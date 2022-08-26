Read full article on original website
Applications Now Being Accepted For Artist Support Grants
Artists are now eligible to apply for Artist Support Grants through a partnership between the North Carolina Arts Council, Pocosin Arts, Arts of the Pamlico, Dare Arts and Martin County Arts Council. Artist Support Grants is a program funded by the N.C. Arts Council to provide the opportunity for local...
Outer Banks Seafood Festival Endowment Created
The Outer Banks Community Foundation is pleased to announce that the Outer Banks Seafood Festival Endowment has been established by the Outer Banks Seafood Festival Board of Directors. The Outer Banks Seafood Festival is a nonprofit organization that promotes the positive impacts of our local seafood industry, educates people about seafood indigenous to North Carolina and the Outer Banks, and provides need-based support to the local fishing community and its members through festival proceeds.
CSE releases Buxton Beach nourishment summary, and what to expect next
Coastal Science & Engineering (CSE)—which is tasked with managing the Buxton beach nourishment project that was performed by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD)—has released its second newsletter containing a construction summary. This newsletter documents the milestones that GLDD achieved during construction from June 30, 2022 to...
Ocracoke Express passenger ferry season extended through September
Due to popular demand, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ocracoke Express will extend its operating season through September 30. The season was previously slated to end on Labor Day. Beginning Sept. 6, the passenger ferry will operate on a Tuesday through Friday schedule, the most popular days for Ocracoke...
William David Robinson
OCRACOKE — William David Robinson, 48, of Ocracoke, NC passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He will be greatly missed. William was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Carleene Robinson, and his brother, George Robinson.
Matthew James Tappero
Matthew “Matt” James Tappero, age 67, of Kitty Hawk, NC died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born in Roanoke, VA, and lived in Bedford, VA through high school. Matt was preceded in death by his father, Max Tappero, stepmother Jane Tappero and stepfather Willis Levan. Matt was a graduate of Bedford High School and Elon University. Upon graduating from college, Matt moved to the Outer Banks for the summer and ended up staying a lifetime. He began working in construction, found his calling, and went on to obtain his North Carolina general contractor’s license. He created his own company, Coastal Construction of North Carolina, Inc, and with his wife, Denice by his side worked to build countless commercial and residential properties up and down the Outer Banks. Matt was a well-regarded, trusted, and highly skilled general contractor for over 30 years. Matt had an infinite zest for life and adventure. He was passionate about cooking, any kind of boating, fishing, scuba diving, paddle boarding (he loved to catch a good wave), sailing, water skiing, wakeboarding, snow skiing, flying, hiking and golfing. Above everything else, his family was most important to him.
