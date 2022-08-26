Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Mom Backed for Cutting Off Friends 'Insulting' Teen Son Behind Her Back
"With friends like that, who needs enemies?" said one commenter on the viral Reddit post.
Lizzo Defender Mike Epps Now Accused of Body-Shaming a Former Employee
A former publicist for the comedian said on Twitter on Sunday that he called her "Rick Ross" and "ugly."
Brittany Aldean Asks for 'Compassion' Amid Transphobia Controversy
"We're living a world of unparalleled outrage; everyone is mad about everything. If they don't have a reason to be mad, they will find one," the quote said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vivica A. Fox Blasts Nick Cannon Following Baby Announcement
Actress Vivica A. Fox had some harsh words for Nick Cannon, who has eight children and two more on the way.
Aunt Urging Woman to Book Daughter's Wedding at Her Mansion for Free Panned
One user wrote, "There is so much work that goes into preparing and maintaining an Airbnb on a day to day basis. Let alone a wedding!"
Woman Applauded For Shutting Down Mom's Irate Friend: 'Go To Your Room'
"The audacity to try and send someone else's adult child to their room," one commenter exclaimed. "I would have laughed too."
Man Slammed for Changing Locks Behind Wife's Back: 'Broke Her Trust'
"My wife decided this was her hill to die on," said the poster in the now-viral comment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Slammed for Trying to Evict Stepdaughter From Bedroom
"Talk to your dad about how new stepsister and her mom are not giving you a good first impression and making you uncomfortable," one user commented.
Man Gives 'Stranger' Sitting Next to Him on a Plane a Tattoo Mid-Flight
Some 46 per cent of American respondents to a recent survey confirmed they have at least one permanent design.
'I'm a Princess Diana Superfan, I Quit My Job to Attend Her Inquest'
When I heard the news of Diana's death on August 31st, 1997 I was devastated.
Khloé Kardashian Gave A Glimpse Into Her Life As A Mom Of Two
"It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Praised for Ordering Food His Stepsister Does Not Eat: 'Obsessed'
"If you'd like something else you can pay for it yourself," one commenter said while defending the man's choice.
'Reservation Dogs'' Amber Midthunder on 'Groundbreaking' Show and 'Prey'
Amber Midthunder spoke to Newsweek about joining Season 2 of "Reservation Dogs" and her joy over "Prey's" success.
Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara Parody Taylor Swift's Album Cover: 'Midnight Snacks'
Klum and Vergara decided to get in on the action and poked fun at the album title.
Fact Check: Has Leonardo DiCaprio Dated Women Over the Age of 25?
After reports emerged suggesting Leonardo DiCaprio broke up with girlfriend Camila Morrone, Newsweek looked into the viral claim about his past relationships.
Brittany Aldean Says Her Words 'Taken Out of Context' Amid Controversy
The wife of country superstar Jason Aldean has been embroiled in a transphobia controversy this week.
New on Netflix in September 2022: Over 120 Shows and Movies Coming Soon
Netflix is bringing a host of new TV shows and movies to the streaming platform for September, including Ana de Armas as Marylin Monroe in the film "Blonde".
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
952M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0