The new $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas might not be the only one that Panasonic will build in the near future in the US. According to the Wall Street Journal (via Reuters and Bloomberg), the Japanese company is in talks to build an additional battery plant in the country, at a similar cost of $4 billion. The report is based on unofficial input from "people familiar with the matter," which means that we don't know anything for sure.

5 DAYS AGO