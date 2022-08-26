ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy: Holly vs. Brownlee

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for Round 7 of Driving You Crazy!. Navigation won with 52 percent of the vote. Brownlee from Morgan to Ayers. Anger still blooms for drivers who repeatedly tell us "please, get the city to fix this street!" Multiple health care facilities...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Crews attempt to remove barge from beach near Bob Hall Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an alarming sight at Bob Hall Pier when a barge broke loose and washed up on the shore. The barge was collecting concrete piles when the surf and the wind washed it onto the beach. Scott Cross, director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, said that the barge breaking loose does not pose a threat to the public or the environment.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Water shut off near Mexico, Comanche Streets due to leak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water leak on Mexico St. near Comanche has water flowing into the street. Corpus Christi Water officials said a contractor in the area hit a line and caused the leak. The contractor will be making repairs but until then, the City of Corpus Christi will be closing the valves and water will be turned off in the area.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were plenty of changes in both the large and small school polls heading into Week 2. 1) Calallen (1-0; vs. Mexico City) 2) Miller (1-0; vs. El Campo) 3) Alice (1-0; @ Veterans Memorial) 4) Veterans Memorial (0-1; vs/ Alice) 5) Beeville Jones (1-0;...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Arrest made after dozens of shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area. Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi police find man dead on Nicholson St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was found dead in Corpus Christi early Monday morning, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. CCPD received a call just after 7 a.m. and were dispatched to the 4200 block of Nicholson St. in reference to a shooting, Corpus Christi police said. They found an adult man dead at the scene when they arrived.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
NewsBreak
Traffic
constructiondive.com

Texas DOT halts $803M Harbor Bridge project over safety issues

The $802.9 million Harbor Bridge project in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been delayed indefinitely after an independent review identified a series of design and construction flaws. Texas DOT threatened to replace the contractors, a Flatiron/Dragados joint venture, if certain safety concerns aren’t addressed by Aug. 31. Citing “lack of...
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

City leaders celebrate the 35th anniversary of HALO-Flight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo honored the aerial rescue service HALO-Flight on Tuesday. The recognition is in honor of their 35th anniversary. HALO-Flight is South Texas' only non-profit air ambulance service. Their mission is to provide emergency transportation and critical care services for patients, regardless...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Indian Point Pier reopening in Portland reels in a big crowd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Portland City leaders gathered Monday night at the Indian Point Park Pavilion and Pier to celebrate the completion of the $2 million plus project that includes several upgrades. It's the latest project for a community that is continuing to see economic growth. Angler Regino Rios...
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

Executive Surf Club to receive $36,000 in renovations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Executive Surf Club will be looking different over the next few months as renovations for the popular eatery will be underway. The downtown restaurant was eligible for thousands of dollars in renovations through the City's tax reinvestment zone. The eatery will continue operations at a temporary location.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
