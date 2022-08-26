2 dead in Johnstown shot each other, DA reports

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have been released about two people who were killed in a shooting in Johnstown Wednesday that authorities say was the result of homicidal violence.

A press conference was held Friday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s Office in the city. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees and Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer revealed both men shot at each other as they were driving side by side east on Broad Street.

Lees said Ethan S. Williams, 22 of Johnstown, was found dead in the drivers seat of his vehicle on Broad Street from a gunshot wound to the head. Elliott Ruff Jr., 30 of Delaware County, was driving his vehicle from Broad Street to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower torso when he crashed on Napoleon Street, according to Lees.

Ruff was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center where he died in an operating room from blood loss. Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard said it was a team effort between medics and police to transport Ruff to the hospital.

“Mr. Ruff was in grave condition such that Captain Miller actually drove the ambulance to the hospital so that both medics could work on him,” Pritchard said.

Neugebauer said guns used by both men were found. A 9mm handgun used by Williams was located in his vehicle and a .45 caliber handgun used by Elliott was found near 4th Avenue and Brallier Place. Both men fired approximately 5 shots at each other, according to Neugebauer.

The district attorney also said passengers riding in both vehicles were not hit by the gun fire and no one in the area was hurt.

“It’s a miracle, nobody else was hit,” Neugebauer said. “The fact that no traffic heading westbound on Broad Street was struck by either Mr. Ruff’s vehicle or Mr. William’s vehicle as they were crossing into other lanes of travel is unbelievable.”

Lees said the incident was the 9th and 10th homicide in Cambria County in 2022. The investigation into the shooting was lead by Johnstown police and assisted by state police.

No charges are expected to be filed and authorities say they have not yet uncovered a motive for the shooting.

While authorities said there is no threat to the public, they are asking for the public to come forward with any information they may have about the incident.

