Eater
The Ethos Behind This Award-Winning Marietta Restaurant Is to Keep It Simple
Welcome to Industry Talks, where Eater shines the spotlight on Atlanta chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and restaurant owners to provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their world. Food has always been important to Spring chef and co-owner Brian So and his family. “My grandmother lived with us her whole life and she...
CBS 46
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
Monroe Local News
Strange Taco in Monroe is hiring in advance of a planned late September opening date
Strange Taco, a new restaurant in Monroe, is scheduled to open sometime next month and is currently hiring. If you are interested in apply, click or tap on this link to fill out an application. The Strange Taco Bar is opening a permanent location at the other end of N....
secretatlanta.co
This PAW Patrol Play Zone Will Open At The Children’s Museum Of Atlanta
The Children’s Museum Of Atlanta has become an institution part of growing up in the ATL. Where learning and play-time collide to provide Atlanta’s little ones with an exciting line-up of exhibitions and events throughout the year. Their newest addition that’s soon to open is perfect if you...
Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it
The nearly century-old Whispering Pines mansion on Buckhead’s West Paces Ferry Road has been torn down despite efforts by residents and preservationists to save it. Buckhead.com first reported the news of the demolition on Aug. 23. The demolition followed the sale of the property by Atlanta-based The Macallan Group to a newly formed Athens-based company, […] The post Historic Buckhead mansion demolished despite efforts to save it appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Eater
A Longtime Sandy Springs Pub Closes, While an Alpharetta Restaurant Changes Ownership
Longtime bar and pub the Rusty Nail is now closed after 44 years in Sandy Springs. Last call for the Roswell Road pub just south of the Chattahoochee River took place on August 20. According to Tomorrow’s New Today, the property is currently under contract and a portion of that property is slated to become a new restaurant. No further details are available at this time.
secretatlanta.co
This Mind-Blowing Museum Of Illusions Will Open In Atlanta This Winter
Museum of Illusions has become recognized world-wide for providing an interactive, immersive and fun experience for everyone! With over 30 worldwide locations, Atlanta is joining the long-list of cities home to this exciting place for all generations to come together, and get lost in their unbeatable mini-verse of mirages, fantasies, and illusion!
eastcobbnews.com
Foundation named for Wheeler graduate to hold golf fundraiser
The Jason Cunningham Charitable Foundation, a non-profit that assists children with hearing loss, is holding a golf fundraiser in the fall. The Jason Cunningham Charity Golf Classic takes place Oct. 17 at Horseshoe Bend Country Club (2100 Steeplechase Lane, Roswell) and includes prizes and other activities. Cunningham, a 1999 graduate...
Glass recycling center opens in Alpharetta in September
ALPHARETTA — Alpharetta residents will have a new option for recycling glass beginning Sept. 12 when the City of Alpharetta opens a new drop-off center. The center will be located in the parking lot of the Alpharetta Department of Public Works at 1790 Hembree Road. Only glass can be...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Queen Anne House, Jefferson
The porch, framed by square posts, is likely a later addition to this decidedly Queen Anne home. This is a common evolution with many examples of this style, especially those built around the turn of the century. Jefferson Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
CBS 46
Couple pays a residential contractor up front, gets unfinished project
LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - When Jerome Domek and Carol Risola hired a contractor for some remodeling, they received drawings and a contract. For $28,000, the Loganville couple got a nice-looking kitchen, which isn’t bad for a project that began at the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020. For...
msn.com
'With heavy hearts' | Sandy Springs restaurant closes after 40 years
A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love, and memories, and for that,...
CBS 46
‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ coming to Pullman Yards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The newest experience to hit Pullman Yards will arrive just in time for Halloween. Stranger Things: The Experience will arrive in Atlanta Oct. 22. The interactive experience based on the Netflix megahit follows a brand new storyline where guests must explore the Upside Down and escape from Vecna. After escaping, guests will be able to explore Mix-Tape, a space where they can grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy and try a cocktail at the first ever Stranger Things-themed bar.
msn.com
Your Next Home Could Be In... Downtown
Where is it? Where all the lights are bright. The core of the city is roughly bounded by the Downtown Connector on the east, I-20 to the south, Northside Drive on the west, and North Avenue to the north. What’s the history? Like just about every other town in Georgia,...
budgettravel.com
5 Unique Things to Do in Atlanta
Atlanta known as “Hot ‘Lanta” is home to CNN, The World of Coca-Cola, Centennial Olympic Park, the Georgia Aquarium and the National Center for Civil & Human Rights! Travel beyond these typical tourist sites to 5 unique Atlanta experiences. Note: If you purchase through links on our...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Aug 2022- For Sale! New Townhomes – Fayetteville GA – 3 to 4 Bed & 2.5 to 3.5 Bath Under $400,000!
Aug 2022- For Sale! New Townhomes – Fayetteville GA – 3 to 4 Bed & 2.5 to 3.5 Bath Under $400,000!. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Ring shout events recall ancient African tradition
When Charmaine Minniefield found herself quarantined in Gambia because of the pandemic, she decided to use her time in the West African country researching what she calls her “ancestral memory.”. Her research led her to create seven self portraits that reflect a tradition whose cultural origins, she said, predate...
macaronikid.com
Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City
The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
cobbcountycourier.com
Two Cobb Public Library branches now certified as Passport Acceptance Facilities
Starting September 6 Cobb County residents can apply for new passports at the West Cobb and Mountain View branches of the Cobb Public Library. Those two library locations have been approved as Passport Acceptance Facilities (PAF) by the U.S. Department of State. Cobb County library staff members were trained in...
