The Ann Arbor News

Michigan gets $32 million in federal cash to plug abandoned oil wells

LANSING, MI – Hundreds of old, abandoned oil wells across Michigan will be plugged in the next several years after a major influx of federal dollars. The U.S. Department of the Interior recently awarded Michigan an initial $25 million grant, plus another expected $5.8 million formula grant, in addition to its normal $1 million annual funding for the orphan well program. The surge of money comes from the recent federal bipartisan infrastructure law and is expected to jumpstart work to seal Michigan’s 447 known orphan wells.
The Flint Journal

Board deadlocks on Michigan voting rights proposal; court fight likely

LANSING, MI – A ballot proposal to expand Michigan voting rights and access will have to wait to go on the November ballot after the state’s top election board Wednesday deadlocked on whether to approve it. Promote the Vote 2022 would expand voting rights and access in multiple...
The Flint Journal

Accused Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotter claimed to be Navy SEAL, was never in military, FBI says

Shawn Fix, one of 14 men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, told fellow plotters he had access to a Black Hawk military helicopter, the FBI says. Fix, 40, of Belleville, also claimed to be a former U.S. Navy Seal with a secret cache of weapons and ammo, FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola testified at a preliminary hearing for Fix and four other co-defendants charged with providing material support for terrorism in Antrim County.
The Flint Journal

Omicron-specific COVID vaccine authorized by FDA

The next generation of COVID-19 vaccine boosters will soon be available. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized bivalent formulations of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as a single booster shot administered at least two months after completing primary or booster vaccination. The new shots...
The Flint Journal

Despite BP oil refinery fire, Michigan gas prices keep sliding

Regular fuel is selling for $3.84 per gallon on average in Michigan on Wednesday, Aug. 31 – three cents cheaper than last week and 39 cents cheaper than a month ago. Prices haven’t been impacted so far by a nearby oil refinery being temporarily shut down due to a fire. The BP refinery in Whiting, Indiana, had to close Aug. 24 when a fire to an electrical system led to a loss of utilities in other parts of the refinery.
The Ann Arbor News

Hobbyists tour Michigan, turn heads in tiny, retired railcars

They spent their childhoods moving toy or model trains on oval tracks pieces laid in basements or bedrooms. Now, they spend weekends on the rails, passing through American towns, farm fields and forests in speeders or motorcars, tiny repurposed and singularly powered railcars used decades ago to transport workers maintaining and inspecting railways and signal activity.
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

