Energy Industry

Syracuse.com

NYS Fair 2022 day 9 forecast: It will likely be the coolest day of the whole fair

Syracuse, N.Y. -- After record-breaking heat and heavy rain early this week, the weather turns cooler and drier on Thursday, the ninth day of the 2022 New York State Fair. Thursday, in fact, will probably be the coolest day of the entire 13-day fair, with a high temperature of about 70 degrees, the National Weather Service said. By the time country singer Riley Green takes the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m., temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Chip maker says CNY still in running for semiconductor plant (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 31)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 58. Cloudy, more thunderstorms. See the 5-day forecast. After heavy rains shut down the midway and delayed their concert, Big & Rich performed at Chevy Court with a rainbow in the background at the State Fair on Tuesday. See our review of the big and rich and wet concert. (Geoff Herbert photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

California man accused of selling drugs at the New York State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — State police say they arrested a California man selling drugs at the New York State Fair this weekend. Brian M. Johnston, 27, of Elk Grove, California, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell). Both charges are Class B felonies, which carry up to a 25-year prison sentence if convicted.
ELK GROVE, CA
Syracuse.com

Halfway through the 2022 NY State Fair, some good and bad news on attendance

As we hit the midway point of the 2022 New York State Fair, some things are clear. It’s not 2021. But it’s not 2019, either. Attendance through the first seven days of this year’s 13-day fair is up from from the difficult year of 2021, when lingering Covid issues and a one-time-only, expanded 18-day schedule kept visitors and vendors away from the fairgrounds.
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NYS Fair 2022 day 8 forecast: Storms might not be over yet

Syracuse, N.Y. -- After an intense burst of rain on Tuesday that shut down the midway, the New York State Fair could see rain and high winds again today. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook, the lowest level of alert. “Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
