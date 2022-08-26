Read full article on original website
$375,000 grant aims to keep elderly residents safe in Philadelphia
According to the Action News Data Journalism team, there were 1,938 cases of elder financial exploitation reported from 2014 to 2022 in Philadelphia.
University City Townhomes tenants getting more time to relocate before closure
Residents of a soon-to-be-shuttered affordable housing complex in West Philadelphia will have at least another month to relocate. The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development has again agreed to extend the owner’s annual affordable housing contract. Tenants living in the 70-unit apartment building now have until Oct. 8 to move.
Only 50% of Center City office employees have returned for in-person work
The Action News Data Journalism Team found that cell phone data activity involving non-residential workers in Center City is up 38% when you compare last July to July of this year.
I’ve worked at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia for 10 years. Here’s why I’m angry — and why I want big change
For the last 10 years, I have worked with the most amazing advocates at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia (CLS) to prevent eviction and homelessness, to mend the safety net, to help people with criminal records get a fair chance at jobs, housing, and education. I have met incredible people in the streets of our city, from tenant organizers to workers fighting for their rights, who have established mutual aid programs, taken direct action to make change, and who have dedicated their lives to the cause.
camdencounty.com
Commissioners Surpass $25 Million in Emergency Rental Assistance
(Camden, NJ) – In January, the Board of County Commissioners launched its third round of support for renters at risk of losing their homes or facing an eviction threat due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These federal funds became vital for residents to stay in their current homes and aids with back utility payments.
CBS News
WATCH LIVE: DA Krasner, community agencies to announce Justice Department Grant Award for Elder Justice Task Force
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will be joined by local nonprofit and legal advocacy organizations to announce hundreds of thousands of dollars in Department of Justice Office of Victims and Crime grant money that will be used to launch a new multidisciplinary collaborative for improving services for elder victims of crime.
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage
(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
Fraud Ring Theft of $10.3M from Chester Upland SD Thwarted
County and state officials worked together to recapture $10.3 million in state aid intended for the Chester Upland School District stolen by an international fraud ring, writes Max Bennett for patch.com.
billypenn.com
After outcry over Harriet Tubman statue commission, Philadelphia reverses course and will hold an open call
Philly’s plans for a permanent statue of Harriet Tubman have changed. After community outcry over the way the project was commissioned, the original plan has been dropped in favor of an open call for artists to craft the structure, officials announced. When the traveling statue “Harriet Tubman: The Journey...
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Penn. to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a down payment and closing costs. The Philly...
billypenn.com
9 Philly government agencies with jobs that aren’t obvious from their names — and what they can do for you
Philadelphia’s city government can be a maze to navigate for both new and longtime residents. A few departments have pretty clear functions. Parks and Recreation manages the city’s public parks, outdoor pools, and 150+ recreation centers. The Office of Property Assessment assesses property values, and the Office of Emergency Management — you guessed it — manages emergencies.
phillyyimby.com
Garage Still Stands at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in University City, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that a 406-car multi-level garage, with is slated for demolition, continues to stand at the northwest corner of Filbert and North 38th streets at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center campus at 3800 Powelton Avenue in University City, West Philadelphia. The demolition is planned as part of an extensive overhaul of the medical campus, which includes the construction of a nine-story, 481,702-square-foot parking garage in the western section of the campus superblock.
2 of Pennsylvania’s Top Colleges are in Delaware County
Two Delaware County colleges made it to the top 5 ranks in Niche’s listing of the top universities in Pennsylvania for 2023. Swarthmore College ranked at No. 3 while Haverford College made it to No. 4, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Swarthmore and Haverford switched places on...
fox29.com
School bus services cut for some Philadelphia archdiocese students
PHILADELPHIA - Just days before the new academic year, parents of students who attend Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools were enraged to learn that school bus services were cut for 7th and 8th grade students. Instead, students will get a transportation pass from the City of Philadelphia to access public buses...
NBC Philadelphia
Several Catholic Schools Without Textbooks Ahead of School Year
Several schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia are without vital textbooks due to a system “backlog” a week before the start of the school year, educators say. Archdiocese officials say the lack of books is due to a backlog with Non Public Information System, a web-based application for school’s to order instruction material for non-public schools.
Is your property tax bill going up? Philadelphia has finally started mailing out assessments
After months of uncertainty, Philadelphia has finally begun mailing new property assessments to thousands of homeowners. Residents will also receive the forms needed to dispute the valuations. The figures, which dictate individual property taxes, will likely cause some sticker shock. After a three-year pause in assessments, residential property values increased...
Giordano: Fetterman Trashes Oz's Wealth, But Sends His Kids To Private School
Giordano swings over into a conversation centered on John Fetterman’s wealth, revealing that Fetterman, while using Mehmet Oz’s wealth against him in a campaign, sends his children to private school in lieu of the local public school.
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY. With talks of the proposed subway making the rounds throughout the Philadelphia region, many are wondering where the trail...
Philadelphia police under pressure ahead of President Biden's visit, Made in America Festival
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Made in America Festival is just two days after President Joe Biden's visit to Philadelphia. It's jam-packed several days for Philadelphia police.Labor Day Weekend will take on the most appropriate meaning. There will be a lot of work for the Philadelphia Police Department and other law enforcement securing the areas of the presidential visit on Thursday and then over on the Parkway for Made in America.A military aircraft circles Center City. Philadelphia Police Department commanders and federal agents tour Independence Hall.An inspector with the Philadelphia force says the department is in full preparation mode for a presidential...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Philadelphia Police Department is short 1,300 officers. Here’s why the situation is about to get worse
The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that’s all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers and civilian employees have set retirement dates within the next four years by enrolling in the city’s deferred pension program.
