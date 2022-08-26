ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cannibal movie director: Armie Hammer claims ‘didn’t dawn on me’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHCqi_0hWSNCrV00

“Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino didn’t seem to be fully aware of the sexual abuse allegations leveled against his 2017 film’s star Armie Hammer when he released the trailer for his newest project, the cannibal romance film “Bones and All.”

Hammer, 35, was accused of sexual assault, emotional abuse and cannibalism last year and the now-disgraced actor’s alleged scandals are being chronicled in a Discovery+ documentary series, “ House of Hammer .”

The trailer for “Bones and All” was released just a day after “House of Hammer” was announced and many fans were able to draw parallels between Hammer and Guadagnino’s film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njg4Z_0hWSNCrV00
Timothée Chalamet (right) and Armie Hammer (left) starred in Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 hit “Call Me By Your Name.”
WireImage

However, the Italian filmmaker, 51, recently said the connection was a mere accident.

“It didn’t dawn on me,” Guadagnino said in an interview with Deadline . “I realized this afterward when I started to be told of some of these innuendos on social media.”

Guadagnino’s flesh-eating love story stars Hammer’s old “Call Me By Your Name” co-star Timothée Chalamet and is based on Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 book of the same name .

According to the “Suspiria” director, he has been developing “Bones and All” for “a number of years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUvwR_0hWSNCrV00
Guadagnino said he doesn’t pay attention to social media regarding his films.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

“Any link with anything else exists only in the realm of social media, with which I do not engage,” he said. “The relationship between this kind of digital muckraking and our wish to make this movie is nonexistent and it should be met with a shrug. I would prefer to talk about what the film has to say, rather than things that have nothing to do with it.”

Guadagnino claimed that “the muckraking of social media doesn’t address anything constructively.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIQ80m7831I?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&start=5&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

“The idea that this very profoundly important fight for equality can be misdirected in this way is something that frustrates me greatly,” he added.

“House of Hammer” will premiere Sept. 2 on Discovery+ and features the “Social Network” star’s aunt Casey Hammer as well as his two exes, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison.

Both Morrison and Vucekovich detailed their alleged traumatic experiences with Hammer in the doc, including screenshots of harrowing messages he reportedly sent them.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jason Bateman To Co-Star Opposite Taron Egerton In Amblin and Netflix Thriller ‘Carry On’ From Jaume Collet-Serra

EXCLUSIVE: Even with Ozark wrapping its final season this past spring, Jason Bateman doesn’t look like he’s done edgy roles as sources tell Deadline he is in negotiations to join Taron Egerton in the Netflix and Amblin action thriller Carry On, with Jaume Collet-Serra on board to direct. TJ Fixman penned the first draft of the screenplay, with Michael Green doing the most recent polish. Dylan Clark will produce. The film marks the first production to come out of the overall deal Amblin signed with Netflix last June. Netflix had no comment on the casting. The thriller centers on Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let...
MOVIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Timothée Chalamet
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy