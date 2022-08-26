MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans Sandhills State Park has officially reopened after being closed for the past month. The park was closed due to road repairs. The park is open in all areas, except for headquarters and the interpretative trail. These areas are still closed due to renovations and construction. The roads that were being worked on by TxDOT may still be sticky in some spots, so be cautious while driving on them.

MONAHANS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO