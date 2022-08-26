ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Oscar Mayer to sell ‘Cold Dog’ hot dog-flavored popsicles

By Fox Business
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7D5w_0hWSNQyR00

Oscar Mayer announced Thursday it would sell a hot dog-flavored popsicle in a handful of U.S. cities.

The popsicle, dubbed the “Cold Dog,” is being sold for $2 at frozen desserts company Popbar locations in New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans and Long Beach, Oscar Mayer said in a press release. It visibly resembles a hot dog topped with mustard and has “smokey, umami notes of Oscar Mayer’s iconic Weiner.”

Oscar Mayer said the “Cold Dog” comes from its “Stupid or Genius” social media campaign. Thousands of hot dog fans said the hot dog-flavored popsicle was “genius,” prompting the Kraft Heinz subsidiary to collaborate with Popbar to make the product a reality, according to the release.

“After the overwhelming fan excitement for our beloved Cold Dog, it was a no-brainer to make this hot dog-inspired frozen pop a reality,” Anne Field, head of North American brand communications for Oscar Mayer, said in a statement. “For more than 130 years, Oscar Mayer has been sparking smiles and bringing levity into everyday moments, and we are thrilled to bring fans another wonderfully odd way to enjoy our iconic wiener while beating the summer heat.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9qh2_0hWSNQyR00
The “cold dog” is part of Oscar Mayer’s “stupid or genius” ad campaign.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cc3Uq_0hWSNQyR00
The hot dog-flavored popsicle will be sold for $2.
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

This isn’t the first hot dog-flavored cold treat Oscar Mayer has debuted. In 2019, the company unveiled a ice cream sandwich with “spicy Dijon gelato” and “hot dog sweet cream” between a “cookie bun.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Long Beach, NY
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
Long Beach, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Atlanta, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Business
Local
California Business
City
Atlanta, LA
Long Beach, CA
Business
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
New Orleans, LA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Business
New York City, NY
Business
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Atlanta, GA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dog#Popsicle#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Kraft Heinz#Food Drink#North American
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy