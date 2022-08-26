ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

click orlando

Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
flaglerlive.com

Police Lock Down Bridgehaven Drive in Standoff With Suicidal Man

A law enforcement situation involving a person who’d barricaded himself on Bridgehaven Drive this afternoon led the Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies to close off streets in that neighborhood and divert a school bus from making its usual run and dropping off elementary age students at their regular bus stops.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Did you know?

Did you know that a convicted sex offender recently offered $100,000 to buy a child?. According to Port Orange law enforcement, Hellmuth Kolb was arrested at his home on August 16th, after they were notified, “due to the parent’s clear concern that someone was insistent on attempting to purchase their daughter in a grocery store.”
PORT ORANGE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire damages home in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Fire caused noticeable damage to a house in Brevard County late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to Clairbourne Avenue off Highway A1A in Satellite Beach around 10 p.m. Channel 9 was at the scene as Brevard County Fire Rescue crews knocked down flames. Photos: Fire damages...
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
WESH

Lake County investigators give update on double homicide

Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona on Thursday night. "The male is our suspect and it's my understanding that the female is deceased," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. Herell is referring to the two people found the next...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist was traveling at 80 mph before crashing into Villager’s SUV

A motorcyclist was traveling at an estimated speed of 80 miles per hour before crashing into a Villager’s sport utility vehicle Sunday morning at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466. The critically injured motorcyclist has been identified as 20-year-old Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale. He was airlifted to...
WEIRSDALE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Lagoon offers free waterpark admission to first responders on these days

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Calling all first responders! Daytona Lagoon is offering free waterpark admission during its fifth annual First Responder Weekend to honor those who serve and protect the community. All active firefighters, lifeguards, emergency medical service (EMS) professionals and law enforcement must present a valid professional ID or...
