ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US Federal Reserve could keep lifting rates sharply ‘for some time’, says Powell

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWKCM_0hWSMBwZ00

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has delivered a stark message, saying the Fed is likely to impose more large interest rate hikes in coming months and is resolutely focused on taming the highest inflation in four decades.

Mr Powell acknowledged that the Fed’s continued tightening of credit will cause pain for many households and businesses as its higher rates further slow the economy and potentially lead to job losses.

“These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” Mr Powell said in the written version of a high-profile speech he is giving at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

A failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain

“But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”

Mr Powell’s message may disappoint investors who were hoping for a signal that the Fed might soon moderate its rate increases later this year if inflation were to show further signs of easing.

After hiking its key short-term rate by three-quarters of a point at each of its past two meetings, part of the Fed’s fastest pace of rate increases since the early 1980s, Mr Powell said the Fed might ease up on that pace “at some point” – suggesting that any such slowing is not near.

The Fed chairman made clear he expects rates to remain at levels that should slow the economy “for some time”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in Cannes prize winner Triangle Of Sadness, has died at the age of 32. She died on Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said. Dean also had a recurring...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Cameron Smith’s switch to LIV Golf confirmed

Open champion Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf. Smith has switched from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed series alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with all six players set to make their debuts at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston this week. The...
BOSTON, MA
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
newschain

Ireland would ‘need to speak to UK’ before any move to restrict Russian tourists

Ireland would need to hold discussions with the UK ahead of making any move to restrict Russian tourists entering the country, a senior minister has said. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the Common Travel Area (CTA) across the UK and Ireland meant Dublin would have to speak to London prior to tightening rules on Russian visas.
EUROPE
newschain

Meghan says she was only ‘treated like a black woman’ after dating Harry

The Duchess of Sussex has told how she only began to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman when she started dating the Duke of Sussex. Meghan, in conversation with pop superstar Mariah Carey for her Spotify podcast, said her relationship with Harry led to more focus on her race than before.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

National League responds after Ryan Reynolds’ streaming criticism

The National League will submit proposals for a “fully tested” streaming platform after Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds had criticised them for not allowing clubs to show live matches. Wrexham co-owner Reynolds criticised the League on Monday for its “truly baffling” failure to consider allowing clubs to stream live...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
newschain

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south

Ukraine claims to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fuelling speculation that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is under way. Russia said it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties. The...
POLITICS
newschain

Either Truss or Sunak to be appointed PM at Balmoral, as race draws to a close

Boris Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral next week for the appointment of the new prime minister, rather than Buckingham Palace. As the Conservative leadership contest draws to a close, a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be meeting the Queen in Scotland, rather than in London as is tradition.
POLITICS
newschain

Yellen discusses Russia oil price cap as Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi visits US

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that a failure to place a price cap on Russian oil would hurt the global economy. “Without a price cap, we face the threat of a global energy price spike if the majority of Russian energy production gets shut in,” Ms Yellen said at the start of a meeting with her British counterpart, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Linus Business#Business Economics#Price Stability#Jackson Hole#Business Personal Finance#Fed
newschain

Third arrest over Ashley Dale murder as police reiterate Olivia appeal

A third person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a council worker in Liverpool as police continued to appeal for information regarding the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. A 27-year-old man from Dovecot has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm by detectives...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Worst airline for flight delays revealed

Wizz Air was the worst airline for flight delays from UK airports last year, an investigation has found. The Hungarian carrier’s UK departures were an average of 14 minutes and 24 seconds behind schedule in 2021, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
newschain

Emma Raducanu ready for ‘new experiences’ after US Open title defence ends early

Emma Raducanu puffed out her cheeks and turned her focus to what comes next after an early end to her US Open title defence. Having not lost a set in 10 matches at Flushing Meadows last year, Raducanu was unable to find the same form 12 months on in an admittedly very tricky first-round assignment against Alize Cornet and fell to a 6-3 6-3 defeat.
TENNIS
newschain

The Queen and Boris Johnson: Constitutional problems, parties and apologies

Boris Johnson caused a certain amount of trouble for the nation’s longest reigning sovereign. Elizabeth II, as head of state, and Mr Johnson, as leader of the government, have witnessed turbulent times together of an unprecedented nature, with both Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic occurring during the prime minister’s short tenure.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy