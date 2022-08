A Brookfield woman charged with child endangering for two incidents has resolved the cases. Julie Gudzinas, 41, of 5755 Everett East Road, entered a plea of guilty or no contest July 28 to a charge of disorderly conduct reduced from endangering children, and a second charge of endangering children was dismissed when she stipulated that there was probable cause for the her arrest, and agreed to pay costs. Trumbull County Eastern District Court Judge Marty Nosich suspended her sentence and assessed costs. Both cases arose from a May 23 incident.

