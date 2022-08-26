ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Matheau Moore found not guilty on all counts in death of wife

By Maeve Walsh
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgBIN_0hWSNccH00

DELAWARE, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A Westerville man was found not guilty Friday of killing his wife and staging it as a suicide.

After deliberating for nearly three hours, a Delaware County jury found Matheau L. Moore not guilty on charges of murder and felonious assault in the death of his 52-year-old wife, Emily Noble, whose body was found shortly after her birthday in a wooded Westerville area in September 2020.

An autopsy revealed that Noble, who was found with a 20-inch USB cord around her neck months after being reported missing in May , suffered several fractures and died from “multiple injuries to the head and neck.”

Investigators argued that Noble’s body was staged to appear as a suicide, and police said a strangulation expert contended the evidence pointed to homicide.

The trial kicked off on Aug. 15 , and jurors heard from several witnesses, including Noble’s sister , who said Moore became upset with her when she refused to serve as his spokesperson to the police.

“In a menacing tone, he said, ‘You need to think long and hard about whether you ever want to see your sister again,’ and I hung up, and did not speak verbally with him again,” the sister testified.

Moore’s defense argued that hanging could not be ruled out of the equation, and attorney Diane Menashe pointed to Noble’s reported diagnosis with depression.

“You didn’t know that she had suffered from depression and had been diagnosed with depression?” Menashe asked Noble’s sister.

“This case is totally speculation,” Menashe said during closing arguments.

Moore was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault in June 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old turns himself in for east Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old turned himself into Columbus police Tuesday for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier in August, per police. On August 15 at 4:10 p.m., CPD officers went to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road and found Lavarr Madison with a gunshot wound. Madison was taken to Grant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: No Charges From Fight at Walmart

Circleville – Pickaway County Sheriff responded to the scene of a fight at Circleville Walmart around 4:30 pm on August 26. Accoridng to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of an active fight inside the store. On the way to the store, they had a report of a 26-year-old adult male that left the store with no shirt on. When they arrived that male was walking out of the store. Deputies stopped the man and it was obvious he had been in a fight, deputies reported that he had a bloody mouth but declined medical attention.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westerville, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Westerville, OH
City
Delaware, OH
County
Delaware County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

New charges for teen in Groveport football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys has been charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with discharging a firearm, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records show. Keys had originally been charged with […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead, woman injured in Knox County crash

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash Tuesday night in Knox County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say that Timothy Moyer, 44, was driving a Honda Civic just after 9:30 p.m. on State Route 13 in Fredericktown with a 36-year-old woman in the […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime
WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

13-year-old boy shot in the face in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face overnight Tuesday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police. CPD state that officers went to South Harris Avenue and West Broad Street just after 1:00 a.m. and found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus

You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in shootings at Columbus grocery store, restaurant

Two injured in shootings at Columbus grocery store, restaurant. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wKjLC2. Two injured in shootings at Columbus grocery store, …. Johnstown mayor, city council president recalled …. Morning Forecast: August 31, 2022. Three injured in shootings at Columbus grocery store, …. Franklin County pledges $2.5M to Mid-Ohio food bank.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after trying to rescue dog from Ohio quarry

OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man died Tuesday after attempting to rescue his dog from a quarry in Obetz, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10:45 a.m. Monday, crews with the Columbus Division of Fire arrived to a body of water behind Vance Outdoors on Alum Creek Drive, where a dive team […]
OBETZ, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No arrests made in 2020 Columbus homicide case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to identify a possible suspect in the 2020 deadly shooting death of Michael James Fair Jr. in Columbus. On Sep. 1, 2020, police officers went to the 850 block of Wellington Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. and found Michael James Fair Jr. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man dead after driver hits porch

A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3e61J6O. Body camera video of Columbus officer fatally shooting …. How to weigh in on air pollution limits for Intel’s …. Man fatally shot by Columbus police may have...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy