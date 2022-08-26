ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLNS

2 injured in rollover accident at I-96/US-127 interchange

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTuN0_0hWSOat200

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover accident.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the accident at the I-96/US-127 interchange after dispatch received several calls.

Officials said a car that was merging from US-127 south to I-96 west hit a van that was traveling west on I-96, which caused it to roll into the median.

The car then spun out and crashed into the ditch.

Both drivers were transported to nearby hospitals, where they are being treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both I-96 east and west were shutdown for about an hour while crews worked to get the cars out of the area, officials said. Since then, the roadway has reopened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Crews extinguish structure fire in Mason

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Eight fire engines from various departments were spotted in southeast Mason battling a fire that left a structure completely destroyed. Engines from Ingham Township, Mason and Leslie Township put out the fire on Dexter Trail. Residents told 6 News that they noticed power surges in the building and then saw flames […]
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured Tuesday night in a three vehicle crash in East Lansing. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of Hagadorn Road and Grand River Avenue at about 9 p.m. Hagadorn Road had two lanes closed for about a half hour...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
wtvbam.com

Motorcyclist injured in Hillsdale County Friday afternoon crash

AMBOY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured Friday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning vehicle. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Pioneer Road north of East Territorial Road. Deputies say 62-year-old Melissa Sue Lipps...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

LPD arrests alleged motorcycle thief after chase

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department says if you run from the police, you will go to jail. LPD officers arrested an alleged motorcycle thief after the suspect fled from officers. The suspect was charged with 2nd-degree fleeing and eluding and receiving and concealing stolen property. The motorcycle was recovered.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

DeWitt Township police seek man in theft of impounded vehicle

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in DeWitt Township are looking for a person in connection with a vehicle theft. According to authorities, someone broke into the Northside Towing lot on Old U.S. 27, near Round Lake Road, and stole a vehicle that had been impounded. The theft happened Aug. 17 at about 4 a.m.
DEWITT, MI
explore venango

Car Strikes Horse on Roadway in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a car that struck a horse on State Route 77 in Bloomfield early Thursday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:17 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, on State Highway 77 in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WLNS

CATA bus delays a High School student in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today marked the first day of school for several districts across mid-Michigan, including St. Johns and Lansing. Some were dropped off by their parents, while others had to take the bus. 6 News had a chance to catch up with a few high school students, and some who depend on the […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Lansing. Lansing Police were called to South Washington Street near the Capital City Apartments just before 11:30pm. When they arrived on scene, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. The Lansing Fire Department...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy