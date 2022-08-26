Read full article on original website
Woman wanted for murder in Tennessee arrested at El Paso port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman who was wanted for murder out of Tennessee was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso Del Norte port of entry. The woman had an outstanding warrant for murder by the Nashville Police Department. CBP officers encountered 41-year-old...
The world is their oyster! Maryland middle schoolers make rare freshwater find
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — A couple of Maryland middle schoolers made a rare find recently when they found a pearl inside a freshwater clam. Sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors at Winters Run in Harford County when they made the discovery, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted on Sunday.
Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs during...
It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy canned whipped cream in New York
NEW YORK (WKRC) — A recently passed state law prohibits anyone under 21 from buying canned whipped cream in New York. While the legislation was instated in October, it has only just started to take effect in stores, likely due to an issue with law tracking. It is meant...
MI Dems call for probe into GOP rep. accused of using position for voting machine access
LANSING, Mich. (SBG) — Michigan House Democrats again called for action Tuesday after a Republican state representative was accused by the state attorney general's office of using her position to gain access to, and to later damage, election machines during a probe of the 2020 presidential election. The Michigan...
