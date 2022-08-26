Read full article on original website
Average Indiana Gas & Diesel Prices Continue to Rise
The average price of gas in Indiana continues to rise. The Triple-A Motor Club reports Indiana’s average price jumped another seven cents from Tuesday to $3.94 a gallon. The average price has risen a total of 12-cents since Monday. The national average for regular unleaded stood at $3.84 a...
Lawsuit Filed Over Indiana’s Near Total Ban on Abortions
A lawsuit challenging the state’s effective ban on abortion, which goes into effect in two weeks, was filed Tuesday by Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Women’s Med Group Professional Corporation, All-Options, Inc., and Dr. Amy Caldwell. The lawsuit states that...
DOT Declares Regional Emergency Following IN Refinery Fire
The Department of Transportation is declaring a regional energy emergency following a fire at an Indiana oil refinery. The order clears the way for immediate transportation of various types of fuel in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan. This allows the states to bypass certain federal regulations to handle the emergency.
Striped and Hybrid Striped Bass Stocked in Indiana Lakes
The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife recently completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. More than 30,000 striped bass were added to two of southern Indiana’s largest public lakes, Brookville and Cecil M. Harden. In addition, more than 247,000 hybrid striped bass were added to...
Washington Labor Day Closings
All Washington city offices and departments will be closed on Monday, September 5th in observance of Labor Day. There will be no trash pickup and the city bus won’t be running. The Recycling Center will also be closed on Saturday, September 3rd. Residents with trash pickup on Monday are...
Vincennes University Receives $1 Million From Lilly Endowment Inc. To Expand Pre-College Programs
Vincennes University has received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment through its initiative, Indiana Youth Programs on Campus. The grant will help VU broaden its series of Pre-College Programs for K-12 students. The Lilly Endowment initiative is designed to help Indiana colleges and universities engage youth, ages 5 to...
