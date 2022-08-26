ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eaton Register Herald

Pork Festival announces grandstand music lineup

EATON — The 51st Annual Preble County Pork Festival is adding top entertainment from Ohio performers and groups throughout the festival weekend, Sept. 17-18, and is even bringing a country music legend to headline a Saturday evening concert at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Complimentary grandstand performances on Saturday and...
EATON, OH
wnewsj.com

He’s our very own ‘Music Man’

“Seventy-six trombones led the big parade. With a hundred and ten cornets close at hand. They were followed by rows and rows of the finest virtuosos, the cream of every famous band!” sang Professor Harold Hill in “The Music Man.”. Wilmington has its own music man — without...
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Blanchester Public Library 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 discussing ” A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy. New members are welcome. For more information, contact the library.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend This Week: August 28th - September 4th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week!. PNC Pavilion. 7pm. The Southgate House Revival (The Sanctuary) 7pm. The Southgate House Revival (The Lounge) 8pm. MOTR...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Mulberry St. makeover progressing

Progress continues for the City of Wilmington’s North Mulberry Street project. The city is replacing the old 4-inch water main with a new six-inch line. They’re also adding new pavement, repairing the sidewalk, and making ADA-compliant ramps. The project is estimated to be finihsed by the end of November.
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1

In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Learning journalism W.I.L.L be fun!

Did you know that Wilmington College offers a program each spring and fall for people over 40 years old?. The Wilmington Institute of Lifelong Learning (W.I.L.L.) offers classes for a variety of interests. The next session starts Sept 12. Offered this fall are knitting, felting, Cherokee language, furniture restoration, Tai...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Township Talk at History Center

On Saturday, the Clinton County Historical Society and the Genealogical Society gave members and non-members alike a lesson on Adams, Chester, Marion, and Vernon Townships and more during the latest in the series of Township Talk events. The fourth and final Township Talk of the year is set for Saturday, September 24 with the focus on Union Twp. and the City of Wilmington. To learn more, please visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org.
wnewsj.com

Wilmington cross country at Lakota East Classic

MASON-The Wilmington High School cross country teams competed in a loaded Lakota East Classic Saturday at Voice of America Park. Wilmington boys were 13th overall. Henry Hildebrandt was 30th in a personal best time of 17:36.78. Conner Walters 78th (course record 19:54.7), Oliver McDermott 85th (PR 20:16), Dylan Littrell 87th...
WILMINGTON, OH
Your Radio Place

Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE

The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Renaissance Festival set to kick off next week in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY — Starting next weekend, the Renaissance Festival is set to return to Harveysburg for its 33rd season. The festival will kick off on Saturday, September 3, and will continue every Saturday and Sunday until October 30. Features at the festival include a 16th Century English Village on...
wnewsj.com

HealthSource on the horizon

The clouds are dark but the future is bright as the HealthSource Wilmington Family Practice new construction is underway at West Main and South Spring Streets downtown. The new building, which will replace the current one, will be a single-story, 8,400 square-foot medical office building with a new parking lot.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Howard, Seeger to be inducted in to WHS hall of fame

The 2022 Wilmington High School Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony will be held 5 p.m. Sept. 9 in the WHS auditeria. Those voted in to the HOF were Quinten Rollins, Monica Howard and Donna Seeger. Rollins will not be able to attend the ceremony. He will be honored in the next class, athletic director Troy Diels said.
WILMINGTON, OH

