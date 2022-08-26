Ozzy Osbourne is “fed up” with America. The legendary heavy metal singer has revealed that he and his family are moving from Los Angeles back to his native England because of ongoing mass shootings in the United States. “Everything’s f—ing ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f—ing crazy,” Osbourne said in a new interview with The Observer, referencing the Route 91 Harvest shooting in 2017, where nearly 60 people died and more than...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO