wchstv.com
Officials: One person in custody in St. Albans drug investigation
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person has been taken into custody in a drug investigation in St. Albans on Monday, federal officials said. Multiple agencies executed a search warrant Monday at an apartment on Spring Street in St. Albans. “We found equipment and materials consistent with the manufacturing...
wchstv.com
Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va., including five in Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine new COVID-19-related deaths, including five in Kanawha County, were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. Meanwhile, active virus cases fell by about 100 and were at 2,980, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR also reported 1,028 new virus cases since the last update.
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dip in W.Va. on Tuesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dipped Tuesday in West Virginia after climbing by nearly 30 the previous day. The state’s hospitalization total declined by four to 324 on Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total climbed to 328 the previous day after 29 hospitalizations were added.
wchstv.com
Six more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active virus cases fall slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday, while hospitalizations rose and active virus cases declined slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from McDowell County. a 38-year-old man from Cabell County.
wchstv.com
The Dick Henderson Bridge to be closed for period Sept. 4 during fireworks display
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed for vehicular traffic for two hours Sunday, Sept. 4, for the Nitro and St. Albans Labor Day fireworks display. State highways officials said in a news release the bridge...
wchstv.com
West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia. Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for the hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks, the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.
wchstv.com
High water, power outages reported in some spots after storms move through
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — High water and power outages were reported in some spots in West Virginia on Tuesday morning after storms moved through. About 1,400 Appalachian Power customers were without service as of 11 a.m., according to the power company's website. Kanawha had more about 370 without...
wchstv.com
How is recovery going one month after floodwaters devastated Eastern Kentucky?
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — A month after the floodwaters devastated Eastern Kentucky, flood victims are still living in travel trailers or some other temporary housing. They are thankful for the accommodations, but are eager to go home. According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's office, right now there are 354...
wchstv.com
Nearly $2.5 million in funding awarded for projects throughout Lawrence County, Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday presented $2.4 million for infrastructure and safety improvements in Lawrence County. Projects covered by the funding include a new pedestrian and bike path connected to sidewalks in Louisa, the renovation of a fire station, the construction of a new fire station and the installation of water lines to serve 58 households, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
