Astronomy

The August 2022 new moon will elevate your health and inner athlete

By Kyle Thomas
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Let’s get to work and hustle!

A new moon in Virgo will soon arrive, offering opportunities for you to assess your work-life balance and schedule your plans better than ever before. The new moon appears on August 27, 2022 and will bring you the opportunity to take on more projects or responsibilities as well as improve your work-related projects.

Another fantastic way to harness this energy is to build your body and physical health, whether that is in the form of fitness or diet. Virgo is a Mutable Earth sign, which means that we are now entering the final period of summer before we transition to autumn in the Northern Hemisphere.

You will likely feel very busy in the weeks to come, but be sure to only take on as much as you can handle so you don’t overwork yourself! Read how your zodiac sign will be affected here! For more information on the new moon, check out the information after the horoscopes. Follow me for daily insight or read 2022 predictions for your zodiac sign or your 2022 love life and relationship horoscopes now!

The new moon in Virgo can inspire you to assess your work-life balance.
Getty Images
ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19)

Get ready to take on more projects from your employer, Aries . The new moon will get you moving and grooving! While you’re certainly going to be quite busy, you now can create patterns you’d like to build around your work-life balance. If you’d like to find a better job, apply yourself now. Last, if you wish to improve your physical health or fitness, seize the day.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 – MAY 20) see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAgQr_0hWSNY2F00 Your 2022 horoscope brings a better year—find out major predictions

Prepare for passion to ignite your heart, Taurus . The new moon will be like a flame of desire and love. Romance is now on the menu, so if single, be sure to put yourself out there. If committed, use this time to reignite your spark. If you’d like to pursue creative endeavors, hobbies or fertility matters, the stars are now aligned.

GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUNE 20)

It’s time to get settled, Gemini . The new moon will be encouraging you to focus on domestic, home or family matters. Consider how you can improve your living space, whether that is by doing a cleaning, renovating or redecoration. If you’d like to move or get involved in real estate, use the time now.

CANCER (JUNE 21 – JULY 22)

You’ll be generating ideas like you’re an A.I. machine, Cancer . With the new moon activating your mental capacity, you’ll feel eager to announce your vision, plans and ideas to the world. You may now begin working on an important writing, speaking, branding or communications-related project.

The new moon in Virgo could bring out a domestic and nurturing energy within you.
Getty Images
LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 22)

Wealth is on your mind, Leo . In fact, more of it could suddenly be coming your way! As the new moon highlights your finances, you could hear of a new job offer, side-hustle or raise to increase your income. Fabulous new possessions may also cross your path.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22) see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cxihx_0hWSNY2F00
Major 2022 astrology predictions for the US and the world

The most important lunation of the year has arrived for you, Virgo . With this new moon energizing your zodiac sign, you could feel like you’ve suddenly felt a rush of new potential. Use this time to step into the spotlight and demand what you wish from the universe. Opportunities to reach your goals will appear.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22)

Lie low and recharge your batteries, Libra . You may feel like it is time to rest and find stillness. As you do, you’ll generate brilliant and creative ideas about how you can improve your life in the year to come. This lunation may also put you in touch with a therapist, counselor or medical professional.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)

With the arrival of the new moon, you could feel like the cat’s meow, Scorpio . Everyone everywhere could be giving you even more attention than usual! Your popularity will be on it’s A-game, so network and spend time to your heart’s content. This is also a great period to ask for a favor or try your hand at online dating.

Embrace the caretaker within during the new moon in Virgo.
Getty Images
SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21)

Career heights are calling your name, Sagittarius . In fact, you will likely see opportunities for competitive job offers, a promotion or favorable awards or press. Use this period to strategize to your goals and see how far you can climb.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19) see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NK1uy_0hWSNY2F00 Embrace lady luck and witness miracles as ‘guardian angel’ Jupiter enters Aries

It’s time to leave behind your comfort zone, Capricorn . As the new moon arrives, you will have an opportunity to soar into new territory physically, spiritually or intellectually. Plan some long-distance travel, enroll in a course of study or polish off that book you’ve been hoping to write.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18)

It’s time to think about big money matters, Aquarius . As the new moon arrives, you’ll have an opportunity to focus on your assets or investments. If you have an opportunity for a settlement or royalty checks, this is the time to peer further. Last, if seeking a new credit line or mortgage, go for it!

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Partnership is at the top of your mind now, Pisces . With the new moon’s arrival, union will present itself. If single, look for someone with long-term relationship potential. If committed, use this time to grow closer and commit even more deeply. Dance with a twin flame.

The new moon in Virgo is perfect for connecting to nature.
Getty Images
What else should I know about the new moon in Virgo?

New moons occur once or twice every month. They open a cosmic door that had been previously closed to you depending upon where they land for your Rising and Sun signs . A new moon not only brings something fresh and new to your life, but gives you the chance to use its energy consciously as you seek to build new patterns and plans that will echo out for six months to a year.

This lunation will be a new moon in Virgo (4 degrees). The energy of this elemental Earth sign will be quite prominent in our lives at this time. Virgo is the sixth zodiac sign on the wheel and aligns with our daily routines, responsibilities and employment. It rules our work-related projects, as well as coworkers, staff and people that report to us. Physical fitness, diet and health are also under this domain. Pets, too, can be spot lit at this time. The new moon will take place at 4:17 A.M. (Eastern) on August 27, 2022.

As for astrological aspects for this lunation, mighty Mars, the planet of sex, passion, drive, anger and war will be in a violent disagreement with the moon. This will bring us an insatiable desire to pursue our passionate desires. Explosive conflicts may manifest if tension has been simmering beneath the radar. This would thus cause tantrums, accidents or violence if we let the fury get the best of us.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qy0g0_0hWSNY2F00 Virgo celebrities: 25 Famous people born under the sign of the virgin

However, Mercury, the planetary ruler of this lunation, will be in an excellent alignment with Mars, Jupiter and Pluto, which will bring hope and opportunity despite the volatile energy and emotions we may see flare up. If we focus our mental energy and concentrate on problem solving, we may see progress.

We may also be eager to go big or go home, ready to ignore challenges to instead think outside of the box or indulge in what excites us. Venus will be in a conflict with Saturn and Uranus at this time, likely bringing feelings of restriction and rebellion around relationships. Last to note, Mars will link sweetly with Jupiter, which should further feed the flames of our courage and desire to conquest whatever stands in our paths.

The actions that are taken near this time will likely manifest near the full moon in Virgo (16 degrees) on March 7, 2023.

Astrology 101: Your guide to the stars

Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured in “Access Hollywood,” E! Entertainment, NBC & ABC television, Cosmopolitan magazine, Hulu, Bustle, Elite Daily, Marie Claire and more. He is known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers. His work harnesses the power of the stars in regards to entertainment lifestyle and trends affecting people worldwide. For more information, visit KyleThomasAstrology.com .

IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
