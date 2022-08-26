Read full article on original website
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Dog Electrocuted After Touching Downed Power Line Ann Arbor
Michigan took a pretty good beating Monday evening after powerful storms ripped through parts of the state. Washtenaw County was one specific area that was affected by the storms. Thousands were left without power after power lines were brought down. While in a backyard, a dog in Ann Arbor was...
Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake
A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Police in Michigan Need Help Finding These Two Missing Persons
It's pretty sad that we struggle to keep up with the number of people that seem to go missing nearly every day in the state of Michigan. Police are currently looking for the public's help in finding two people from Michigan. Ernest Rodriguez. 17-year-old Anthony Ernest Rodriguez has been missing...
MI Movie Theatres to Play Extended ‘Lord of the Rings’ Films
Extended versions of 'Lord of the Rings' will be headed back to the big screen. Coming up in September, Emagine Entertainment will continue with its' Flashback Cinema movie series with some classics. Fans of the 'Lord of the Rings' film series and 'The Blob' will once again be able to experience those movies in a theatre setting.
The Best Spots for Waterfront Dining in Michigan
Waterfront dining is one of my favorite things to do. Having grown up on Lake Michigan, waterfront dining was something our family did all the time. It doesn't always have to be on a Great Lake, it just needs to be on the water. There's something special about the breeze,...
Genius or Crazy? A Michigan Man Implants His Car Key in His Hand
Keeping things quick, easy, and simple seems to be a way of life lately. Nobody has time for much anymore, especially fumbling around for your keys. One metro Detroit man took it upon himself to simplify that part of his life by implanting his car key into his hand. Brandon...
The First Commercial Airport in Michigan Was in Roseville
The first commercial airport in Michigan was located in Macomb County. Nowadays, it doesn't seem like you have to go very far to find some sort of airfield in Michigan. From the bigger airports like Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport to your smaller airfields just down the road, they are everywhere. That wasn't always the case though.
Is It Legal to Spank a Child in Michigan Schools?
19 U.S. states currently allow public schools to use corporal punishment to discipline children from preschool until they graduate. Is Michigan one of those 19 states?. The discussion of spanking in public schools is a hot topic right now after one school in Missouri is reinstating corporal punishment under a new policy.
Want to Be Bob Seger’s Neighbor? It Could Happen for Just a Million Bucks
Imagine living across the road from Michigan superstar Bob Seger. He could walk over and borrow your tools. You could swim in his pool anytime you want without asking. His family could keep an eye on your place when you're out of town. You realize that none of those things...
Huge Black Cat Spotted in Northern Michigan – What Was it?
Dakota Stebbins of northern Michigan recently captured a few photos of what he believed to be a black cougar in Manistee County. Stebbins posted the photo on social media, and as you can imagine, people went crazy over the images. He took the photos at the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K...
5 Songs Every Michigander Should Know
Spanning a variety of decades and genres, there are a select few classic songs that everyone from Michigan knows. Whether you like them or not, these songs seem to find their way onto every BBQ, grad party, and even wedding playlist. 1. All Summer Long - Kid Rock. Who hasn't...
Woman Claims She Was Fat Shamed + Humiliated at Cedar Point Due to Size
An Ohio woman says she was humiliated after being turned away from a roller coaster at Cedar Point due to her size. Did This Amazon Driver Just Steal a Puppy From a Michigan Home?. As Always - It's Her Word Against Theirs. Raegan - who goes by the handle rae.moody...
Helpful Info: Illegal Baby Names In Michigan & United States
Having a child is the best experience I have ever witnessed, raising him has been a blessing that I am beyond grateful for. Before my son was born I remember the anticipation about how life was going to change. His mom and I were well planned out and we worked well as a team.
Christmas Movie Filmed at Holly Hotel to Hold World Premiere in Michigan
It's only fitting that a Christmas movie filmed at the historic Holly Hotel will get its world debut just a few weeks before Christmas right here in the state of Michigan. 'Christmas at the Holly Hotel' was filmed last winter at the historic Holly landmark months before it was heavily damaged by a fire that ripped through the downtown area in June of this year. Nearby businesses Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall and Andy's Place restaurant also sustained heavy damage from the fire.
As the School Year Starts in Michigan, New School Bus Safety Laws Are In Effect
It's the start of another school year which means the buses are back on the roads taking students to and from school. As the new year gets underway Michigan drivers will have two new bus laws in effect to follow. Effective this school year a new law prohibits anyone from...
The Top 4 Places in Michigan to Take a Scenic Fall Chairlift Ride
Forget summer. Allow me to help you start building your Fall Bucket List. If you have never taken in the colors of Michigan during the fall from above, you don't know what you're missing. We all know that Michigan offers some of the best leaf peeping in the country. Driving...
