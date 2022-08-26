Read full article on original website
Related
Tuscaloosa man arrested, charged with attempted murder
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that left a man in critical condition Tuesday morning.
Sylacauga Police receiving hate messages intended for Childersburg PD due to pastor’s arrest
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Sylacauga Police Department has released a statement clarifying they are not the agency responsible for arresting a local pastor after receiving hateful messages online Tuesday. According to SPD Chief of Police Kelley Johnson, the police department’s Facebook page has been recently receiving “hate mail and hateful messages” concerning the arrest of […]
‘Hate mail’ sent to wrong Alabama police department over pastor’s arrest while watering neighbor’s plants
An Alabama police department’s Facebook page has been bombarded with “hate mail” over the arrest of a pastor while watering his neighbor’s plants by people confusing the department with the agency that made the arrest. Michael Jennings is pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in...
elmoreautauganews.com
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers – Maplesville Police Seek Felony Theft Suspects
Chevron (6470 Highway 82) The Maplesville Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Maplesville Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for theft. The offense occurred, May 28, 2022, at Chevron, 6470 Highway 82, Maplesville, Alabama. Investigators say the suspects entered the business during regular business hours, one suspect distracted the clerk, while the other went into the office and took $1470.00 in cash and exited the business. The suspects were last seen leaving the parking lot in a silver, 2022 Kia K5. The suspects left toward the Prattville or Selma area. There is no other additional information available currently. The suspects are wanted for, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother of Man Killed Near Tuscaloosa Strip Sues Shooter and Bar
The mother of a young man who was fatally shot near the Tuscaloosa Strip almost two years ago has filed a four-count lawsuit against the man who pulled the trigger and the bar that served him drinks that night. The killing at the center of the suit took place in...
2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
Boyfriend charged, sought in shooting death of pregnant girlfriend in Bessemer
A woman found shot to death in Bessemer was pregnant, and a search for her boyfriend is underway. Cynthia Anabel Cardenas, 34, was killed Sunday morning while sitting inside her vehicle. Her boyfriend, 28-year-old Hector Medina-Grajeda, has been charged with capital murder. Police said they have been searching for him...
Woman killed after car hit twice along I-22
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car accident along I-22 early Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Littleton of Oakman was driving along the interstate just after 5:15 a.m. when her car became disabled on the roadway and was then struck by a truck and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 in custody after leading Birmingham police on morning chase in stolen pickup truck
Two people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after a lengthy chase through parts of Birmingham. Officers were dispatched about 9 a.m. to the 900 block of Meehan Avenue on a report of a stolen Chevrolet Silverado that was spotted in the area, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. The truck had been stolen the previous night.
Suspect charged in Tuscaloosa shooting that left victim critically wounded
A suspect has been charged in a Tuesday shooting in Tuscaloosa that left a man critically wounded. Tuscaloosa police responded at 3 a.m. to Creekwood Apartments on 40th Avenue on a report of a shooting. They found the victim, who has not been identified, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He...
Pregnant mother murdered in Bessemer leaves behind 3 grieving daughters: ‘We need justice’
Family members of a pregnant Bessemer mother found shot to death inside her running vehicle are heartbroken over her murder and said she will be remembered for her smile, her laugh, and her devotion to her daughters. Cynthia Anabel “Cindy” Cardenas, 34, was killed Sunday morning while sitting inside her...
City vehicle had ‘strong odor’ of alcohol in wreck that injured Childersburg police chief
A city vehicle driven by the then-Childersburg police chief when he crashed and was taken to the hospital had a “strong odor” of alcohol, according to a police accident report. Rick McClelland was driving his city-owned 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck on June 25 when he was involved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
ABC 33/40 News
Man jailed after Tuesday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa
A 40-year-old man is in jail after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Tuscaloosa. Marquis Rayone Brown is suspected of shooting a man multiple times at the Creekwood Apartments, located at 1750 40th Ave in Tuscaloosa at approximately 3:00 A.M. Brown is being held with no bond on the attempted...
wvtm13.com
Woodfin calls on Alabama to strengthen guns laws by displaying confiscated weapons
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As violence in the community continues, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pointing a finger at Alabama legislators. Woodfin revealed several military-grade weapons to the city council on Tuesday. Each of the weapons was confiscated by city police. So far, there have been over 700 guns confiscated in Birmingham this year. Woodfin says the city is doing everything it can to fight the violence, and it's time for the state and federal governments to step up by strengthening gun laws.
Family of slain Indiana student sues murder suspect, Alabama bar
The family of an Indiana University student who was shot to death nearly two years ago on the Strip in Tuscaloosa has filed a civil lawsuit against the suspect, and the bar they claim overserved that suspect. Schuyler Bradley, 19, was shot in the early-morning hours of Oct. 16, 2020,...
Walker County woman, 24, dies after multi-vehicle wreck on I-22
A 24-year-old Walker County woman died at UAB Hospital after her vehicle was hit twice early Monday morning when it became disabled on I-22 in Jefferson County, authorities said Tuesday. Sara L. Littleton, 24, of Oakman, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 around 5:19 a.m. Monday when it became disabled...
Pleasant Grove Police searching for man accused of rape
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for rape. According to PGPD, Christian Chambers, 24, is wanted for second-degree rape. He was last seen in Pleasant Grove on Aug. 24. He is described as being 5’9″ to 5’10” with a medium […]
Baby found dead in Cullman motel
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
msn.com
Man hit and killed in Bessemer identified
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Toddrick Dewayne Burton. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, he was...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
191K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1