FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Cincinnati Bearcats are coming to Fayetteville on Saturday and the Arkansas Razorbacks are completely focused on that challenge. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and safety Jalen Catalon spoke to the media on Tuesday and gave their thoughts on the big matchup and more. See their full...
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas released its first depth chart of the 2022 season on Monday as the Cincinnati game on Saturday grows nearer. Much of the depth chart was as expected, but there’s still some battles looming. Cornerbacks. Redshirt junior Hudson Clark and redshirt senior LaDarrius Bishop are listed...
FAYETTEVILLE — The wait for Arkansas Football is almost over as it’s officially game week now. On Monday, Arkansas released its first official depth chart as they prepare to host Cincinnati on Saturday. Here’s the depth chart. OFFENSE. WR 84 Warren Thompson R-Sr. // 6-3 // 198.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police responded to a call of several gunshots and found the body of a 19-year-old at 2:20 a.m. on August 28 at Zabana’s Nightclub parking lot. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim, Luis Lemus was transported to a hospital where he...
Comments / 0