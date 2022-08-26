ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Geoffrey
5d ago

So... if the police received reports of persons walking around the neighborhood with masks on prior to the shooting. Why weren't the police on the scene to prevent the shooting???

PennLive.com

Man stabbed in Steelton apartment complex

Steelton police are investigating a stabbing in an apartment complex off Wood Street that sent one man to the hospital for emergency medical treatment Tuesday afternoon. Steelton Interim Chief William Shaub told PennLive officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Wood Street shortly after 4:50 p.m., after a woman said her husband had been stabbed in the chest.
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

Lancaster shooting under investigation; one hurt

A man was rushed to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in the city of Lancaster Tuesday night. Details were spare, but city police confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Second and Pearl streets at 9:55 p.m. for a reported shooting, and found the victim.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Man arrested after attack with rock at East Shore motel

A 19-year-old Jamaican man is being held without bail in Dauphin County Prison after, police said, he severely beat another man at a Harrisburg area motel Sunday night. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kemaree Reid, with a last known address of Harrisburg, on aggravated assault charges after troopers were dispatched to the La Quinta Inn and Suites, 265 N. Hershey Road, in West Hanover Township about 8:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man “gushing blood” from his head.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
LANCASTER, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Reading, PA
Reading, PA
Crime & Safety
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Man Wanted for Numerous Warrants Locked Up After Providing False Information to Police

A Schuylkill County man is locked in prison after he being wanted on numerous warrants and for providing false information to police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, around 8:20am, a male and female were reported be in the rear yard of a home on Lotus Alley in West Mahanoy Township trying to remove a snow blower from a shed.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Shooting reported in Lancaster, one injured: police

LANCASTER, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred at the 200 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster on Monday. Police were dispatched to the scene at 3:15 p.m. One was confirmed injured at the scene, it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Three arrested in York County armed robbery

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a York County convenience store over the weekend. According to Northern York County Regional Police, on August 27 at 1:20 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle pull into a driveway near the Rutter’s Farm Store in North Codorus Township. Two people entered the store and ran back into the vehicle, which left with its headlights off.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster police recover 3 stolen guns after pursuits

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police say they recovered three stolen handguns. The weapons were confiscated in two separate incidents Saturday evening. Police tried to stop a vehicle around 6:15 p.m. on Manor Street for a taillight violation. Officers said the juvenile driver refused to pull over and rammed a...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

One person wounded in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Lancaster. It happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday on South Ann Street, near Green Street. Officials said a male victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not considered a random act, authorities said.
LANCASTER, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEL 1150AM

17-year-old charged with firing shots in Wilmington

A 17-year-old faces seven charges after allegedly firing a weapon in Wilmington's West Center City last week. Wilmington Police said they responded to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22 after reports shots were fired. Police said they were able to identify a...
WILMINGTON, DE
skooknews.com

Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg

Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
HAMBURG, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
542K+
Views
