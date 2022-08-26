Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — An Oregon man was killed in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the 60-year-old from Klamath Falls crashed into the center divide around 3 p.m. on I-5, near Lake Street in Mount Shasta.
krcrtv.com
California's second and final free fishing day is on Saturday
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will offer its second free fishing day of the year on Saturday. The CDFW typically offers two free days per year: the Saturday of the Fourth of July weekend, and the Saturday before Labor Day. However, it'll be hot: temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach well past triple digits for many parts of the Northstate.
krcrtv.com
Fire departments across Northstate to receive wildfire preparedness funding
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Fire departments throughout the Northstate will be seeing some new wildfire safety funding thanks to a multi-organization grant program. Through PG&E's Corporation Foundation and the California Fire Foundation (CFF), $149,000 will be dispersed over 12 fire departments throughout Northern California in hopes to bolster disaster preparedness efforts. This is all a part of the Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program which, since 2018, has granted over $3 million to over 250 fire departments throughout the state.
krcrtv.com
California ISO issues Flex Alert Wednesday 4-9 pm
UPDATE: The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, for Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies. - - - LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Americans 'could lose the right to vote' if GOP isn't stopped, Colorado sec of state says
DENVER (TND) — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold claims Americans could lose the right to vote if the GOP wins big in the upcoming midterm elections. The comments were made in an interview as Griswold continues her campaign to remain Colorado's top election official. What we can expect...
krcrtv.com
California unemployment lowers; US labor market remains tight, professor says.
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The US labor market remains critical to millions of Americans across California as many still seek proper work to pay the bills. On top of that, inflation continues to affect prices, making even common items, such as gas, seem out of reach for the average consumer. However, with the unemployment rate in California dropping, supplemented by continued efforts to create jobs, there may some good news for Californians looking for work within the Labor Market.
krcrtv.com
SpaceX launches 46 satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (FOX26) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket could be seen from miles streaking across the sky as it carried 46 Starlink satellites into orbit late Tuesday night. The rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on the California coast at 10:40 p.m. The...
krcrtv.com
Blackberry Festival coming to Shastice Park on Sunday of Labor Day Weekend
MT. SHASTA CITY — The Mt. Shasta Rotary Club has announced the return of the Blackberry Music Festival to be held this year at Shastice Park in Mt. Shasta on the Sunday, September 4th. The festival moves from City Park to Shastice Park, with plenty of room to spread...
Comments / 0