Major crash causes traffic delays at 11th and Grandview
ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: As of 5:24 p.m., the wreck has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal flow. ------------------------------------------------------- The Odessa Police Department is warning drivers of traffic delays at 11th Street and Grandview Avenue due to a major crash. Officers are on scene investigating the cause.
OPD identifies man accused of stealing car with child inside
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a suspect accused of stealing a car that was idling in a parking lot- all while a young child was waiting inside for her father to return. Armando Olivas, 31, is wanted on a warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Endangering a Child. Now […]
Midlander found unconscious in submerged truck, charged with DWI
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and veered off the roadway where he reportedly passed out. Justin Swank, 42, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. According to court records, on August 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department received a […]
Traffic alert: Westbound lanes on BI-20 in Ector County closed due to downed utility poles
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Westbound lanes on BI-20 in Ector County from Grandview to Dixie are closed due to downed utility poles. TxDOT says they are looking to get eastbound lanes open and use them for two-way traffic. This repair work should take most of the day. OPD says...
San Angelo LIVE!
Suspect wanted for Shooting a Sweetwater Man in the Head Has Been Arrested in Odessa
SWEETWATER – A Sweetwater man wanted for an attempted capital murder was arrested in the Permian Basin last Wednesday. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, 26-year-old Joshua Coronado was arrested by the Odessa Police Department on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant issued by the Sweetwater Police Department. The warrant was issued after an Attempted Capital Murder that occurred in July of 2022.
2 killed in Ward County crash
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that two people were killed in a crash early yesterday morning. According to the Texas DPS report, the crash happened around 3:30 am on August 25th on FM 1927, 7 miles south of Pyote. Further investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram was headed southbound […]
Odessa Crime Stoppers investigate structure fire
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Crime Stoppers are investigating a fire that started in someone’s backyard and almost burned down their home. Crime Stoppers says that the fire happened around 4:35 pm on June 4th at 505 E. 55th. Right now, local law enforcement is trying to locate the suspect involved in starting the fire. […]
Odessa neighborhood deals with storm damage
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Many neighbors on Odessa’s Roosevelt Avenue were still in shock Monday following Sunday night’s destructive storm. A homeowner who spoke to ABC Big 2 News said he wanted to remain anonymous but described what it was like once the winds and rain started tearing up his neighborhood. “All we knew is […]
Delays on major roads in Odessa due to storm damage
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department says that several roads are blocked off because traffic signals are without power following last night’s storm. The road closure on East 2nd from Grandview to Hillcrest is open but it’s limited to one lane in both directions. OPD says that drivers should expect delays throughout the day […]
OPD investigate car burglary
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is searching for the man seen in the photos below. Officers say that on August 17th he was seen stealing from a person’s vehicle at a Sleep Inn and Suites near 3101 E. Hwy 80. According to police, the unknown suspect entered someone’s vehicle and took several items. […]
Monahans Sandhills State Park reopens on August 29
MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans Sandhills State Park has officially reopened after being closed for the past month. The park was closed due to road repairs. The park is open in all areas, except for headquarters and the interpretative trail. These areas are still closed due to renovations and construction. The roads that were being worked on by TxDOT may still be sticky in some spots, so be cautious while driving on them.
Man threatens self, ex-girlfriend with gun, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and then himself during a heated argument. Timothy Britt Jr., 33, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on August 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were […]
Mom charged after toddler is found wandering outside
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after neighbors called 911 to say they were concerned about her two-year-old child who had been walking around outside for about 30 minutes. Betty Lee Rosales, 30, has been charged with Endangering a Child, a state jail felony. According to court records, around 3:49 […]
Man charged in hit and run that sent motorcyclist to hospital
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he crashed into a motorcycle earlier this week and left the scene. Steven Ramos, 21, has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on August 23 in the […]
‘It felt like it was sinking’: Flooding forces Odessa family out of home
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Heavy rains hit low-lying Odessa neighborhoods hard again. One family recently bought and moved into a home near 36th Street and Dixie Blvd. This week, they moved out because flood waters damaged nearly everything they owned. Their insurance company deemed the family’s home “uninhabitable.” “It was flooded everywhere in the house. […]
Texas Department of Transportation's Odessa district set to receive record amount of funding
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Transportation Commissioners have approved a record $3 billion in funding for the Texas Department of Transportation's Odessa district. Representative Brooks Landgraf advocated for the plan in Austin, and it ended up passing via a unanimous vote. “Dangerous Permian Basin roads will become a thing...
yourbasin.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Odessa, Midland – 8-29-22
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Odessa and Midland due to very strong, 60 MPH winds that are capable of producing damage to roofing, siding, and trees. Please seek shelter indoors and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Remembering the Victims of the Midland/Odessa Mass Shooting Three Years Later
Three years ago on August 31, was a day those of us who have lived here will never forget, and we also won't forget the seven victims of that tragic day. According to People, the mass shooting here happened just four weeks after another mass shooting happened at an El Paso Walmart. It was a tragic bookend to a turbulent month in the state of Texas.
TxDOT issues traffic alert following major storm
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After heavy rainfall made its way through the Basin, TxDOT says that drivers should expect changes to traffic patterns. Westbound BI-20 is closed today due to downed utility poles. TxDOT says that crews are working to get eastbound lanes open and use them for two-way traffic. TxDOT says that drivers […]
cbs7.com
Mother speaks out for first time after the loss of her daughter who died in a mobile home fire
WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time, the mother of Azaria Williams, the 11-year-old girl who died in a mobile home fire earlier this month, shared with CBS7 how she is doing after losing her daughter. “While still coping with a heavy heart and foggy mind in navigating...
