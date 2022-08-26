ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pilot killed in light aircraft crash in Herefordshire as investigation launched

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mo9P_0hWSSif200

A pilot has died after his light aircraft crashed at an airfield.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Shobdon Airfield near Leominster, Herefordshire , at 10.07am on Friday.

The pilot was still in the plane when emergency services got to the scene but it was quickly apparent nothing could be done for the casualty, according to West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS).

The man, in his 50s, was confirmed dead at the scene. Nobody else was injured and no one else was on board the fixed-wing aircraft and no other plane was involved in the crash.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) will investigate the cause of the crash, West Mercia Police confirmed.

An air ambulance and paramedics were sent to the scene, shortly after the alarm was raised.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival we discovered a fixed-wing light aircraft that had come down at the airfield.

“There was one male patient still within the aircraft.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father-of-six dies after bridge car crash

A man who died when a BMW fell off a bridge after a car crash has been described as a devoted father-of-six.Harry Smith, 33, of Worcester, died after a silver BMW and a red Vauxhall Astra crashed on Eckington Bridge, Worcestershire, on Friday at about 4am, and the BMW  fell into the River Avon.He was recovered from the water but died at the scene, West Mercia Police said.A 38-year-old man from Worcester, who managed to climb out of the water, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving.He has been released under investigation.Police said...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party

The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Aircraft#Herefordshire#Pilot#Traffic Accident#Wmas#West Mercia
The Independent

Girl, 14, arrested in connection with massive Walmart fire

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with a fire that extensively damaged a Walmart store in Peachtree City, Georgia, police say.Firefighters responding to a 911 call at the store on West Highway 54 at about 7.20pm on 24 August arrived to find the building well ablaze. Customers captured dramatic images of flames and thick black smoke shooting up from fully engulfed shelves packed with paper products.Bodycam footage released by the Peachtree City Police Department showed officers rushing through the store evacuating it of staff and customers.Three officers from the Peachtree City Police Department were taken to hospital...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Daily Mail

Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother

This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Man held over rape allegation

A man has been arrested after a woman alleged she was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station.Gloucestershire Police said a 28-year-old man had handed himself in following a CCTV appeal by officers who had issued an image of a suspect.The assault took place in bushes near the Gulf petrol station off Horton Road in Gloucester between 8pm and 8.40pm on August 26.A man had met the victim at the bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area where he raped her and fled.The force said the man, from Gloucester, had attended a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US Air Force asserts jurisdiction in case of woman accused over biker’s death

The US Air Force has asserted jurisdiction in the prosecution of a servicewoman charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving following a crash in Norfolk, a court has heard.Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 23, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, was released on conditional bail on Wednesday after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court over the death of Matthew Day.The 33-year-old died of his injuries after a red Honda Accord car collided with the Yamaha motorbike he was riding in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, last Friday.The incident happened in the constituency of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

817K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy