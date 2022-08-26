Read full article on original website
Related
Eaton Register Herald
Pork Festival announces grandstand music lineup
EATON — The 51st Annual Preble County Pork Festival is adding top entertainment from Ohio performers and groups throughout the festival weekend, Sept. 17-18, and is even bringing a country music legend to headline a Saturday evening concert at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Complimentary grandstand performances on Saturday and...
wnewsj.com
He’s our very own ‘Music Man’
“Seventy-six trombones led the big parade. With a hundred and ten cornets close at hand. They were followed by rows and rows of the finest virtuosos, the cream of every famous band!” sang Professor Harold Hill in “The Music Man.”. Wilmington has its own music man — without...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Blanchester Public Library 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 discussing ” A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy. New members are welcome. For more information, contact the library.
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend This Week: August 28th - September 4th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week!. PNC Pavilion. 7pm. The Southgate House Revival (The Sanctuary) 7pm. The Southgate House Revival (The Lounge) 8pm. MOTR...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Mulberry St. makeover progressing
Progress continues for the City of Wilmington’s North Mulberry Street project. The city is replacing the old 4-inch water main with a new six-inch line. They’re also adding new pavement, repairing the sidewalk, and making ADA-compliant ramps. The project is estimated to be finihsed by the end of November.
Fox 19
Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1
In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
wnewsj.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Annual Francis Marion and Laura Belle Osborn reunion upcoming
The 42nd annual Francis Marion and Laura Belle Osborn reunion will be held at noon Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up Community Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Meat (ham and chicken) will be furnished, so bring a side dish and dessert to share.
wnewsj.com
Learning journalism W.I.L.L be fun!
Did you know that Wilmington College offers a program each spring and fall for people over 40 years old?. The Wilmington Institute of Lifelong Learning (W.I.L.L.) offers classes for a variety of interests. The next session starts Sept 12. Offered this fall are knitting, felting, Cherokee language, furniture restoration, Tai...
Hamilton County Parks will no longer host Holiday In Lights at Sharon Woods
The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.
wnewsj.com
Township Talk at History Center
On Saturday, the Clinton County Historical Society and the Genealogical Society gave members and non-members alike a lesson on Adams, Chester, Marion, and Vernon Townships and more during the latest in the series of Township Talk events. The fourth and final Township Talk of the year is set for Saturday, September 24 with the focus on Union Twp. and the City of Wilmington. To learn more, please visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org.
Everything You Need to Know About Cincinnati's Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest Fireworks
This Labor Day bash officially signals the end of summer with a firework display — and tons of traffic jams.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington cross country at Lakota East Classic
MASON-The Wilmington High School cross country teams competed in a loaded Lakota East Classic Saturday at Voice of America Park. Wilmington boys were 13th overall. Henry Hildebrandt was 30th in a personal best time of 17:36.78. Conner Walters 78th (course record 19:54.7), Oliver McDermott 85th (PR 20:16), Dylan Littrell 87th...
Your Radio Place
Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE
The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
wnewsj.com
Busy Blanchester Summer Craft Fair
BLANCHESTER — The 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair drew a large crowd and many vendors Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Blanchester.
linknky.com
Beyond the Curb: Peek inside the newest apartment community in MainStrasse Village
Covington’s newest apartment community is the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse Village. Resident Valarie Bender first viewed the building during a hard hat tour before it was complete and “fell in love with it.”. Bender said one of the best parts of living at JRG is the...
Renaissance Festival set to kick off next week in Warren Co.
WARREN COUNTY — Starting next weekend, the Renaissance Festival is set to return to Harveysburg for its 33rd season. The festival will kick off on Saturday, September 3, and will continue every Saturday and Sunday until October 30. Features at the festival include a 16th Century English Village on...
wnewsj.com
HealthSource on the horizon
The clouds are dark but the future is bright as the HealthSource Wilmington Family Practice new construction is underway at West Main and South Spring Streets downtown. The new building, which will replace the current one, will be a single-story, 8,400 square-foot medical office building with a new parking lot.
WKRC
Reality TV cooking contestant helps open new restaurant in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A chef is taking his talents from the reality TV scene to the Tri-State. Camerron Dangerfield, "Chef Cam," is on a mission to open and revamp Black and minority owned businesses in cities across the country. His skills have been showcased on Food Network, winning Chopped and...
WATCH: Fiona And Baby Hippo Brother Fritz Meet For First Time In Cincinnati
Check out the adorable video from the Cincinnati Zoo here.
wnewsj.com
Howard, Seeger to be inducted in to WHS hall of fame
The 2022 Wilmington High School Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony will be held 5 p.m. Sept. 9 in the WHS auditeria. Those voted in to the HOF were Quinten Rollins, Monica Howard and Donna Seeger. Rollins will not be able to attend the ceremony. He will be honored in the next class, athletic director Troy Diels said.
Comments / 0