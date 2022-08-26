Read full article on original website
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Tenant Praised for Not Telling Landlord They're Leaving After Buying House
"He got angry saying that I had some nerve asking for $1,300 when I'd just screwed him out of a month rent by not giving notice," the tenant said.
China's oil imports have surged from an area known for offshore ship-to-ship crude mixing meant to hide its origin
Imports of Malaysian oil have soared to nearly 800,000 barrels per day, which is more than what it produces on its own, according to Bloomberg.
