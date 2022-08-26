Read full article on original website
Legoland rollercoaster crash leaves at least 31 injured as two trains smash into each other in theme park horror
MORE than 30 people have been injured after a rollercoaster crashed at an amusement park. Two trains smashed into each other after one braked suddenly at the Legoland park at Guenzburg, Germany. Police initially said 34 people have been injured, suffering cuts and bruises, but that was revised down to...
Five people are hospitalized with back pain after 19-story wooden rollercoaster at Six Flags Great Adventure MALFUNCTIONS - a year after it suffered a derailment
Five people were taken to hospital with back pain in New Jersey on Thursday night after a malfunction on one of the fastest and tallest wooden rollercoasters in the world. Riders on El Toro at Six Flags amusement park in Jackson Township, 20 miles east of Trenton, reported that it felt like the carriages 'hit a pothole'.
Several People Injured After Malfunction on Six Flags Roller Coaster in New Jersey
A Six Flags roller coaster remained closed for inspection Friday after an incident Thursday night sent five people to the hospital. The accident happened on the "El Toro" roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, just before the park closed for the night, NBC 4 reported.
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
Water park tragedy: Girl, 11, dies after vanishing under water for an hour at friend's birthday party as desperate onlookers grabbed goggles and dived into lake while trying to find her
An 11-year-old girl drowned yesterday during a friend's birthday party at a water park in Windsor. Desperate onlookers shouted her name and dived into the lake by Liquid Leisure to try and find her, while lifeguards reportedly were asking for goggles to search underwater. Thames Valley Police were called at...
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Yosemite Climber Who Broke 'Nearly Every Bone' Hit With Crazy Hospital Bill
Anna Parsons, 21, survived a 78-foot fall on August 1, but has had to have one of her feet amputated. Her family are fundraising to help pay her medical bills.
The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road
This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party
The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
Heartbreaking Footage From Zion National Park Flood Shows Deceased Hiker’s Final Moments, According to Brother
Tragic video footage released appears to show the 22-year-old Arizona tourist who died at Zion National Park moments before her death. Jetal Agnhihotri, whose body was found three days after this video, is thought to be one of the figures being swept away by a rush of floodwater. The victim’s brother believes one of the figures in the water is his sister.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
ohmymag.co.uk
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap
As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
International Business Times
Rollercoaster Breaks Down Mid-Air Leaving 19, Including Children, Dangling For 90 Minutes
The breakdown of a rollercoaster in the U.K. left terrified riders, including children, dangling 20 feet in the air for around 90 minutes before they were rescued. The horrifying incident occurred at a theme park called Pleasureland in Merseyside, northwestern England, when the "Rocket coaster" carrying 19 people abruptly stopped in the middle of the ride Saturday, NY Post reported.
Kyra Hill: Grieving father says 11-year-old was ‘left to drown’ at water park
The grieving father of a girl who died in a water park has said she was “left to drown” by staff who he believes did not act quickly enough.Kyra Hill, 11, died after attending a party at Liquid Leisure near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6.Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital where she died.Her father Leonard Hill said his family has been “ripped to pieces” by the incident and he is “100% sure Kyra could have been saved” if staff at the water park had “acted sooner and...
Brit, 34, fighting for life & left in coma after horror hotel balcony plunge while on holiday in Mexico
A BRIT has been left fighting for his life after plunging from a hotel balcony in Cancun, Mexico. The man- believed to be a 34-year-old tourist - is in a coma after suffering severe head injuries following the fall. Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports a man had...
Fury as tourists caught trespassing on Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Spring: ‘Unrepairable damage’
To enjoy some of the most incredible sights the US has to offer, tourists need only pay to access the national parks and follow a few simple rules – leave no trace, don't get close to the animals and stay on the trail. And yet so many often don't. A video showing a pair of tourists ignoring the simple rules went viral, stirring disappointment, exasperation and outrage on social media. In the clip, which was posted to the "Tourons of Yellowstone" — "touron" being a combination of the words tourist and moron — Instagram, a pair of tourists can be...
'They have eaten themselves': Video shows emaciated animals at raided sanctuary
The Black Jaguar White Tiger Foundation in Mexico has been raided by officials with videos showing emaciated lions and other animals. CNN’s Rafael Romo has more.
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
