ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

2 dead, 3 injured after box truck rear ends motorcycle, then hits Tesla in South Carolina

By Chase Laudenslager
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Do0gl_0hWSLbf800

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal Tuesday crash that involved two cars and a motorcycle.

According to CPD, a motorcycle carrying a driver and a passenger was rear-ended by a box truck while they were traveling east on Highway 30. Both the motorcycle and the truck then hit a Tesla that was stopped in traffic.

CPD: Two killed in multi-vehicle, motorcycle collision

Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The driver of the box truck and the two people that were inside the Tesla were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CPD shut down the area for more than five hours as it processed the scene and spoke to witnesses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 10

Chris Biggerstaff
5d ago

Charge the box truck driver with Vehicular Homicide

Reply(1)
15
c l
5d ago

May the cyclist & partner Rest in Peace. Shame.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting

According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
Charleston, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
live5news.com

1 injured in Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Maj. Nelson Brown says officers responded to a home on Prince Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

SCHP: 2 killed after head-on collision in Colleton County Saturday

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people were killed Saturday after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 64, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said. The two-car collision occurred on Highway 64 (Bells Highway) near Highway 15 (Jefferies Boulevard) around 4:30 p.m. on August 27. SCHP officials said a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
q95fm.net

Man And K-9 Unit Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

According to a statement that was released on Sunday, Charleston Police Department Officials say a man was shot and killed by police on Saturday night. At around 10:00 PM, police were called to the 100 Block of East Point Drive for a wanted person. The officers managed to learn that the suspect had fled home, towards the wood line.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Box Truck#Traffic Accident#Cpd#Nexstar Media Inc
live5news.com

Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed a vehicle at a downtown Charleston gas station Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the Meeting Street Exxon station within three minutes of the emergency call. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing the damage to one fuel pump, the car and the gas station’s canopy.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday.  According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck.  Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Sports
live5news.com

2 dead after Colleton County crash, troopers say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead Saturday afternoon. It happened on SC 64 near the Canadys area at 4:30 p.m. A 2000 GMC SUV traveling west drove left of the center of the road and hit a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Crews respond to fire at Downtown gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding to a Monday evening structure fire in Downtown Charleston. Crews were on scene shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the Scotchman Exxon gas station at the corner of Woolfe Street and Meeting Street. Heavy smoke was visible from the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD searching for missing man in West Ashley

UPDATE: Mr. Johnson has been located safe, according to CPD. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating James Johnson (55), who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday.  Johnson is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 6’ and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Alligator on runway delays flight at South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night.  Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay.  An alligator was passing across the taxiway.   The pilot briefly held the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Heavy rainfall closes roads, dumps water across Charleston region

Heavy rainfall blanketed the Charleston area Aug. 29, flooding dozens of roads and dumping as much as 4 inches of water in some parts of the region. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had accumulated downtown by 4 p.m., Meteorologist Brian Adam said. In parts of North Charleston, the number was closer to 4 inches.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

70K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy