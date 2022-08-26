Read full article on original website
South Carolina man wanted after police chase in Washington County
WASHINGTON County (WGXA) --- A South Carolina man is wanted after investigators say he led police on a police chase in Washington County. According to a post on Facebook by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, William Garret Moxley, age 29, of South Carolina is wanted after a vehicle pursuit led Sandersville Police Department.
VIDEO: Only minor injuries after fiery crash on Georgia interstate
ATLANTA (CNN) -- A semi-truck and four other cars collided on I-285 in Georgia on Monday. Authorities said the crash happened in the westbound lanes near Ashford Dunwoody Rd. All lanes on the interstate were shut down for hours. The DeKalb County Fire Department says three people were taken to...
USDA Climate Change funds going to projects in Georgia that may surprise you
The USDA is spending big bucks to combat climate change. In fact, they are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Rural America with some of that earmarked for Georgia. Infrastructure committed to climate change would be creating solar farms, helping assist farmers in renewable resources, and changing diesel to electric; however, several hundreds of thousands of your tax dollars are being funded into emergency vehicles, a sewer grinder, and even tasers.
Georgia's farmers and state leaders meet to discuss agricultural concerns
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With fuel costs high and supply chain issues causing scarcity in other supplies, Georgia's leading industry is faced with many difficulties that are driving their operating costs up and, ultimately, hitting our wallets in the grocery stores. On Tuesday, farmers from across the Peach State met...
