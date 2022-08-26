Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins Opening Pizza Shop with Family

A new store perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is coming to ETON Chagrin Boulevard in September and Crocker Park in October. The Good Feet Store sells personally fitted arch supports "for every foot and lifestyle," according to a Tuesday news release from the malls' developer Stark Enterprises. The company is expanding with eight new locations in northeast Ohio, including six set for the Cleveland area.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO