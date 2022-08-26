Read full article on original website
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
Raptors sign former lottery pick Josh Jackson
The Raptors signed free agent swingman Josh Jackson, the team announced (via Twitter). While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, it would be surprising if Jackson received a fully guaranteed contract. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2017 draft after one season at Kansas, Jackson has struggled...
Miami Dolphins PS and waivers: Two names to keep an eye on
The NFL and the Miami Dolphins will begin adding to their practice squads today and could add players to the 53 via waivers. There are two players that stand out as potential additions today and while Miami may have more concerning needs, both players have a connection and could fit into what Miami is trying to do.
5 bold predictions for Week 1 of the college football season
Looking ahead to Week 1 of the 2022 college football season here are five bold predictions. We all got our introduction back to college football last week but now that the season gets underway for real this week, the excitement level is through the roof. We’ve got a slew of...
NFL trade grades: Eagles land star safety from Saints in shocking move
The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising trade on NFL cut day, landing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, formerly on the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson wanted a new contract to stay in New Orleans, but those talks reportedly broke down in the middle of training camp. The two sides were engaged in what many considered a hold-in, rather than a holdout, where Gardner-Johnson still participated in camp but in a limited capacity.
