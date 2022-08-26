ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unconventional wisdom: In splitting D-line coaching, Kansas expects better results

Taylor Riggins was still acclimating to the demands of playing college football at Buffalo in 2018 when a slight change was made in the structure of the coaching staff. No longer would the defensive line be overseen by just one assistant coach. Instead, two people would handle those responsibilities, one to work with the defensive tackles and another with the defensive ends.
Kansas releases Week 1 depth chart; Jalon Daniels the starting QB, RBs in competition

The Kansas football team's first depth chart of the season has been released and it contains few surprises. Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels is listed as the starter heading into the season opener Friday at home against Tennessee Tech, and at running back, sophomore Devin Neal and redshirt sophomores Daniel Hishaw Jr., Ky Thomas, Sevion Morrison are all listed on the top line.
Lance and Kelly Leipold Graduate Assistant Fund to create coaching opportunities at Kansas for those from marginalized communities

The Kansas football team on Monday announced the creation of the Lance and Kelly Leipold Graduate Assistant Fund, an endowment that will aim to provide opportunities for individuals from marginalized communities to gain experience in coaching as graduate assistants with the football team. According to the university, the fund is...
