the city, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. Darrell Lee Henderson-Baylor, 24, of the 1700 block of Green...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Fourth home completed in York Habitat For Humanity project

YORK, Pa. — A family in York has a new place to live thanks to Habitat For Humanity. The home, located on Chestnut Street in York, is part of a 14-house renovation project at that location. The property sat vacant for 10 years after a 2009 fire, until York...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Shooting reported in Lancaster, one injured: police

LANCASTER, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred at the 200 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster on Monday. Police were dispatched to the scene at 3:15 p.m. One was confirmed injured at the scene, it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Three arrested in York County armed robbery

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a York County convenience store over the weekend. According to Northern York County Regional Police, on August 27 at 1:20 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle pull into a driveway near the Rutter’s Farm Store in North Codorus Township. Two people entered the store and ran back into the vehicle, which left with its headlights off.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York neighborhood burned in 2009, now has new homes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — In the city of York, a new homeowner’s property is in a place where it was once impossible to imagine. Thirteen years ago in 2009, sixty people were left homeless after sixteen homes burned. Now Chestnut Street in York is lined with Habitat for...
YORK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby

UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
OCEAN CITY, MD
local21news.com

Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
DAUPHIN, PA
