ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK

WATCH: KJ Jefferson and Jalen Catalon preview Cincinnati game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Cincinnati Bearcats are coming to Fayetteville on Saturday and the Arkansas Razorbacks are completely focused on that challenge. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and safety Jalen Catalon spoke to the media on Tuesday and gave their thoughts on the big matchup and more. See their full...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

5 Thoughts on the Arkansas Depth Chart

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas released its first depth chart of the 2022 season on Monday as the Cincinnati game on Saturday grows nearer. Much of the depth chart was as expected, but there’s still some battles looming. Cornerbacks. Redshirt junior Hudson Clark and redshirt senior LaDarrius Bishop are listed...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas’ Depth Chart For Cincinnati

FAYETTEVILLE — The wait for Arkansas Football is almost over as it’s officially game week now. On Monday, Arkansas released its first official depth chart as they prepare to host Cincinnati on Saturday. Here’s the depth chart. OFFENSE. WR 84 Warren Thompson R-Sr. // 6-3 // 198.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Homicide at Springdale club under investigation

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police responded to a call of several gunshots and found the body of a 19-year-old at 2:20 a.m. on August 28 at Zabana’s Nightclub parking lot. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim, Luis Lemus was transported to a hospital where he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy