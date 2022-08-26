ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SC officer credits God with finding a missing 81-year-old NC woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An 81-year-old woman from North Carolina, who lost her way, was thrown a lifeline this week. One of Columbia’s finest pulled her over, and that traffic stop may have saved her life. Messages come in different forms, ways, and times. One Columbia Police officer...
COLUMBIA, SC
'Are you kidding me?' Alabama deputy finds goat eating paperwork in patrol car

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WPDE) — The goat ate my paperwork?. Alabama Deputy Casey Thrower was delivering some legal papers Friday when he was beset by a pair of goats. One goat jumped in the squad car uninvited and started munching down on some of his paperwork. The second goat thought it would be fun to jump on top of the patrol car and perch itself on the light bar.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
GLENNVILLE, GA
9/11 tour honoring fallen soldiers arrives in Washington state

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Saturday, 'Task Force Tribute' made a stop in Western Washington at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. The task force is a veteran-inspired journey across the United States. It started in Michigan. 'Project RELO,' an organization that focuses on improving the quality and number of career...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA

