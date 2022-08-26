Read full article on original website
BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Blasts in at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts
BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” bounds onto both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts at No. 1, boasting the second-biggest worldwide weekly streaming total since the surveys began in September 2020. The song is the South Korean pop superstars’ first No. 1 on the Global 200, besting the No. 2-peaking “Lovesick Girls,” and their second leader on Global Excl. U.S., after “Lovesick Girls” launched atop the list in October 2020. Meanwhile, with the coronation of “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK becomes the first act to top the Global 200 and include a member that has led the list solo; the quartet’s Rosé...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
The Weather Channel
Portuguese Man Finds Skeleton in His Backyard; Analysis Reveals It Belongs to the Largest Dinosaur Ever Found in Europe!
Imagine waking up one fine day, only to realise that one of the most gigantic creatures to have walked the Earth once resided where you currently live — and we do not mean this metaphorically!. In one such unprecedented turn of events, a man from Portugal’s Pombal, while carrying...
Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio
The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
Hot 100 First-Timers: Rosa Linn’s ‘Snap’ Debuts Following Eurovision Breakthrough
Armenian singer-songwriter and 2022 Eurovision Song Contest contestant Rosa Linn scores her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 3) with her single “Snap.” The song — Linn’s first appearance on any Billboard chart — was released on Nvak/Columbia Records, and debuts at No. 97 with 4.9 million U.S. streams (up 13%), 2 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 52%) and 1,000 downloads sold (up 63%) in the Aug. 19-25 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also pushes 16-15 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, 22-20 on the Billboard Global 200 and 33-29 on Adult Alternative Airplay...
Anitta Performs Global Hit ‘Envolver’ & Gives Master Class in Twerking at the 2022 VMAs
Making her MTV VMAs debut, Brazilian superstar Anitta was a vision in red wearing a tight blood-red bodysuit to perform her global smash hit, “Envolver.” The Brazilian superstar took the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night (Aug. 28) after being introduced by BLACKPINK, who reminded those in attendance of Anitta’s star-studded collaborations, including Madonna and Snoop Dogg. Then, Anitta appeared on the very top of a white set of steps that seated her fierce troupe of dancers. She started off with “Envolver” and, as expected, she made her way down the steps to do her viral...
Muse’s ‘Will Of The People’ Set to Become First U.K. No. 1 Using NFT Tech
Muse is almost certain to scoop the U.K. chart title with Will Of The People (via Warner Recordings) — and create a slice of history in the process. Will Of The People should become the territory’s first-ever leader using NFT technology. The British alternative rock trio’s ninth studio set was released with a limited-edition “Digital Pressing,” a pioneering standalone format created through a partnership between Warner Music U.K. and eco-friendly NFT specialist marketplace Serenade. The chart-eligible digital release was designed by Serenade to “cater for a superfan’s appetite for scarcity, exclusive content and community recognition,” reads a statement from the Australia-headquartered company. Founder Max...
BLACKPINK Delivers Biting First U.S. Award Show Performance With ‘Pink Venom’ at 2022 VMAs
Just after 2022 MTV Video Music Award co-host LL Cool J crowned this year’s event as the “most diverse and global ever,” Latto introduced K-pop sensation BLACKPINK to the stage. “This next group has not only dominated K-pop, they’ve taken over the world,” said Latto, a four-time VMA nominee this year. She then noted it was not only the girl group’s first time ever at the VMAs but also the act’s first ever U.S. award show performance. To celebrate, BLACKPINK treated BLINKs to a performance of its new hit single “Pink Venom.” The song is the first single from the group’s upcoming...
Elton John and Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ In Three-Way Battle For U.K. Chart Crown
LF System’s eight-week reign in the U.K. is under threat. The Scottish production duo has been unmoved from the top spot for a full two months with “Afraid to Feel” (via Warner Records), an unbroken streak no other single can match in 2022. Though it remains at the top of the midweek leaderboard, the dance smash is locked in a three-way battle with DJ Eliza Rose’s “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)” (Rosebud). and Elton John and Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” (EMI), respectively. Just 1,200 chart units separate the top three at the midweek stage, the Official Charts Company reports. As it stands at...
The Wiggles Make History With Two Australian Arena Tours In 2023
The Wiggles continue their golden run with the announcement of another arena tour of Australia, a run that places the childen’s entertainers in the history books. With The Wiggles Holiday Party Big Show, announced Tuesday (Aug. 30), the Wiggles become the first band in Australian history to perform two national arena tours in a single year. The “Hot Potato” singers will hit the road for 15 end-of-year dates, wrapping Dec. 17 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena — the country’s biggest arena, with a 21,000 capacity. Bruce Springsteen did the double with his Wrecking Ball tour in 2013 and with the High Hopes jaunt...
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Pleads For Global Film Community Support at Venice Film Festival Opening Ceremony
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine made an impassioned speech on Wednesday during the Venice Film Festival’s opening ceremony, pleading for the global film community to rally to the country’s cause as it suffers a a mounting death toll amid fierce fighting with Russia. “Personalities of culture: directors, producers and actors, screenwriters, cameramen, composers, artistic directors, set designers, critics and many, many more, from many countries in the world, all belonging to the same family of cinema!,” Zelenskyy said in a recorded speech beamed onto the festival’s Sala Grande screen. “Your opinion is important and your voice counts.” “The least that you can...
Ozzy Osbourne Moving Back to England Because He’s ‘Fed Up’ With Mass Shootings in America
Ozzy Osbourne is “fed up” with America. The legendary heavy metal singer has revealed that he and his family are moving from Los Angeles back to his native England because of ongoing mass shootings in the United States. “Everything’s f—ing ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f—ing crazy,” Osbourne said in a new interview with The Observer, referencing the Route 91 Harvest shooting in 2017, where nearly 60 people died and more than...
