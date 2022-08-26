“I Hate the Midwest” – Dow Jones and the Industrialists*. Even a decade later, Gregory Sholette’s dialectic of the art world, “Dark Matter: Art and Politics in the Age of Enterprise Culture,” resonates with its simple but nevertheless conventional-wisdom-escaping point: the bigger art world exists on the back of what it rejects. Dark matter, willfully opaque, aesthetically shambolic, politically agitated, and very often by and for the voices of the historically marginalized, is a stand-in for what the art world can’t or won’t make use of, and, in turn, reifies what it will. In the years since “Dark Matter” was published, the larger art world has haphazardly attempted to contend with “dark matter.” Sometimes nobly (institutional and academic identity and representation) while other times disingenuously (NFTs and performance activism), how the art world is reassessing what has been historically considered “dark matter” or “alternative” art is an ongoing process that speaks volumes to the demands and follies of our contemporary politics.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO