Driving You Crazy: Holly vs. Brownlee
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for Round 7 of Driving You Crazy!. Navigation won with 52 percent of the vote. Brownlee from Morgan to Ayers. Anger still blooms for drivers who repeatedly tell us "please, get the city to fix this street!" Multiple health care facilities...
City of Corpus Christi looking to increase service fees
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A slew of rate increases for City services could come from your pocket book. Everything from ambulance fees, to hiking the rent price at the Corpus Christi Marina. Also seeing an increase, is city construction fees, some seeing an increase of 10%. One of the...
Drivers adjust to new extended school zone near Mary Carroll HS
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers are now having to get used to that extended school zone along Saratoga Boulevard, which now takes into account the possible foot traffic around the new Mary Carroll High School. The Texas Department of Transportation combined five school zones along Saratoga Boulevard into one...
Woman with ties to Corpus Christi thought to be missing was actually evading arrest, tracked to South America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi native who was reported missing from her home in La Porte, Texas almost one year ago has been found alive. Turns out all this time, authorities said the mom who disappeared from her family, children, her life, was actually on the run from the law.
'The ground just keeps sinking': Standing water covers southside neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Standing water continues to be a problem for many Corpus Christi residents after heavy rains. One southside resident in particular spoke with 3NEWS about how she constantly deals with deep water after any rain. Jessica Baker and her fiancé have only lived in their current...
Crews attempt to remove barge from beach near Bob Hall Pier
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an alarming sight at Bob Hall Pier when a barge broke loose and washed up on the shore. The barge was collecting concrete piles when the surf and the wind washed it onto the beach. Scott Cross, director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, said that the barge breaking loose does not pose a threat to the public or the environment.
Water shut off near Mexico, Comanche Streets due to leak
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water leak on Mexico St. near Comanche has water flowing into the street. Corpus Christi Water officials said a contractor in the area hit a line and caused the leak. The contractor will be making repairs but until then, the City of Corpus Christi will be closing the valves and water will be turned off in the area.
Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 2
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were plenty of changes in both the large and small school polls heading into Week 2. 1) Calallen (1-0; vs. Mexico City) 2) Miller (1-0; vs. El Campo) 3) Alice (1-0; @ Veterans Memorial) 4) Veterans Memorial (0-1; vs/ Alice) 5) Beeville Jones (1-0;...
KHOU
'Irreplaceable leader': Corpus Christi teen died of heat stroke playing football
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi community is mourning the loss of a student athlete and young, future firefighter. Loney Diaz, 17, died on Aug. 26 after suffering a heat stroke while playing football, according to a family member's post on social media. Loney was a member of...
Corpus Christi mosquito spray schedule
The City of Corpus Christi will be spraying areas of the city this week to combat the mosquito population after the recent heavy rainfalls.
Arrest made after dozens of shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area. Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
Corpus Christi police find man dead on Nicholson St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was found dead in Corpus Christi early Monday morning, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. CCPD received a call just after 7 a.m. and were dispatched to the 4200 block of Nicholson St. in reference to a shooting, Corpus Christi police said. They found an adult man dead at the scene when they arrived.
constructiondive.com
Texas DOT halts $803M Harbor Bridge project over safety issues
The $802.9 million Harbor Bridge project in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been delayed indefinitely after an independent review identified a series of design and construction flaws. Texas DOT threatened to replace the contractors, a Flatiron/Dragados joint venture, if certain safety concerns aren’t addressed by Aug. 31. Citing “lack of...
City leaders celebrate the 35th anniversary of HALO-Flight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo honored the aerial rescue service HALO-Flight on Tuesday. The recognition is in honor of their 35th anniversary. HALO-Flight is South Texas' only non-profit air ambulance service. Their mission is to provide emergency transportation and critical care services for patients, regardless...
Beto O'Rourke missed South Texas events due to bacterial infection, he says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O' Rourke missed his scheduled stops in South Texas due to a bacterial infection that put him in the hospital, a statement from O'Rourke said Sunday. "While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the...
Indian Point Pier reopening in Portland reels in a big crowd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Portland City leaders gathered Monday night at the Indian Point Park Pavilion and Pier to celebrate the completion of the $2 million plus project that includes several upgrades. It's the latest project for a community that is continuing to see economic growth. Angler Regino Rios...
Executive Surf Club to receive $36,000 in renovations
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Executive Surf Club will be looking different over the next few months as renovations for the popular eatery will be underway. The downtown restaurant was eligible for thousands of dollars in renovations through the City's tax reinvestment zone. The eatery will continue operations at a temporary location.
Corpus Christi Hot Tamale Fest canceled due to lack of volunteers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a local tradition lots of folks get excited about...the Corpus Christi Hot Tamale Fest. But it won't happen this year. For the first time not in a pandemic year, the festival is being canceled due to a lack of volunteers. Not only is this disappointing tamale fans, but local tamale businesses as well.
No one injured in early morning apartment fire in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several fire agencies responded to a fire at the Bay Club Apartments on the 9300 block of SPID early Monday morning. Calls started coming in about flames visible from SPID in Flour Bluff at around 6:30 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Jackie Burrows with the Corpus Christi Fire Department.
Student brought weapon to JFK Elementary, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — JFK Elementary in West Oso ISD went into lockdown Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. after school officials were notified that a student had a weapon on campus. A Corpus Christi Police Department officer was on scene at the time and immediately took possession of the...
