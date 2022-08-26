Read full article on original website
Michigan Black farmers were promised debt relief. But a federal bill changed the rules.
Remi Harrington got a letter last year saying: “Good news!” The federal government would pay the debt on her Kalamazoo farm. At first, it was a huge weight off her shoulders.
Term limit proposal opponent group broke campaign finance law, complaint says
The League of Women Voters has filed a Michigan campaign finance complaint against an opposition group for Proposal 1, saying the group should have gone through the legal process to file as an official opponent. Prop 1 would amend term limits for state lawmakers, allowing them to serve a maximum...
Michigan law protecting LGBTQ discriminates against religion-based medical clinic, lawsuit says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Christian Healthcare Centers has filed a lawsuit over Michigan law that provides civil-rights protections based on sexual orientation. The faith-based medical organization said the law, upheld last month by the state Supreme Court, would force it to abandon religious beliefs in treating patients. Christian Healthcare...
Michigan gets $32 million in federal cash to plug abandoned oil wells
LANSING, MI – Hundreds of old, abandoned oil wells across Michigan will be plugged in the next several years after a major influx of federal dollars. The U.S. Department of the Interior recently awarded Michigan an initial $25 million grant, plus another expected $5.8 million formula grant, in addition to its normal $1 million annual funding for the orphan well program. The surge of money comes from the recent federal bipartisan infrastructure law and is expected to jumpstart work to seal Michigan’s 447 known orphan wells.
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Mott Community College to tout Michigan Reconnect program expansion
FLINT, MI -- Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist today visited Mott Community College to highlight how the $55 million expansion of the Michigan Reconnect program can help adult residents earn college degrees and skills certificates. The lieutenant governor held a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Mott Community College’s...
Michigan identified 19,158 new COVID cases, 129 new deaths last week
Last week, health officials identified 19,158 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 129 new coronavirus deaths throughout Michigan, according to the state’s weekly update from Tuesday, Aug. 30. The latest update caused the seven-day average for both cases (2,076) and deaths (14) to dip compared to the previous...
Board deadlocks on Michigan voting rights proposal; court fight likely
LANSING, MI – A ballot proposal to expand Michigan voting rights and access will have to wait to go on the November ballot after the state’s top election board Wednesday deadlocked on whether to approve it. Promote the Vote 2022 would expand voting rights and access in multiple...
Carhartt supports women in trades with $175K donation to Michigan nonprofits
Carhartt is investing in women in trades this Labor Day with its For the Labor of Love grant. The Dearborn-based apparel company is launching the grant program with a $175,000 donation split between four Michigan nonprofits dedicated to diversifying the trades workforce. The grant program is open to community-based nonprofit...
Where are property tax rates highest and lowest in Michigan?
Not all property tax bills are created equal. For example, some homeowners in Ecorse in Wayne County have a tax rate 6.6 times higher than people in part of Leelanau County – in northwest Lower Michigan.
Michigan awarded $6.8M federal grant to boost access to jobless aid
LANSING, MI - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency was awarded nearly $6.8 million to help underserved communities access jobless aid. Equity grants from the U.S. Department of Labor aim to help workers who historically struggle to apply for benefits, including those with language barriers and those in rural and urban areas with limited internet access.
Accused Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotter claimed to be Navy SEAL, was never in military, FBI says
Shawn Fix, one of 14 men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, told fellow plotters he had access to a Black Hawk military helicopter, the FBI says. Fix, 40, of Belleville, also claimed to be a former U.S. Navy Seal with a secret cache of weapons and ammo, FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola testified at a preliminary hearing for Fix and four other co-defendants charged with providing material support for terrorism in Antrim County.
‘Michigan’s secret weapon:’ U.P. business is missing link in semiconductor solution
In just a couple years “chips,” “semiconductors” and “polysilicon” have entered the everyday lexicon. One company tucked in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been tinkering with the microscopic electrical connections that make our cars, phones and TVs work for more than 50 years. Calumet...
Democrats want House investigation into Rep. Daire Rendon’s role in voting machine probe
LANSING, MI – It must be investigated whether Rep. Daire Rendon misused her office when contacting elections officials to secure elections equipment as part of a wider effort into proving fraud in the 2020 presidential election did occur. That’s according to a letter from House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski,...
Omicron-specific COVID vaccine authorized by FDA
The next generation of COVID-19 vaccine boosters will soon be available. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized bivalent formulations of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as a single booster shot administered at least two months after completing primary or booster vaccination. The new shots...
Mega Millions results for 08/30/22; jackpot worth $153 million
LANSING, MI – Two players won at least $1 million, but there was no winner of the $153 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Tuesday, Aug. 30. That means the drawing on Friday, Sept. 2 will be worth $169 million with a cash option of $95.4 million.
When will Michigan lawmakers return to Lansing? Not even legislators know.
Though the Michigan legislature is scheduled to return the Wednesday after Labor Day according to its online calendar, that is looking less and less likely as lawmakers enter the thick of campaign season. The legislature typically convenes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays when not recessed, with the House usually meeting...
Michigan gets $50M to fix roads and bridges after 2020 flood
LANSING, MI — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will receive $50 million from the federal government to pay for bridge and road repairs following the 2020 Midland area flooding disaster caused by the Edenville dam failure. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced the funding on Aug. 31 as...
Despite BP oil refinery fire, Michigan gas prices keep sliding
Regular fuel is selling for $3.84 per gallon on average in Michigan on Wednesday, Aug. 31 – three cents cheaper than last week and 39 cents cheaper than a month ago. Prices haven’t been impacted so far by a nearby oil refinery being temporarily shut down due to a fire. The BP refinery in Whiting, Indiana, had to close Aug. 24 when a fire to an electrical system led to a loss of utilities in other parts of the refinery.
Hobbyists tour Michigan, turn heads in tiny, retired railcars
They spent their childhoods moving toy or model trains on oval tracks pieces laid in basements or bedrooms. Now, they spend weekends on the rails, passing through American towns, farm fields and forests in speeders or motorcars, tiny repurposed and singularly powered railcars used decades ago to transport workers maintaining and inspecting railways and signal activity.
Rescued beagles adopted by West Michigan families after surviving harsh conditions
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Twenty-one of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility have been adopted by West Michigan families since arriving in early August. The beagles were removed in July from Envigo, a facility that breeds beagles for medical research after federal officials accused the company of violating the Animal Welfare Act.
