Hoops Rumors

Raptors sign former lottery pick Josh Jackson

The Raptors signed free agent swingman Josh Jackson, the team announced (via Twitter). While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, it would be surprising if Jackson received a fully guaranteed contract. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2017 draft after one season at Kansas, Jackson has struggled...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Dolphins PS and waivers: Two names to keep an eye on

The NFL and the Miami Dolphins will begin adding to their practice squads today and could add players to the 53 via waivers. There are two players that stand out as potential additions today and while Miami may have more concerning needs, both players have a connection and could fit into what Miami is trying to do.
NFL trade grades: Eagles land star safety from Saints in shocking move

The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising trade on NFL cut day, landing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, formerly on the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson wanted a new contract to stay in New Orleans, but those talks reportedly broke down in the middle of training camp. The two sides were engaged in what many considered a hold-in, rather than a holdout, where Gardner-Johnson still participated in camp but in a limited capacity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
