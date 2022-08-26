Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
In Pennsylvania, letting Joe be Joe presents an opportunity for the GOP
PENNSYLVANIA — President Joe Biden commenced the first of four trips to Pennsylvania in the next couple of days with a complete turnaround from his party's "defund the police" mantra to a "fund the police" one, along with a pledge to ban assault-style weapons in the country. He also doubled down on denigrating people who vote Trump as being far-right.
wtae.com
US Senate candidates make campaign stops in Western Pennsylvania
Both U.S. Senate candidates for Pennsylvania began their week in Western Pennsylvania. Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz met with supporters in Monroeville, and his opponent, Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was in Mercer County on Sunday. Oz held a town hall titled “Dose of Reality” at Premiere Automation and...
ftnnews.com
Latest Casino Fines in Pennsylvania 2022
Some of the Pennsylvanian casinos have recently been fined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. There are various reasons for the fines, from intoxicated gaming to allowing a self-excluded person to play while they are on the list. Let’s first learn more about PGCB and then take a look at...
WGAL
Pennsylvania governor candidate Doug Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo
Pennsylvania's Republican candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, is facing criticism for a years-old photo in which he wore a Civil War Confederate uniform. The 2013-14 U.S. Army War College faculty photo was taken a few years before Mastriano retired as a colonel. He used to teach at the school. Some...
Dr. Oz brings campaign to Monroeville discussing abortion, immigration
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz campaigned in Monroeville on Monday. Supporters turned out for the town hall event with the Republican taking some questions
wtae.com
Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians
SHARPSBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get$2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians. Wolf visited Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg on Monday to make his latest public appeal to state lawmakers. Watch the video above. The governor has said that despite Republicans in the general assembly...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania named “best-paying state” for teachers
(WHTM) – A new study has found Pennsylvania to be the best state for teachers based on pay. The study, published by Business.org, showed Pennsylvania with the highest difference in pay that teachers earn compared to all occupations in the state. According to the study, the average teacher salary in Pennsylvania for 2020-21 was $71,281, a 28.5% increase compared to other occupations.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Austin Davis visits Penn State students
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– On the Old Main Lawn at Penn State’s campus, Democratic Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis stopped by to meet with supporters and students as he continues his campaign before the November election. Davis says that this is the most important election in Pennsylvania’s...
bobscaping.com
Pennsylvania Farmers with Gas Leases Feel Shortchanged
Post-production costs for transportation and processing ‘gutting’ gas royalty payments below the required 12.5% minimum. An August 25, 2022 story by Mike Jones “Farmers discuss natural gas royalties with state, local leaders” in the Observer-Reporter included quotes from several local farmers lamenting their shrinking royalties from the natural gas industry on land leases due to deductions and the depletion rate of their wells.
This Week in Pennsylvania: Liz Wagenseller
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Republican Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg Area sued the federal government, as well as how Governor Wolf pardoned 2,000 people during his time as governor. Get daily news, […]
wskg.org
Doug Mastriano’s insular campaign is full of dedicated supporters — and serious doubts
WHYY – Doug Mastriano’s small meet-and-greets across Pennsylvania are the most prominent part of his campaign for governor. But as the election enters its final months, GOP insiders — and even some dedicated fans — are worried the insular campaign isn’t reaching enough voters. Mastriano’s...
Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky
Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
Pennsylvania split screen: Biden v. Trump
Call it a 2020 flashback — or a foreshadow of 2024: Residents of Wilkes-Barre, in northeastern Pennsylvania, are getting dueling visits this week, first from President Biden, then from former President Donald Trump. Why it matters: Their visits underscore the region's significance in national politics. Pennsylvania is one of...
Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks in Hermitage
Pennsylvania US senate democrat candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Hermitage Sunday afternoon.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dr. Oz to host town hall in Monroeville
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Pennsylvania Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is hosting a town hall event in Monroeville tonight. Called the “Dose of Reality Town Hall,” Oz will be at Premier Automation in Monroeville. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon,...
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage
(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
Pittsburgh gearing up for another jam-packed weekend of events
PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is gearing up for another jam-packed weekend of events, and preparations are already underway for the thousands of people coming into town, including West Virginia University football fans who will make their way to Acrisure Stadium for the Backyard Brawl. University of Pittsburgh...
Home Décor creditor calls for liquidation as customers demand money back
PITTSBURGH — During a bankruptcy court hearing in Georgia on Monday, customers of Home Décor Outlets hoped for answers about whether they would get any of their money back. The furniture store closed its Pittsburgh location on Liberty Avenue without warning earlier this year, leaving many customers without their furniture or refunds of layaway payments.
