Florida State

abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma health experts expect increase in COVID-19 cases this fall

TULSA, Okla. — As the temperatures begin to drop, health experts expect COVID-19 cases to climb. "We would expect to see a slight increase in the number of cases over the next few weeks or even over the next month, especially because school is back in session, people are getting back together," explained state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone.
Report: Electricity prices rising faster in Oklahoma than any other state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration paints a painful picture for Oklahoma. The report reveals that Oklahoma's electricity prices are climbing at the fastest rate in the nation. From June 2021 to June 2022, electricity prices climbed from 7.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 10.87 cents per kilowatt hour across all sectors.
Xcel Energy reminds customers of ways to prevent falling for scams

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Xcel Energy has received several reports of attempted phone scams against Texas and New Mexico customers and wants to remind business and residential customers how to protect themselves from falling victim to scams. “Scammers are always looking for new ways to fool us, but there...
Amarillo ISD ranks among Top 10 in state in recent TEA accountability ratings

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The state’s new accountability rating for the Amarillo Independent School District puts it in the top 10 academically among the largest school districts in Texas. The district received an overall grade of 89, or B+, according to accountability scores released by the Texas Education...
Heavy rain, scattered thunderstorms likely today

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Isolated thunderstorms continue to meander through the Texas Panhandle this morning (interactive radar). This may force a few to take the rain jacket out the door to work and school but would be a good idea for all of us as another round is anticipated this afternoon which will likely be more widespread than what is being observed this morning.
