krcrtv.com

60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — An Oregon man was killed in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the 60-year-old from Klamath Falls crashed into the center divide around 3 p.m. on I-5, near Lake Street in Mount Shasta.
krcrtv.com

California's second and final free fishing day is on Saturday

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will offer its second free fishing day of the year on Saturday. The CDFW typically offers two free days per year: the Saturday of the Fourth of July weekend, and the Saturday before Labor Day. However, it'll be hot: temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach well past triple digits for many parts of the Northstate.
krcrtv.com

Fire departments across Northstate to receive wildfire preparedness funding

NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Fire departments throughout the Northstate will be seeing some new wildfire safety funding thanks to a multi-organization grant program. Through PG&E's Corporation Foundation and the California Fire Foundation (CFF), $149,000 will be dispersed over 12 fire departments throughout Northern California in hopes to bolster disaster preparedness efforts. This is all a part of the Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program which, since 2018, has granted over $3 million to over 250 fire departments throughout the state.
krcrtv.com

California ISO issues Flex Alert Wednesday 4-9 pm

UPDATE: The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, for Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies. - - - LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators...
krcrtv.com

California unemployment lowers; US labor market remains tight, professor says.

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The US labor market remains critical to millions of Americans across California as many still seek proper work to pay the bills. On top of that, inflation continues to affect prices, making even common items, such as gas, seem out of reach for the average consumer. However, with the unemployment rate in California dropping, supplemented by continued efforts to create jobs, there may some good news for Californians looking for work within the Labor Market.
