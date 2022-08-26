Read full article on original website
Richard Childress Addresses Rumors Kyle Busch May Be Joining The Team Next Year: “You Said That, I Didn’t”
Well this is a team I could’ve never envisioned in NASCAR. For those of you die hard racing fans, you probably remember the fight between Kyle Busch and Richard Childress at the Truck Series race at Kansas Motor Speedway back in 2011. After Childress’s driver, Joey Coulter, beat out...
Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs
NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
NASCAR: Another Joe Gibbs Racing announcement coming?
Joe Gibbs Racing still have a seat open for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, but the driver for one of them should be considered a lock. Joe Gibbs Racing announced in June that reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion and current points leader Sammy Smith is set to drive the “star car”, the #18 Toyota, in eight of the remaining races on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. His schedule has since been expanded to nine races.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Opens Up On The Loss Of His Father And Dale Sr.’s Leadership: “I Had This Odd, Strange Feeling Of Being Freed”
February 18th, 2001 was a dark day in NASCAR history. It was the day Dale Earnhardt Sr. tragically passed away after being killed on impact during the final lap at the Daytona 500. And his son, Hall of Fame driver and now-broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently opened up about how...
Squatters Tried to Swipe Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s $16 Million North Carolina Mansion
Authorities arrested a couple that tried moving into the mansion and 140-acre estate that NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently put up for sale. The post Squatters Tried to Swipe Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s $16 Million North Carolina Mansion appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
NASCAR: First points leader of 2022 is out of the playoffs
All but one of the drivers who have occupied the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series standings this year have qualified for the playoffs. In the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the first driver to sit atop the point standings failed to qualify for the playoffs. Richard Childress Racing’s...
Bubba Wallace curses out NASCAR over lack of safety
The turning point of this past Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 came on Lap 138 when a sudden rainstorm in Turn 1 caused almost the entire field to crash. NASCAR received a lot of criticism from fans and drivers about not stopping the race earlier but Bubba Wallace was more vocal about the seemingly innocuous hit he took during that wreck.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Brutal Penalty News
Earlier this week, NASCAR handed out a tough penalty for Jeremy Clements after his car was found to be in violation of federation rules. The No. 51 NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolet of Jeremy Clements Racing was levied an L2-level penalty by NASCAR officials, according to a report from NASCAR.com. "Brutal...
NASCAR bettor turns $13 into $1 million with implausible 4-leg parlay
The combination of NASCAR, podcasts and betting turned out to be remarkably profitable for one bettor, who turned the cost of a gourmet burger into a tidy million-dollar payday. Daytona is always a nightmare to bet, and Sunday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 showed exactly why: the chaotic superspeedway format means...
Austin Dillon wins Coke Zero Sugar 400, claims playoff spot
Austin Dillon passed Austin Cindric with three laps left in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and went on to win
North Wilkesboro Results: August 30, 2022 (Racetrack Revival)
Dale Earnhardt Jr makes his return to late model stocks. Tomorrow, the CARS Tour Late Model Stock division takes the green flag. Tonight, they have a round of practice and qualifying at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. View North Wilkesboro results below. North Wilkesboro Menu. Aug 30 | Aug 31. Carson...
Chase Elliott’s Southern 500 car has special design, meaning
When 16-year-old Dani (Gamel) Cuevas pondered how to capture her stay at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in a design of Chase Elliott’s Cup car, she quickly found inspiration. “When I was in the hospital, I spent a lot of time with therapy dogs,” Dani told NBC Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. gearing up to race at North Wilkesboro
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was among the thousands of excited fans who gathered at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the Brushy Mountains of North Carolina Aug. 2 as one of stock car racing’s oldest tracks returned to life. Like so many others, Earnhardt had to see it to believe it. Mostly...
Everything you need to know before the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs
Following a turbulent 26-race regular season, it’s finally time for the NASCAR Playoffs. Sixteen drivers will compete for the Bill France Cup, which will be awarded to the champion in November. But to win it all, drivers must survive three elimination rounds before defeating the best competitors in the finale.
NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. Reacts to Missing the Cup Series Playoffs By Three Points
While fans of Austin Dillon celebrate, fans of Martin Truex Jr., and the NASCAR driver himself, will be wondering what could have been. When a former champion misses out on the playoffs, it’s a bit of a letdown. When it happens by only three points — well that’s a pill that’s hard to swallow.
Ty Dillon remains ‘very positive’ about his unsure NASCAR future, evaluating best landing spots
Ty Dillon continues to be "very positive" about his future in NASCAR while he works through options for 2023. What organizations would make sense for Dillon?
