Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Wendy's parking lot fight turns violent, one man in hospital with stab wounds
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wendy's employee is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he stabbed a coworker in the restaurant's parking lot. Wilkes-Barre City Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Wendy's on Kidder Street at around 10:30 PM on Sunday. Officers found the victim,...
abc7amarillo.com
New Mexico Governor issues pardons to 6 individuals, including 'Toy Box Killer' survivor
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued executive clemency to six individuals convicted of crimes in New Mexico. Cynthia Jaramillo, a survivor of serial killer David Parker Ray, was pardoned. Jaramillo had a felony drug charge on her record. Jaramillo was kidnapped by Ray...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma health experts expect increase in COVID-19 cases this fall
TULSA, Okla. — As the temperatures begin to drop, health experts expect COVID-19 cases to climb. "We would expect to see a slight increase in the number of cases over the next few weeks or even over the next month, especially because school is back in session, people are getting back together," explained state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone.
abc7amarillo.com
Report: Electricity prices rising faster in Oklahoma than any other state
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration paints a painful picture for Oklahoma. The report reveals that Oklahoma's electricity prices are climbing at the fastest rate in the nation. From June 2021 to June 2022, electricity prices climbed from 7.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 10.87 cents per kilowatt hour across all sectors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc7amarillo.com
Xcel Energy reminds customers of ways to prevent falling for scams
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Xcel Energy has received several reports of attempted phone scams against Texas and New Mexico customers and wants to remind business and residential customers how to protect themselves from falling victim to scams. “Scammers are always looking for new ways to fool us, but there...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD ranks among Top 10 in state in recent TEA accountability ratings
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The state’s new accountability rating for the Amarillo Independent School District puts it in the top 10 academically among the largest school districts in Texas. The district received an overall grade of 89, or B+, according to accountability scores released by the Texas Education...
abc7amarillo.com
Heavy rain, scattered thunderstorms likely today
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Isolated thunderstorms continue to meander through the Texas Panhandle this morning (interactive radar). This may force a few to take the rain jacket out the door to work and school but would be a good idea for all of us as another round is anticipated this afternoon which will likely be more widespread than what is being observed this morning.
Comments / 0