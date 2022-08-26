Read full article on original website
click orlando
Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
click orlando
Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extract Occupants from Tour Bus Collision on I-95 and State Road 528
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue Crews responded to a vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a tour bus on State Road 407 between I-95 and State Road 528 on Monday morning. According to Brevard County Fire officials, the collision took place at around 5:30 a.m.
fox35orlando.com
South Carolina man wanted in deadly DUI crash arrested at Florida motel, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. - A man who was wanted for his alleged role in a DUI crash that killed two people last year in South Carolina was found at a Florida motel Monday evening, deputies said. Randall Thomas Howard, 46, of South Carolina, was arrested at the Econo Lodge motel...
click orlando
20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Traffic Homicide Investigation Underway After Fatal Vehicle vs. Motorized Wheelchair Crash
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair and their dog were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday that involved a 2018 Kia Niro on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. According to Melbourne Police Cmdr. Mark Renkens, upon arrival at the scene,...
Deputies: 14-year-old students charged after destroying Palatka middle school, causing $100,000 in damages
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Three 14-year-olds have been arrested after causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to the now-closed Jenkins Middle School campus in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Palatka Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in...
flaglerlive.com
Police Lock Down Bridgehaven Drive in Standoff With Suicidal Man
A law enforcement situation involving a person who’d barricaded himself on Bridgehaven Drive this afternoon led the Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies to close off streets in that neighborhood and divert a school bus from making its usual run and dropping off elementary age students at their regular bus stops.
Did you know that a convicted sex offender recently offered $100,000 to buy a child?. According to Port Orange law enforcement, Hellmuth Kolb was arrested at his home on August 16th, after they were notified, “due to the parent’s clear concern that someone was insistent on attempting to purchase their daughter in a grocery store.”
click orlando
Man critically hurt in head-on crash with bus on SR 407 in Brevard, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was critically injured in a head-on crash with a charter bus on State Road 407 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck happened in the northbound lanes between State Road 528 and State Road 405, closing...
UPDATE: Traffic moving after rollover crash shut down I-4 eastbound in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers on Interstate 4 in Central Florida need to use caution Tuesday morning. Traffic in the area is moving again though slowdowns are expected in the area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. First responders are still on the scene as they work...
Fire damages home in Satellite Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Fire caused noticeable damage to a house in Brevard County late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to Clairbourne Avenue off Highway A1A in Satellite Beach around 10 p.m. Channel 9 was at the scene as Brevard County Fire Rescue crews knocked down flames. Photos: Fire damages...
Tybee Island flight instructor, passenger killed in plane crash in Florida
OSTEEN, Fla. (WSAV) — A Tybee Island flight instructor and passenger were killed in a plane crash on Wednesday in Osteen, Florida. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office (VSO) said Miroslav D. Velickovich, 61 and Miguel Duarte of the Peruvian Air Force crashed into a wooded area around 6 p.m. The plane sent an emergency signal to […]
WESH
Lake County investigators give update on double homicide
Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona on Thursday night. "The male is our suspect and it's my understanding that the female is deceased," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. Herell is referring to the two people found the next...
Pilot, passenger killed in Osteen plane crash identified
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people who died in a small plane crash Wednesday evening near Osteen. The pilot and flight instructor has been identified as Miroslav Velickovich, 62, of Tybee Island, Georgia. He was conducting flight training...
Family of Osceola County woman who drowned in retention pond calls for justice
The family of an Osceola County woman is calling for accountability within the sheriff’s office, after she drowned in a retention pond while deputies stood on the shoreline just yards away. Our partners at Channel 9 obtained a review of the incident, in which the deputies were cleared of...
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist was traveling at 80 mph before crashing into Villager’s SUV
A motorcyclist was traveling at an estimated speed of 80 miles per hour before crashing into a Villager’s sport utility vehicle Sunday morning at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466. The critically injured motorcyclist has been identified as 20-year-old Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale. He was airlifted to...
fox35orlando.com
Florida parent claims students waiting more than an hour for bus
Orange County parents are frustrated with delays. One parent says her children are waiting more than an hour for the school bus to take them home.
click orlando
Orlando man arrested nearly a month after deadly shooting in Davenport, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested on Aug. 18, nearly a month after a Georgia man was found dead in Davenport after a carjacking, according to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office. Tyrell Johnson, 20, is facing multiple charges following the shooting death of 22-year-old Jeremiah Brown, including...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Lagoon offers free waterpark admission to first responders on these days
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Calling all first responders! Daytona Lagoon is offering free waterpark admission during its fifth annual First Responder Weekend to honor those who serve and protect the community. All active firefighters, lifeguards, emergency medical service (EMS) professionals and law enforcement must present a valid professional ID or...
