Lanes closed for Woodlawn Street water main repair in Hopewell

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Two westbound lanes on Woodlawn Street in Hopewell are currently closed for an emergency water main repair.

On Friday, Aug. 26 at 8 a.m., Virginia American Water Co. closed two westbound lanes of Woodlawn Street between Surry Avenue and Dinwiddie Avenue.

According to the City of Hopewell, these lane closures will be in place until later this afternoon.

Virginia American Water Co. identified the source of the leak on Thursday. According to the City of Hopewell, all necessary resources to complete the repair are in place.

