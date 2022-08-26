ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

In Pennsylvania, letting Joe be Joe presents an opportunity for the GOP

PENNSYLVANIA — President Joe Biden commenced the first of four trips to Pennsylvania in the next couple of days with a complete turnaround from his party's "defund the police" mantra to a "fund the police" one, along with a pledge to ban assault-style weapons in the country. He also doubled down on denigrating people who vote Trump as being far-right.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

US Senate candidates make campaign stops in Western Pennsylvania

Both U.S. Senate candidates for Pennsylvania began their week in Western Pennsylvania. Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz met with supporters in Monroeville, and his opponent, Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was in Mercer County on Sunday. Oz held a town hall titled “Dose of Reality” at Premiere Automation and...
ftnnews.com

Latest Casino Fines in Pennsylvania 2022

Some of the Pennsylvanian casinos have recently been fined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. There are various reasons for the fines, from intoxicated gaming to allowing a self-excluded person to play while they are on the list. Let’s first learn more about PGCB and then take a look at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Altoona, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Elections
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
wtae.com

Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get$2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians. Wolf visited Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg on Monday to make his latest public appeal to state lawmakers. Watch the video above. The governor has said that despite Republicans in the general assembly...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania named “best-paying state” for teachers

(WHTM) – A new study has found Pennsylvania to be the best state for teachers based on pay. The study, published by Business.org, showed Pennsylvania with the highest difference in pay that teachers earn compared to all occupations in the state. According to the study, the average teacher salary in Pennsylvania for 2020-21 was $71,281, a 28.5% increase compared to other occupations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David L. Lawrence
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
Markos Moulitsas
bobscaping.com

Pennsylvania Farmers with Gas Leases Feel Shortchanged

Post-production costs for transportation and processing ‘gutting’ gas royalty payments below the required 12.5% minimum. An August 25, 2022 story by Mike Jones “Farmers discuss natural gas royalties with state, local leaders” in the Observer-Reporter included quotes from several local farmers lamenting their shrinking royalties from the natural gas industry on land leases due to deductions and the depletion rate of their wells.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

This Week in Pennsylvania: Liz Wagenseller

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Republican Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg Area sued the federal government, as well as how Governor Wolf pardoned 2,000 people during his time as governor. Get daily news, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky

Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Netroots Nation#Democratic#The Electoral College
Axios

Pennsylvania split screen: Biden v. Trump

Call it a 2020 flashback — or a foreshadow of 2024: Residents of Wilkes-Barre, in northeastern Pennsylvania, are getting dueling visits this week, first from President Biden, then from former President Donald Trump. Why it matters: Their visits underscore the region's significance in national politics. Pennsylvania is one of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats

HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dr. Oz to host town hall in Monroeville

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Pennsylvania Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is hosting a town hall event in Monroeville tonight. Called the “Dose of Reality Town Hall,” Oz will be at Premier Automation in Monroeville. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon,...
MONROEVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
PhillyBite

Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage

(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Home Décor creditor calls for liquidation as customers demand money back

PITTSBURGH — During a bankruptcy court hearing in Georgia on Monday, customers of Home Décor Outlets hoped for answers about whether they would get any of their money back. The furniture store closed its Pittsburgh location on Liberty Avenue without warning earlier this year, leaving many customers without their furniture or refunds of layaway payments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy