abcnews4.com
Truck crashes into building in Goose Creek after collision; driver of SUV cited
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The driver of an SUV was cited Tuesday morning after causing a collision that led to a pickup truck crashing into a building, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. At 7:30 a.m., the driver of an SUV was headed north on Red Bank Road...
Family friends remember couple killed in James Island Connector motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was granted bond after being accused of hitting two and killing Patrick Murrah and Taylor Lee Flowers on a motorcycle on the James Island Connector. Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists on peninsula
The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
Man arrested after deadly August 23 crash on James Island Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an August 23 crash that left two people dead. Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A motorcyclist and […]
Summerville Fire supports GoFundMe for injured firefighter
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville firefighter received serious injuries following a traffic collision in August, and now his team is raising funds for his family through his recovery. Tremaine Gibbs was involved in a motorcycle crash on August 14 that resulted in a broken jaw and a fractured back. Gibbs is an assistant engineer with […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting
According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
Road closing Wednesday for Glenn McConnell Widening Project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will close a West Ashley road Wednesday as crews work on the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project. Goodwill Way will close Wednesday, August 31 and remain closed until Friday, September 2. The hours of closure will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Traffic will detour through Mary Ader […]
NCPD: Suspect tried to drown K-9 officer after police chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is behind bars after police say he tried to drown a police dog after fleeing from a traffic stop in North Charleston. According to a report, a patrolling officer in the Ferndale area on Friday spotted a vehicle not using a turn signal while turning into Rivers Avenue […]
abcnews4.com
SCHP: 2 killed after head-on collision in Colleton County Saturday
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people were killed Saturday after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 64, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said. The two-car collision occurred on Highway 64 (Bells Highway) near Highway 15 (Jefferies Boulevard) around 4:30 p.m. on August 27. SCHP officials said a...
q95fm.net
Man And K-9 Unit Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting
According to a statement that was released on Sunday, Charleston Police Department Officials say a man was shot and killed by police on Saturday night. At around 10:00 PM, police were called to the 100 Block of East Point Drive for a wanted person. The officers managed to learn that the suspect had fled home, towards the wood line.
2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck. Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
West Ashley family says neighborhood flooding getting worse
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several inches of rain fell on Monday across the Lowcountry leaving extensive flooding behind. That led to major problems on roadways and properties taking a toll on drivers, homeowners, and business owners. The flooding impacts were felt in the City of Charleston, North Charleston, and more. For one West Ashley family, […]
live5news.com
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed a vehicle at a downtown Charleston gas station Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the Meeting Street Exxon station within three minutes of the emergency call. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing the damage to one fuel pump, the car and the gas station’s canopy.
South Carolina coroner: Missing woman found dead in James Island marsh was shot to death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A missing woman whose body was found Aug. 13 in the water near her boyfriend’s home on James Island was shot to death, and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has ruled her death a homicide. An autopsy showed that Megan Rich died from a gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said. Her […]
Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need. “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
counton2.com
Berkeley County deputy fired after inmate escaped hospital
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Tuesday announced the that a deputy has been fired for her role in an inmate’s escape from a Monck’s Corner hospital on Saturday. Ryan David Ellis escaped from Trident in Moncks Corner after he...
7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
Alligator on runway delays flight at South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night. Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay. An alligator was passing across the taxiway. The pilot briefly held the […]
Flooding forces road closures across the Charleston metro
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain prompted numerous road closures across Charleston and North Charleston on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service initiated a flood advisory for much of the tri-county through 5:00 p.m. as flooding from excessive rainfall was expected to continue through the evening. Roads started to become impassable in […]
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Gun violence continues to plague South Carolina
As fresh data show more shootings across the United States, the trend continued in South Carolina in recent days as a Cherokee County woman was killed by a stray bullet as she looked out a trailer window. In Charleston, a 10-year-old was hurt by a gunshot. And at Lancaster Motor Speedway, a man was shot and killed Saturday night.
