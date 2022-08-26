Chevron (6470 Highway 82) The Maplesville Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Maplesville Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for theft. The offense occurred, May 28, 2022, at Chevron, 6470 Highway 82, Maplesville, Alabama. Investigators say the suspects entered the business during regular business hours, one suspect distracted the clerk, while the other went into the office and took $1470.00 in cash and exited the business. The suspects were last seen leaving the parking lot in a silver, 2022 Kia K5. The suspects left toward the Prattville or Selma area. There is no other additional information available currently. The suspects are wanted for, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.

MAPLESVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO