Indiana State

wwbl.com

Average Indiana Gas & Diesel Prices Continue to Rise

The average price of gas in Indiana continues to rise. The Triple-A Motor Club reports Indiana’s average price jumped another seven cents from Tuesday to $3.94 a gallon. The average price has risen a total of 12-cents since Monday. The national average for regular unleaded stood at $3.84 a...
INDIANA STATE
wwbl.com

Lawsuit Filed Over Indiana’s Near Total Ban on Abortions

A lawsuit challenging the state’s effective ban on abortion, which goes into effect in two weeks, was filed Tuesday by Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Women’s Med Group Professional Corporation, All-Options, Inc., and Dr. Amy Caldwell. The lawsuit states that...
INDIANA STATE
wwbl.com

DOT Declares Regional Emergency Following IN Refinery Fire

The Department of Transportation is declaring a regional energy emergency following a fire at an Indiana oil refinery. The order clears the way for immediate transportation of various types of fuel in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan. This allows the states to bypass certain federal regulations to handle the emergency.
INDIANA STATE
wwbl.com

Striped and Hybrid Striped Bass Stocked in Indiana Lakes

The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife recently completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. More than 30,000 striped bass were added to two of southern Indiana’s largest public lakes, Brookville and Cecil M. Harden. In addition, more than 247,000 hybrid striped bass were added to...
INDIANA STATE
wwbl.com

Washington Labor Day Closings

All Washington city offices and departments will be closed on Monday, September 5th in observance of Labor Day. There will be no trash pickup and the city bus won’t be running. The Recycling Center will also be closed on Saturday, September 3rd. Residents with trash pickup on Monday are...
WASHINGTON STATE

