newcity.com
Dining & Drinking Top 5: September 2022
September—the last gasp of summer—is a fine time for food and drink events. Before winter befalls us, the next pandemic, or some other damn thing, let’s all make the heroic effort to eat, drink and be merry. 1. (Copernicus Center) The largest Polish festival in the United...
newcity.com
Can’t-Miss Art Events (Fall Arts Preview 2022)
Suzanne Jackson has had a storied life. A dancer and poet, raised in pre-statehood Alaska, trained in theater design at Yale, she ran the storied Los Angeles space Gallery 32 in the late 1960s, where she showed work by David Hammons and held a fundraiser for the Black Panthers. On September 14, The Arts Club of Chicago will open a solo presentation of Jackson’s work, including pieces from the previous twenty-five years and a new installation. In recent years, the artist has pioneered a system of painting, made purely of free-floating acrylic paint with no canvas supporting it—resulting in haunting, ethereal abstractions.
newcity.com
Today In The Culture, August 30, 2022: Dance For Life Nets $300K | RIP Jaimie Branch | “Ghostbusters” Live In Concert
“The Old Heidelberg building is coming back to life as a Blick art supplies store September 1,” posts Crain’s Dennis Rodkin on Twitter. “Built in 1934 for the Eitel family’s German restaurant, later Ronny’s Steak Palace, still later Argo Tea, and closed since early 2020.”
newcity.com
Faculty Sabbatical Triennial Exhibition Opens at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago
This fall, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) will present the SAIC Faculty Sabbatical Triennial exhibition, featuring a wide range of work across multiple disciplines created by nearly 40 faculty who have completed a sabbatical or other paid leave over the past three academic years. Gallery-based presentations, lectures and events, and a dedicated website represent the research and practices of these SAIC faculty members.
newcity.com
Today In The Culture, August 29, 2022: Jahn’s Final Design | National Cinema Day | Teatro Vista Sets Season
Final Jahn Design, In The Shape Of A Tank, Is In Milwaukee. Helmut Jahn “was tapped by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library to design a new storage facility in 2018. Pritzker’s Chicago home was running out of room for its collection of over 100,000 military artifacts and was looking to an open site northwest of Kenosha to expand,” reports Milwaukee magazine. “‘When we first contacted Jahn, we explained the mission and he was very interested,’ says Roberto Bravo, the museum’s senior director. ‘He wanted to make the building resemble a tank, but to make it so aesthetically pleasing that it wasn’t obvious.'”
newcity.com
Today In The Culture, August 31, 2022: A Final Season for Aston Rep | How Downtown Thrived | Racing in the Streets
Four businesses led by entrepreneurs of color are open inside a 4,000-square-foot retail shop in Englewood, reports Block Club. “Developed by E.G. Woode—a collective of architects, designers and entrepreneurs—the 4,000-square-foot retail and office hub at 1122 West 63rd will house Powell’s Barbershop, Momentum Coffee, Marie|Wesley and Beehyye, a design firm with co-working areas. E.G. Woode will function as a real estate partner, working alongside the collective to continue to develop their stores.”
newcity.com
Fertile Ground: MdW Fair Hopes to Seed Collectivity and Artist-Led Change
“I Hate the Midwest” – Dow Jones and the Industrialists*. Even a decade later, Gregory Sholette’s dialectic of the art world, “Dark Matter: Art and Politics in the Age of Enterprise Culture,” resonates with its simple but nevertheless conventional-wisdom-escaping point: the bigger art world exists on the back of what it rejects. Dark matter, willfully opaque, aesthetically shambolic, politically agitated, and very often by and for the voices of the historically marginalized, is a stand-in for what the art world can’t or won’t make use of, and, in turn, reifies what it will. In the years since “Dark Matter” was published, the larger art world has haphazardly attempted to contend with “dark matter.” Sometimes nobly (institutional and academic identity and representation) while other times disingenuously (NFTs and performance activism), how the art world is reassessing what has been historically considered “dark matter” or “alternative” art is an ongoing process that speaks volumes to the demands and follies of our contemporary politics.
