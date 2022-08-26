Shane M. Butler, 39 of Fulton passed away Friday unexpectedly. He was born in Oswego and was son of Tammy Carvey and the late Dale K. Butler. In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé Tammy Kenyon, three daughters Alexis Carr, Jasmine Butler and Lillian, two brothers Ron Recore and Dale Butler, Jr. both of Oswego, one stepsister Star Hughes of Fulton.

FULTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO