informnny.com
Fort Drum changes gate hours for Mountainfest
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum Mountainfest activities will begin today at noon on Division Hill. According to officials, to accommodate additional traffic for Mountainfest, Nash Boulevard from Tigris River Valley Road to Bomparto Bridge was closed down at 5:30 a.m. on August 31. These roads will reopen...
wwnytv.com
Free clothing store opening in new location
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A previously-closed free clothing store is getting new life in a new location. The former Rock Closet is now called the Spare Closet. It’s located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. The shop gives away donated items to the community...
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Southwick Beach State Park – Henderson, NY
In the heat of Summer, finding a sandy beach to cool down is heavenly. Especially one that offers great camping and an extension of the beach just for your four-legged friends. Southwick Beach State Park is one of the best places for a summer escape. History of Southwick Beach. Southwick...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego ‘in talks’ with Texas Roadhouse for potential location in city
OSWEGO — The city of Oswego is strapping up its boots for what could potentially be a new dining experience. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow addressed rumors on social media last week about a possible Texas Roadhouse coming to the Port City.
iheartoswego.com
Shane M. Butler – August 26, 2022
Shane M. Butler, 39 of Fulton passed away Friday unexpectedly. He was born in Oswego and was son of Tammy Carvey and the late Dale K. Butler. In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé Tammy Kenyon, three daughters Alexis Carr, Jasmine Butler and Lillian, two brothers Ron Recore and Dale Butler, Jr. both of Oswego, one stepsister Star Hughes of Fulton.
northcountrynow.com
New Stewart’s Shop in Potsdam
Construction of the new Stewart’s Shop at the corner of Market and Grove Streets in Potsdam is well underway. The new Stewart’s will be 3,900 square-foot in size with gas pumps. Construction of a new Stewart’s Shop on Maple Street is complete. NCNow photo by Paul Mitchell.
wwnytv.com
It’s going to be a scorcher
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started warm and they’re going to climb quickly. It will be a very muggy day with hazy sunshine and highs around 90. It will be even hotter in central New York and points west. There’s a heat advisory there from noon to 7 p.m. They’re expecting a heat index of 97 degrees.
wwnytv.com
Severe storms pummel north country
(WWNY) - Severe storms blew through the north country Monday evening. At one point, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning as severe weather moved from Lake Ontario northeast along the St. Lawrence River. Photos sent in by viewers showed shelf clouds, ugly, roiling purple clouds, and what appeared...
wwnytv.com
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
SOLD! Famous Thousand Island Castle Crumbling For 70 Years Getting New Life
The famous mansion that has sat abandoned in the Thousand Islands for more than 70 years is getting new life. It'll be transformed from a crumbling castle into a beautiful bed and breakfast. The Carleton Island Villa finally has a new owner and he's got big plans. Ronald Clapp, a...
informnny.com
ATV crash kills Florida man near Lake Bonaparte
DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Florida was killed in a crash near Lake Bonaparte this week. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal ATV crash occurred on North Shore Road in the town of Diana on August 29. The Sheriff’s Office said that 60-year-old...
northcountrynow.com
Rockin' in Canton
The St. Lawrence County Rock and Mineral Show is being held this weekend at Canton Pavilion. Here, Sean Fay and Claire Babich, Potsdam, check out “Mister Crystals,” owned by Michael Whitton of Ilion, formerly Gouverneur. The event continues Sunday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, view earlier story. NCNow photo.
northcountrynow.com
Housing project planned in Ogdensburg
A $5.2 million 20-bed supportive housing project for the homelss will soon open on Knox Street. Developed by S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P., Inc. the Lincoln School Apartment Project includes 18 studio apartments for single adults and two one-bedroom apartments for homeless couples. Attending the Step by Step ribbon cutting ceremony included, from left, Laura Mattice of Community Bank, and Step by Step personnel: Deputy Director Tammy Bush, Board Member Barbara Ward, and Executive Director David Bayne. See story here.
informnny.com
Jefferson County horse dies from EEE
WATERTOWN (WWTI) — A case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been confirmed in Jefferson County. According to Jefferson County Public Health, a horse in Antwerp tested positive for EEE and has died due to the virus. EEE, or Triple E stems from mosquitoes. It is a very rare, but...
informnny.com
Lowville liquor store busted for selling to underage customers
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville liquor store was found out of compliance with underage drinking laws. On August 23, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Lewis County in the town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson and the Village of Lowville. According to...
informnny.com
Pedestrian killed in Hammond crash
HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash in the Town of Hammond. According to the Sherrif’s Office, this took place on State Route 12 in the Town of Hammond between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on August 30.
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: North Country man accused of stealing brass casings from Fort Drum
CARTHAGE- A North Country man is accused of stealing brass casings from Fort Drum, which ended up totaling thousands of dollars. Terence Williams, 60, of Carthage, NY is officially charged with felony grand larceny in the third-degree, according to the New York State Police. Investigators determined that Williams rounded up...
wwnytv.com
Police ask for help finding missing teen
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage teen has gone missing after a disagreement at home. Carthage police say 15-year-old Victoria Wood was upset when she left her home. She was last seen at the Carthage Free Library around noon on Monday. She’s 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs...
informnny.com
Special weather statement issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement in Jefferson County on Friday afternoon. According to the NWS, doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm near Wellesley Island State Park, or 19 miles northwest of Fort Drum around 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The thunderstorm is expected to impact portions of northeastern Jefferson County until 3:15 p.m.
