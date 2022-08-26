ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 9

Related
Racing News

Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs

NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Another Joe Gibbs Racing announcement coming?

Joe Gibbs Racing still have a seat open for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, but the driver for one of them should be considered a lock. Joe Gibbs Racing announced in June that reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion and current points leader Sammy Smith is set to drive the “star car”, the #18 Toyota, in eight of the remaining races on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. His schedule has since been expanded to nine races.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Dale Jr.
FanSided

NASCAR: First points leader of 2022 is out of the playoffs

All but one of the drivers who have occupied the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series standings this year have qualified for the playoffs. In the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the first driver to sit atop the point standings failed to qualify for the playoffs. Richard Childress Racing’s...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Bubba Wallace curses out NASCAR over lack of safety

The turning point of this past Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 came on Lap 138 when a sudden rainstorm in Turn 1 caused almost the entire field to crash. NASCAR received a lot of criticism from fans and drivers about not stopping the race earlier but Bubba Wallace was more vocal about the seemingly innocuous hit he took during that wreck.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Brutal Penalty News

Earlier this week, NASCAR handed out a tough penalty for Jeremy Clements after his car was found to be in violation of federation rules. The No. 51 NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolet of Jeremy Clements Racing was levied an L2-level penalty by NASCAR officials, according to a report from NASCAR.com. "Brutal...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfk Racing#Stewart Haas Racing#Nbc
AOL Corp

NASCAR bettor turns $13 into $1 million with implausible 4-leg parlay

The combination of NASCAR, podcasts and betting turned out to be remarkably profitable for one bettor, who turned the cost of a gourmet burger into a tidy million-dollar payday. Daytona is always a nightmare to bet, and Sunday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 showed exactly why: the chaotic superspeedway format means...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Chase Elliott’s Southern 500 car has special design, meaning

When 16-year-old Dani (Gamel) Cuevas pondered how to capture her stay at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in a design of Chase Elliott’s Cup car, she quickly found inspiration. “When I was in the hospital, I spent a lot of time with therapy dogs,” Dani told NBC Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gearing up to race at North Wilkesboro

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was among the thousands of excited fans who gathered at North Wilkesboro Speedway in the Brushy Mountains of North Carolina Aug. 2 as one of stock car racing’s oldest tracks returned to life. Like so many others, Earnhardt had to see it to believe it. Mostly...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
NBC Sports

Everything you need to know before the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs

Following a turbulent 26-race regular season, it’s finally time for the NASCAR Playoffs. Sixteen drivers will compete for the Bill France Cup, which will be awarded to the champion in November. But to win it all, drivers must survive three elimination rounds before defeating the best competitors in the finale.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
528K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy