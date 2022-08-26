ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Bill Barr calls Trump 'incorrigible' and says he's 'his own worst enemy'

By Grace Panetta
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYL9S_0hWSSbTx00
Former Attorney General Bill Barr and former President Donald Trump Drew Angerer/Getty Images
  • Bill Barr said Trump is "his own worst enemy" and called him "incorrigible" on Bari Weiss' podcast.
  • "He doesn't take advice from people and he does his own thing," Barr said of Trump.
  • Barr said Trump is "morally responsible" for January 6, but shouldn't have been impeached.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr in an interview with writer and journalist Bari Weiss called former President Donald Trump "incorrigible" and described him as "his own worst enemy."

"The left has lost their mind over Trump — Trump derangement syndrome is a real thing — but Trump is his own worst enemy and has provoked a lot of the venom," Barr, who served as attorney general under Trump for nearly two years, said in an interview on Weiss' podcast, "Honestly With Bari Weiss," recounting his decision to serve under Trump.

"In fact, he's incorrigible," Barr continued. "He doesn't take advice from people and he does his own thing, and you're not going to teach an old dog new tricks. So I was under no illusion when I went in, but I felt there was a chance he would rally to the office and be more disciplined in his behavior."

Despite Barr's initial hesitations, he ultimately accepted the job to succeed Jeff Sessions as attorney general because, he said, "he ran out of people to throw" between himself and Trump and thought he could "help stabilize things" at the Department of Justice, which he previously led under then-President George H.W. Bush's administration.

Barr recalled warning Trump at the beginning of 2020 that he would lose the election if he didn't "adjust" his behavior. But, Barr said, Trump "continued to be self-indulgent and petty, and turned off key constituents that made the difference in the election."

Despite his reservations over Trump's behavior, Barr still supported much of his policy agenda. But Barr's breaking point came in December 2020 over Trump's brazen efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Barr, who left the DOJ at the end of 2020, told Weiss that he was "disgusted," "mortified," and "angry" while watching the January 6 insurrection unfold at the Capitol, calling it "a riot that got out of control."

Barr said he believes Trump is "morally responsible" for telling his supporters "there was something they could do" on Capitol Hill to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election. Still, he disagrees with the House of Representatives' February 2021 decision to impeach Trump for inciting the attack.

"Someone asked me if I would have voted for impeachment and I said no, I don't think impeaching people after they're out of office is a proper use of the impeachment power. I think it's better for the country to move on," Barr said.

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
The List

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Ripped Apart On Twitter Over His Comments About Loan Forgiveness

When Joe Biden was campaigning for president, one of his promises was that he would do something about student loan debt. And as of this week, he's made good on that promise. President Biden announced a plan to reduce student loan debt for those making under $125,000 per year — $10,000 forgiven if you didn't get a federal Pell Grant and $20,000 forgiven if you did (via NPR). Like just about anything that a politician does, some people are excited and happy about it and some people are angry and irritated.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bari Weiss
Person
Jeff Sessions
Person
Donald Trump
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Fox Host Slams Laura Ingraham, Fox for Throwing in ‘Trump Towel’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling pounced on Laura Ingraham’s apparent skepticism of former President Donald Trump’s potential run for office, using the opportunity to knock his former Fox News colleague and the network itself. Regarding another Trump presidential campaign, Ingraham said on a podcast Monday that “we’ll see whether...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
CINCINNATI, OH
Business Insider

Business Insider

593K+
Followers
39K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy