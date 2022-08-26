Read full article on original website
Native groups seek to repair lands damaged by colonization
KINGSTON, Mass. (AP) — Asa Peters marched into a thicket of Japanese knotweed in the woods of coastal Massachusetts this month and began steadily hacking the towering, dense vegetation down to size. The 24-year-old member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe was among a cadre of volunteers rooting out invasive...
CNY site may still be in running for huge chip plant despite Micron’s interest in Texas
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Central New York’s hopes of landing a big semiconductor plant appeared to take a hit over the weekend with a report that Micron Technology Inc. is leaning toward building a $40 billion semiconductor plant in Texas. But now comes word the Syracuse region may still be...
Biden blasts ‘MAGA Republicans,’ ‘sickening’ attacks on FBI
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday railed against the “MAGA Republicans in Congress” who have refused to condemn the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol and now are targeting the FBI as he tried to portray Democrats as the true pro-law enforcement party ahead of the November midterms.
Upstate-Crouse merger needs more scrutiny, not less (Guest Opinion by Pat Garofalo)
Pat Garofalo, of Washington, D.C., is director of state and local policy at the American Economic Liberties Project and the author of “The Billionaire Boondoggle: How Our Politicians Let Corporations and Bigwigs Steal Our Money and Jobs.”. The proposed merger that SUNY Upstate and Crouse have been trying to...
Sen. Schumer says full-court press is on to bring Micron chip plant to Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. --Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Gov. Kathy Hochul met with the head of Micron last week in an effort to bring the microchip manufacturer to the White Pine site in Clay. Schumer talked about the meeting during a visit to the New York State Fair on a...
New York’s new restrictions on handguns start Thursday: Uncertainty and confusion reign
Syracuse, NY – Starting Thursday, New York is poised to become the first state to criminalize the carry of handguns on all private property without explicit permission – a felony that could carry prison time. The new gun-control law will also increase training requirements and require disclosure of...
How Steve Wells’ strategy of ducking debates, interviews cost him expected win in House race
From the moment he launched his campaign, Steve Wells looked like a shoo-in to win the Republican primary election for Congress. He had all the money he needed, an experienced campaign team and the backing of local and national Republican leaders. He was running against an unknown political novice, Brandon...
Fewer than 35k attend New York State Fair as rain shuts down midway, cancels parades
Geddes, N.Y. — Less than 35,000 people attended the New York State Fair Tuesday as rain shut down the midway, canceled parades and delayed concerts. Tuesday’s attendance of 34,481 is the lowest single-day total for the fair so far. It’s also well below the average for Day 7: 66,157, according to attendance records going back to 1962.
NYS Fair 2022 day 9 forecast: It will likely be the coolest day of the whole fair
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After record-breaking heat and heavy rain early this week, the weather turns cooler and drier on Thursday, the ninth day of the 2022 New York State Fair. Thursday, in fact, will probably be the coolest day of the entire 13-day fair, with a high temperature of about 70 degrees, the National Weather Service said. By the time country singer Riley Green takes the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m., temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Chip maker says CNY still in running for semiconductor plant (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 31)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 58. Cloudy, more thunderstorms. See the 5-day forecast. After heavy rains shut down the midway and delayed their concert, Big & Rich performed at Chevy Court with a rainbow in the background at the State Fair on Tuesday. See our review of the big and rich and wet concert. (Geoff Herbert photo)
Update: The Catholic Mass is back at the New York State Fair
The traditional Roman Catholic Mass will return the New York State Fair this Sunday after what the the fair’s interim director admitted was a “hiccup” that led to its cancellation last weekend. The Mass has been held each Sunday during the fair for nearly 50 years. But...
Newest Byrne Dairy store opens in Onondaga County
The newest Byrne Dairy & Deli opened today in Salina near Lockheed Martin. The 4,232-square-foot store at 491 Electronics Parkway has the Byrne Diary signature green roof and porches.
Heavy rain at NY State Fair closes midway until Wednesday morning
Update 7:58 p.m.: The midway is closed for the night and will reopen Wednesday morning, fair officials said. Syracuse, N.Y. — Heavy rain at the New York State Fair today has closed the midway, canceled a pair of parades and delayed a concert at Chevy Court. The midway will...
California man accused of selling drugs at the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — State police say they arrested a California man selling drugs at the New York State Fair this weekend. Brian M. Johnston, 27, of Elk Grove, California, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell). Both charges are Class B felonies, which carry up to a 25-year prison sentence if convicted.
Halfway through the 2022 NY State Fair, some good and bad news on attendance
As we hit the midway point of the 2022 New York State Fair, some things are clear. It’s not 2021. But it’s not 2019, either. Attendance through the first seven days of this year’s 13-day fair is up from from the difficult year of 2021, when lingering Covid issues and a one-time-only, expanded 18-day schedule kept visitors and vendors away from the fairgrounds.
For at least 49 years, the NYS Fair hosted a Catholic Mass. This year, it was cancelled
Update: The traditional Roman Catholic Mass at the New York State Fair will return at 9 .m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The nearly 50-year tradition of a Roman Catholic Mass on Sundays at the New York State Fair has been cancelled for 2022. It’s not clear why or whether it’s a...
Cheer him on: Upstate NY teen competing on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Buffalo, N.Y. — This kid from Upstate New York sure has got talent. Jaden Coronado, a Buffalo teen headed into his senior year of high school, will perform tonight on “America’s Got Talent” with Acapop! KIDS, an all-kids a capella group. Coronado is a student at...
Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
Day 8 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — The I ♥ NY statue next at Gate One of the New York State Fair must be one of the most-used structures within the 375-acre fairgrounds. A good percentage of people walking through one of the nine arches take a left and stop at the serifed type for their first photo of the day.
NYS Fair 2022 day 8 forecast: Storms might not be over yet
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After an intense burst of rain on Tuesday that shut down the midway, the New York State Fair could see rain and high winds again today. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook, the lowest level of alert. “Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are...
