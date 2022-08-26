Read full article on original website
People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'
Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to lock down their $14 million house
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in a $14.6 million mansion in Montecito, however, the couple has reportedly been ordered to lock down their mansion. This comes after they were warned about a mountain lion stalking in the neighborhood that could spell disaster for the couple. Running loose.
Phys.org
Looking for 'ever-loving homes': Nearly 4,000 beagles bred for drug experiments rescued
In what's thought to be one of the biggest dog rescue efforts in the U.S., nearly 4,000 beagles are looking for forever homes after being saved from a Virginia facility that bred them to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments. Animal rescue organization volunteers started moving the first batch...
One Green Planet
Dog Forced to Repeatedly Have Litters at an Illegal Breeding Facility Makes Incredible Transformation!
An undercover investigation conducted by PETA found an illegal breeding operation in Michigan filled with neglected and abused animals. 39 dogs were seized by authorities, including Ruthie, the Jack Russel terrier. Source: PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)/Youtube. Ruthie was neglected, repeatedly bred, and had litters taken away...
marthastewart.com
We Finally Know Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Moved Out of Kensington Palace
It's been a busy summer for both Prince William and Kate Middleton. Not only have they been planning their move out of Kensington Palace, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been looking into new schools for their three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. In fact, the process of finding the best schools for their children is actually the reason behind their move altogether, E News! reports.
Dog's Reaction After Realizing Owner Hadn't Left Her Outside Melts Hearts
"her little face when she realised where you were." one user said.
marthastewart.com
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
Woman stunned after date said she was 'unladylike' after she ate a whole salad
A woman has been left stunned after going on a date with a man who told her she was 'unladylike' for eating a whole salad. Diamond Jackson, 23, said she was rejected after the date last Tuesday (August 2) and has now shared the images of the message he sent her.
This dog name is the most popular in the US, report finds. Which others made the list?
Pet owners are big fans of one dog name — helping it rise up the rankings to become the most popular in North America, a new report finds. Luna now tops the list of names given to dogs in the United States and Canada, according to results shared Monday, Aug. 22.
purewow.com
Princess Diana's Bodyguard Says Prince William & Prince Harry Are Copying Her Parenting Style
Royal chef Ken Wharfe is speaking out about how Princess Diana's sons are honoring her legacy. In the latest issue of Hello! magazine, Wharfe reflected on the late princess's parenting style and discussed how Prince William and Prince Harry are following in her footsteps. He wrote, "Although the boys had nannies, she was a hands-on mum and was always with them in their nursery or bringing them down to the kitchen for breakfast."
Sign Warning People Not to Fall for Dog Faking Own Death Delights Internet
"That sign looks a bit worn. How many times has this happened?" wondered one Reddit user.
Queen Elizabeth news: Princess Diana’s plan to escape to US without Prince William and Harry, weeks before tragic death
A FORMER bodyguard for the late Princess Diana, has claimed that she had a plan to live in America, away from her family and sons. Lee Sansum made the shocking claim that the late Princess Diana had made plans to escape in a recent episode of Royally Us. He told...
Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home
The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.In a statement on Monday, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where...
U.K.・
International Business Times
Queen Elizabeth Snubbing Princess Diana's 25th Death Anniversary 'A Little Surprising': Royal Expert
Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family are reportedly not planning anything to formally commemorate the 25th death anniversary of Princess Diana on Aug. 31. The family now wants to "draw a line under it" after celebrating the 10th and 20th death anniversaries of the late Princess of Wales, according to royal editor Rob Jobson.
Dog on Brink of Death at Puppy Farm Makes Incredible Transformation
One of 39 dogs seized by authorities and placed for adoption, Ruthie's new life is thanks to an undercover investigation by PETA.
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
U.K.・
Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot
Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
A wheelchair user says she was left 'humiliated' on a flight after the captain announced that departure was delayed because of her chair
Geraldine Freeman, from the UK, called the experience "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating."
lovemeow.com
Cat Left Behind Outside, is Scooped Up by Kind People, Turns Out, They Rescue Her Kittens too
A cat who had been left behind in a neighborhood, was scooped up by kind people. As it turned out, they rescued her kittens too. A cat named Tails was spotted in a neighborhood of Brisbane, Australia, scrounging around for food and shelter. Her previous owners had moved away and left her behind to fend for herself.
One Green Planet
Heartbreaking Story of a Senior Dog Freed From Chains After Years
In a heartbreaking rescue story, this dog was chained up for years and found in the middle of nowhere in Greece. When her rescuers arrived, she was so happy for human contact and to be freed from the heavy chain. For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this poor girl. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to her story!
