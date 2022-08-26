As we hit the midway point of the 2022 New York State Fair, some things are clear. It’s not 2021. But it’s not 2019, either. Attendance through the first seven days of this year’s 13-day fair is up from from the difficult year of 2021, when lingering Covid issues and a one-time-only, expanded 18-day schedule kept visitors and vendors away from the fairgrounds.

POLITICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO