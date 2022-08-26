Matthew “Matt” James Tappero, age 67, of Kitty Hawk, NC died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born in Roanoke, VA, and lived in Bedford, VA through high school. Matt was preceded in death by his father, Max Tappero, stepmother Jane Tappero and stepfather Willis Levan. Matt was a graduate of Bedford High School and Elon University. Upon graduating from college, Matt moved to the Outer Banks for the summer and ended up staying a lifetime. He began working in construction, found his calling, and went on to obtain his North Carolina general contractor’s license. He created his own company, Coastal Construction of North Carolina, Inc, and with his wife, Denice by his side worked to build countless commercial and residential properties up and down the Outer Banks. Matt was a well-regarded, trusted, and highly skilled general contractor for over 30 years. Matt had an infinite zest for life and adventure. He was passionate about cooking, any kind of boating, fishing, scuba diving, paddle boarding (he loved to catch a good wave), sailing, water skiing, wakeboarding, snow skiing, flying, hiking and golfing. Above everything else, his family was most important to him.

