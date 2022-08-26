Read full article on original website
WTGS
'Modern-day Bonnie & Clyde' in SC plead guilty to pilfered mail, stolen funds
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina man who referred to himself and his girlfriend as the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” has admitted using information gleaned from stolen mail to steal or attempt to steal more than a million dollars from multiple victims. Michael H. Boatright,...
WTGS
SC officer credits God with finding a missing 81-year-old NC woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An 81-year-old woman from North Carolina, who lost her way, was thrown a lifeline this week. One of Columbia’s finest pulled her over, and that traffic stop may have saved her life. Messages come in different forms, ways, and times. One Columbia Police officer...
WTGS
'Are you kidding me?' Alabama deputy finds goat eating paperwork in patrol car
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WPDE) — The goat ate my paperwork?. Alabama Deputy Casey Thrower was delivering some legal papers Friday when he was beset by a pair of goats. One goat jumped in the squad car uninvited and started munching down on some of his paperwork. The second goat thought it would be fun to jump on top of the patrol car and perch itself on the light bar.
WTGS
Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
WTGS
Driver dies after car slams into Maryland home, sparking massive blaze, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJLA) — A 62-year-old driver died after slamming their vehicle into a townhome in Maryland Monday afternoon, police said. Montgomery County fire crews were at the scene of the collision that caused two houses to catch fire. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m., officials said. The driver's...
WTGS
Additional defendants charged for COVID-19 relief fraud in Southern District of Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Six additional defendants were charged with illegally obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Since the passage of the CARES Act in March 2020, the Southern District of Georgia has charged almost 40 defendants for fraudulently obtaining funds.
WTGS
Evidence will be provided to Murdaugh defense counsel; Temporary protective order in place
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS/WPDE) — A hearing over contested evidence disclosures in the Murdaugh family murder case took place Monday. At the request of the defense team for accused former attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, a pretrial hearing started at 10 a.m. Monday in Colleton County General Sessions Court in front of Judge Clifton Newman.
WTGS
Dolly Parton launches line of pet apparel, toys to help Tennessee animal rescue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country queen Dolly Parton has launched a line of dog apparel, accessories, and toys. "Doggy Parton" is in partnership with SportPet Designs. Each product has a bit of Dolly "flair," like blue jean denim jackets, cowgirl dresses, pearl collars, and much more. Click here to view the collection on Amazon.
WTGS
Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs during...
WTGS
Georgia democrats Wade Herring, Charlie Bailey team up for campaign event in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Two Georgia democrats held a joint campaign event in Savannah on Tuesday. Herring, who's running for Congress, and Bailey, running for Lieutenant Governor, said they have a shared mission to add democratic leadership in Georgia. Both candidates listed women’s rights and healthcare reform as some...
WTGS
9/11 tour honoring fallen soldiers arrives in Washington state
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Saturday, 'Task Force Tribute' made a stop in Western Washington at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. The task force is a veteran-inspired journey across the United States. It started in Michigan. 'Project RELO,' an organization that focuses on improving the quality and number of career...
WTGS
Here's a possible reason why your pet suddenly woke late Sunday night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Did your dog or cat wake suddenly between 11:30 p.m. and midnight Sunday? There may be an explanation. FOX 17 Code Red Meteorologist Greg Bobos says a solar flare that cause a coronal mass ejection impacted the planet. According to SpaceWeather.com, a solar flare is...
