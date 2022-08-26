ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ community on rise in Honesdale

Something is very wrong when a borough council member will in a council meeting publicly make an insulting remark to a person of the LGBTQ+ community who had just stated that more protection is needed here in town, and not apologize!

Many concerned citizens, at the last few meetings outraged by his comment, have stood up, asking the council to demand an apology from him; in addition to make a belated one from the council itself for not speaking up to correct his action immediately.

None have been issued, from him or the council, and none will be, according to the borough council president at the last meeting.

Hate crimes are on the rise... and yes, right here in "our town"!

Derogatory slurs and curses have been shouted at our youths, and a rainbow flag has been attacked and slashed.

Were this an American flag or a cross, the council, and police I am sure would have been more proactive in issuing a statement of concern, such as the ones from the mayor of Washington DC and the governor of New York after similar hate crime have occurred with attacks on LGBTQ+ people and a rainbow flag.

Something is rotten here in Honesdale, and it smells like an eggplant!Rev. Glenn of Trees, Honesdale

