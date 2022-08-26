Read full article on original website
Kansas’ Kobe Baynes receives waiver, is cleared to play following transfer from Louisville
Kobe Baynes, the offensive lineman who transferred to Kansas last week from Louisville, has had his request for eligibility approved by the NCAA and will be able to play for the Jayhawks this season. Coach Lance Leipold said Monday that Baynes, a 6-foot-4, 297-pound redshirt sophomore, is able to play...
Kansas' Trevor Wilson remains suspended indefinitely; Tanaka Scott to miss 1 game
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said Monday that wide receiver Trevor Wilson will remain suspended indefinitely following his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon last week. Leipold, who was speaking with reporters for the first time since the incident, offered few other details on...
Unconventional wisdom: In splitting D-line coaching, Kansas expects better results
Taylor Riggins was still acclimating to the demands of playing college football at Buffalo in 2018 when a slight change was made in the structure of the coaching staff. No longer would the defensive line be overseen by just one assistant coach. Instead, two people would handle those responsibilities, one to work with the defensive tackles and another with the defensive ends.
The search for that one stat or tiny reason that Kansas football could win on any given week in 2022
If you look at the numbers from ESPN’s Football Power Index, KU’s chances of winning a bunch of football games this fall aren’t great. According to the index, KU has a better than 50% chance of winning just two games — 97.1% vs. Tennessee Tech and 57.5% vs. Duke — and a 14.3% chance or less of winning nine games.
Kansas releases Week 1 depth chart; Jalon Daniels the starting QB, RBs in competition
The Kansas football team's first depth chart of the season has been released and it contains few surprises. Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels is listed as the starter heading into the season opener Friday at home against Tennessee Tech, and at running back, sophomore Devin Neal and redshirt sophomores Daniel Hishaw Jr., Ky Thomas, Sevion Morrison are all listed on the top line.
KU volleyball stays perfect with 3-set sweep over Loyola Marymount on Saturday
The 23rd-ranked Kansas volleyball team completed a weekend sweep on Saturday, knocking off Loyola Marymount in three sets to give the Jayhawks three wins in three matches at the Utah Classic in Salt Lake City. KU swept Utah Valley on Friday afternoon and knocked off No. 22 Utah in four...
Lance and Kelly Leipold Graduate Assistant Fund to create coaching opportunities at Kansas for those from marginalized communities
The Kansas football team on Monday announced the creation of the Lance and Kelly Leipold Graduate Assistant Fund, an endowment that will aim to provide opportunities for individuals from marginalized communities to gain experience in coaching as graduate assistants with the football team. According to the university, the fund is...
