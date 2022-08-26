Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
California Will Cover Canals With Solar Panels to Save Water and Meet Clean Energy Goals
California has announced that they will launch an experiment to cover aqueducts with solar panels to try to save billions of gallons of water and power millions of homes. The $20 million project is funded by the state and will begin to break ground in two locations in Central California, one in the town of Hickman and another in Ceres. The Project Nexus in the Turlock Irrigation District will launch in October and hopefully help give real-time solutions to North America’s worst drought in 1,200 years.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Get Out of Nevada Now
Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
insideevs.com
Report: Panasonic Plans Additional $4 Billion Battery Factory In The US
The new $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas might not be the only one that Panasonic will build in the near future in the US. According to the Wall Street Journal (via Reuters and Bloomberg), the Japanese company is in talks to build an additional battery plant in the country, at a similar cost of $4 billion. The report is based on unofficial input from "people familiar with the matter," which means that we don't know anything for sure.
Idaho State Police Aren't Good With The Electric Dodge Charger
When Dodge executives decided to transition away from gasoline-powered Chargers, they might not have stopped to consider how law enforcement agencies might react. While some in the Bay Area might buy a few to get applause from the public, more will likely have the same reaction as Idaho State Police, which is looking to move from the Dodge brand to something else.
Coal power plant closure 'postponed to ward off winter blackouts'
The closure of a coal power station in Nottinghamshire is expected to be postponed as part of plans to ramp up domestic energy production in a bid to prevent winter blackouts, reports suggest.The National Grid’s electricity system operator (NGESO) is in the midst of finalising a deal with German energy company Uniper – which owns the Ratcliffe-on-Soar site – to keep the station on standby should it need to run at full capacity over the winter months, according toThe Guardian, In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent havoc wreaked on global energy supplies, business secretary...
investing.com
U.S waiving truck driver rules after BP Whiting shutdown
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said Saturday it is temporarily waiving truck driver hours of service rules after the unanticipated shutdown of the BP (NYSE:BP) Whiting, Indiana refinery. Reuters reported Friday the 435,000 barrel-per-day refinery was shut down and undergoing damage assessment following loss of electrical power and...
makeuseof.com
How to Install a Kill Switch On Any Car
Automobile manufacturers have made drastic improvements to their safety and alarm systems to combat vehicle theft. However, with the rise in material costs, some manufacturers have opted out of adding immobilizers, which makes stealing vehicles much easier. The implementation of immobilizers makes stealing a vehicle harder by using vehicle-specific keys but not impossible.
Carscoops
Panasonic May Establish A New $4 Billion EV Battery Factory In Oklahoma
Panasonic may build a new $4 billion electric vehicle battery factory in the United States. The company is a key supplier to Tesla and in mid-July, separately confirmed that it would establish a $4 billion EV battery factory in Kansas to produce and supply Tesla with its 4680 cells. It is understood that the new site in Oklahoma would have a similar capacity to the Kansas factory.
One Green Planet
Get to Know the Good and Bad Garden Reptiles (and How to Humanely Handle Them)
For some sad reason, many people shiver at the thought of reptiles. Some have fear of snakes, tagging all of them as dangerous. Others’ minds go to prehistoric assassins like crocodiles and alligators. My mom is screaming, stand-on-something afraid of lizards, regardless of how small they are. Then, there...
One Green Planet
Russia is Burning $10 Million Worth of Natural Gas Every Day
Russia is burning off an estimated $10 million worth of natural gas a day near its shared border with Finland, according to analysts. Despite energy prices skyrocketing in Europe, Russia continues to burn off large amounts of natural gas that would previously have been exported to Germany. Source: BBC News/Youtube.
This Ford F-150's Nasty Undercoat Was Caused by Working at a Steel Mill
TikTok screenshotsYou'll need a hammer and chisel to reveal parts on this F-150.
PA: Funds for Combating Climate Change to be Spent Repaving Parking Lots
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care...
One Green Planet
Garbage Collector Strike in Scotland Causes Health Concerns as Trash Fills the Streets
Public Health Scotland is raising concerns about public health due to the piles of garbage on the streets as the strike by garbage collectors continues. In the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, the garbage collectors have been on strike since August 18 as they demand higher pay. As the strikes continue, the health authority has warned that this could be a huge concern for public health. They warn that “if organic waste builds up, it can become a risk to human health.”
CNET
Best Ceramic Coating for 2022
Listen to the hype about ceramic auto paint coatings and you might get the idea that a ceramic top coat will protect your vehicle from falling tree limbs. It won't. The best ceramic coatings will give your car or truck its best defense against settling airborne chemicals and pollutants, tree sap, road and sea salt, bird poop and the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays. They'll also deliver a gorgeous sheen that's hard to beat.
rigzone.com
Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire
An emergency has been declared following the unanticipated shutdown of the BP Whiting refinery as a result of a fire on August 24. — An emergency has been declared by the United States Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) following the unanticipated shutdown of the BP Whiting refinery as a result of a fire on August 24.
