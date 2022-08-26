Read full article on original website
Geoffrey
5d ago
So... if the police received reports of persons walking around the neighborhood with masks on prior to the shooting. Why weren't the police on the scene to prevent the shooting???
Man stabbed in Steelton apartment complex
Steelton police are investigating a stabbing in an apartment complex off Wood Street that sent one man to the hospital for emergency medical treatment Tuesday afternoon. Steelton Interim Chief William Shaub told PennLive officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Wood Street shortly after 4:50 p.m., after a woman said her husband had been stabbed in the chest.
Lancaster shooting under investigation; one hurt
A man was rushed to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in the city of Lancaster Tuesday night. Details were spare, but city police confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Second and Pearl streets at 9:55 p.m. for a reported shooting, and found the victim.
Man arrested after attack with rock at East Shore motel
A 19-year-old Jamaican man is being held without bail in Dauphin County Prison after, police said, he severely beat another man at a Harrisburg area motel Sunday night. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kemaree Reid, with a last known address of Harrisburg, on aggravated assault charges after troopers were dispatched to the La Quinta Inn and Suites, 265 N. Hershey Road, in West Hanover Township about 8:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man “gushing blood” from his head.
abc27.com
Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
Schuylkill County Man Wanted for Numerous Warrants Locked Up After Providing False Information to Police
A Schuylkill County man is locked in prison after he being wanted on numerous warrants and for providing false information to police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, around 8:20am, a male and female were reported be in the rear yard of a home on Lotus Alley in West Mahanoy Township trying to remove a snow blower from a shed.
Lebanon County DA potential conflict of interest clouds Trooper shooting report
(WHTM) – For the second time in two years the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office ruled an on-duty State Trooper was justified in killing another person. That decision is raising questions because the district attorney, Pier Hess Graf, is married to a State Trooper. In her 46-page report,...
Shooting reported in Lancaster, one injured: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred at the 200 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster on Monday. Police were dispatched to the scene at 3:15 p.m. One was confirmed injured at the scene, it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
Three arrested in York County armed robbery
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a York County convenience store over the weekend. According to Northern York County Regional Police, on August 27 at 1:20 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle pull into a driveway near the Rutter’s Farm Store in North Codorus Township. Two people entered the store and ran back into the vehicle, which left with its headlights off.
Officials: Teen handcuffed by possible police impersonator during traffic stop in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Reports of a police impersonator in Chester County have prompted an investigation, and now law enforcement are asking for the public's help. A 17-year-old boy told police he was pulled over by a black Ford Taurus on Route 340 in Caln Township Thursday morning. He says...
Lancaster police recover 3 stolen guns after pursuits
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police say they recovered three stolen handguns. The weapons were confiscated in two separate incidents Saturday evening. Police tried to stop a vehicle around 6:15 p.m. on Manor Street for a taillight violation. Officers said the juvenile driver refused to pull over and rammed a...
$600 worth of counterfeit bills used at Best Buy, police seek identity of suspects
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Lower Paxton Township police are investigating a counterfeiting incident that took place at Best Buy in the 5000 block of Jonestown Road. Authorities say on July 23 around 5:00 PM a black female in a red shirt passed $600.00 worth of counterfeit bills to complete a purchase and then left the store.
One person wounded in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Lancaster. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday on South Ann Street, near Green Street. Officials said a male victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not considered a random act, authorities said.
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
Man Tries To Grab Cop's Gun During Arrest In Allentown, Police Say
Two alleged gunmen are behind bars after one allegedly tried to grab a police officer's gun during an arrest in Allentown. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a business on the 1700 block of Union Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on Sun. Aug. 28, Allentown police said. There,...
17-year-old charged with firing shots in Wilmington
A 17-year-old faces seven charges after allegedly firing a weapon in Wilmington's West Center City last week. Wilmington Police said they responded to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22 after reports shots were fired. Police said they were able to identify a...
'Could've been a real tragedy': Fleeing criminal speeds past stopped school bus in Pottstown, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - One community's first day of school was just moments away from taking a tragic turn, and now police are looking for the driver they say would have been responsible. A school bus was picking up students for their first day of school Monday morning when a...
DA: Pennsylvania State Police trooper justified in fatally shooting man in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon County district attorney has ruled that a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was justified in fatally shooting a man last year. District Attorney Pier Hess Graf on Monday released a nearly 50-page report on the investigation. The shooting has drawn scrutiny due to the...
Two day $3,000 Kohl's theft has police searching for details, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are attempting to identity the suspects in a merchandise theft from the Kohl's in York County on the 2600 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Police stated that on two separate occasions, August 23 and August 24, two individuals were...
Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg
Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
Man injured after shooting overnight Sunday in Northeast Reading
The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 1am Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the 800 block of Hampden Blvd. Police were initially dispatched to 1200 block of Windsor Street for the report of a shooting. Once on-scene, they found a male with a gunshot wound to the arm and abdomen.
Reading, PA
ABOUT
Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.https://berksweekly.com
