nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Skater Tot, BITE LITE
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Every first Thursday of the month, Starlight Skatium in Fayetteville opens the rink for Toddlers at an event they call “Skater Tot.”. The event is geared toward families with younger kids. For only $5 you and your toddler...
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Listening Forest, high south hog roast
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Listen close and you can hear the excitement building for what’s happening at Crystal Bridges!. Starting tomorrow and lasting through January 1, there will be eight site-specific audiovisual artworks installed along the North Forest Trail at Crystal Bridges. The “Listening Forest” as it is called, is the new interactive exhibition featuring immersive installations by artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer who is known for creating outdoor art using technology.
earnthenecklace.com
Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?
Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
Taco & Tamale Co. to open location in Fayetteville
Northwest Arkansas will soon be getting its second "Taco & Tamale Co." location as Yellow Rocket Concepts, the company behind Bentonville Taco & Tamale Co., announced they are planning to open Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. in the city's South Yard development.
AdWeek
Laura Simon Leaving Fort Smith Station for St. Louis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KFSM morning anchor Laura Simon is leaving the Fort Smith, Ark. CBS affiliate. Simon told viewers she’s leaving the station to work...
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock hospitality company continues NWA investment with Fayetteville restaurant
Little Rock company Yellow Rocket Concepts announced details Tuesday (Aug. 30) for a new restaurant in south Fayetteville. Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. will open in spring 2023 inside the $63 million South Yard Lofts development. South Yard Lofts is a 9.1-acre development at the southwest corner of Martin Luther...
Clear the Shelters: Meet Alexandria
The NWA Humane Society for Animals introduced Alexandria, a dog up for adoption at the shelter, to KNWA Today viewers Tuesday. During the interview, Clayton Morgan, who runs the shelter, says its a more stressful time for them.
visitbentonville.com
5 Great Reasons to Visit Bentonville, Arkansas
Updated for 2022- As a self proclaimed Southern Ambassador, I’m embarrassed to admit that just a few years ago, I knew very little about the state of Arkansas. Any first hand knowledge I had, was just from driving through the state. So, when I was invited to visit Bentonville I jumped at the opportunity to learn more about the area. I found out that Bentonville is a wonderful community. It’s got a charming small town vibe with big city activities, perfect for families and couples. Honestly, there’s a lot of reasons to visit Bentonville but here’s 5 good ones to get you started.
newsy.com
Fort Smith Imparts The History Of The Five Tribes' Treacherous Journey
When Catherine Gray was in school studying history — something she loves — she always thought she would end up in a classroom teaching the subject. She never thought she would end up a park ranger at the Fort Smith Historic site, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. "There's so...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart’s Dr. Rex Hancock’s pluck featured in Arkansas Wildlife magazine
This year marks two conservation milestones in Arkansas. The Buffalo River became the country’s first national river and the Cache River was saved from channelization about 50 years ago. Although the bodies of water share few characteristics, their conservation histories are similar. One would have been drowned by two...
nwahomepage.com
Trifest for MS returns to Northwest Arkansas
One of the top five triathlons in the nation is returning to Northwest Arkansas. Watch as we sit down with Scott and Jo Rampy to talk about the “Trifest for MS.”
NBC 10 News First at Four: Arkansas man denied employment due to gender
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — An Arkansas man applied for a teaching position he saw on social media, but to his surprise, he received an email back denying him employment due to his gender. For more information on this story, watch the video above.
onlyinark.com
Clover Bend Historic District
Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal provided funding to build small farming communities throughout the United States, including a dozen or so here in Arkansas. The communities provided their residents with land, homes, farms, jobs and education. They were designed to provide economic recovery to families and communities struggling due to the Great Depression. The success of the communities varied, but the Dyess Colony in Mississippi County and Clover Bend in Lawrence County were among the most successful.
ksmu.org
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
5newsonline.com
Stormy evening across Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast August 29
A front is pushing south across, sparking storms from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains. Downpours are hitting some in Arkansas and Oklahoma this evening.
NWA man files complaint after pre-school ‘too fearful to hire another man’
A Northwest Arkansas man has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) after a local pre-school allegedly rejected his job inquiry because of his gender.
beckersspine.com
Dr. C. Kris Hanby debuts smart knee implant in Arkansas
C. Kris Hanby, MD, performed the first smart knee replacement in Arkansas at Fayetteville-based Washington Regional Medical Center. Dr. Hanby, medical director of the Washington Regional Total Joint Center, used Zimmer Biomet's Persona IQ knee implant along with the devicemaker's Rosa knee robot, according to an Aug. 29 news release from the hospital. The implant monitors patient movement and recovery after surgery.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More Rain on the Horizon
A cold front will exit south Arkansas overnight into early Wednesday ushering in slightly drier air. Mostly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday with lows around 70° and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Upper level low pressure will form over Texas which will bring in increasing tropical...
KHBS
Police: Child drowns during flash flooding in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain during Monday night’s heavy flooding in Bentonville. “We began to search through the storm drain system, pulling manhole covers trying to locate the victims,” Deputy Chief Kevin Boynston with the Bentonville Fire Department said.
Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
