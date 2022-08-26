ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, AL

CBS 42

Sylacauga Police receiving hate messages intended for Childersburg PD due to pastor’s arrest

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Sylacauga Police Department has released a statement clarifying they are not the agency responsible for arresting a local pastor after receiving hateful messages online Tuesday. According to SPD Chief of Police Kelley Johnson, the police department’s Facebook page has been recently receiving “hate mail and hateful messages” concerning the arrest of […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers – Maplesville Police Seek Felony Theft Suspects

Chevron (6470 Highway 82) The Maplesville Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Maplesville Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for theft. The offense occurred, May 28, 2022, at Chevron, 6470 Highway 82, Maplesville, Alabama. Investigators say the suspects entered the business during regular business hours, one suspect distracted the clerk, while the other went into the office and took $1470.00 in cash and exited the business. The suspects were last seen leaving the parking lot in a silver, 2022 Kia K5. The suspects left toward the Prattville or Selma area. There is no other additional information available currently. The suspects are wanted for, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
MAPLESVILLE, AL
CBS 42

2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed after car hit twice along I-22

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car accident along I-22 early Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Littleton of Oakman was driving along the interstate just after 5:15 a.m. when her car became disabled on the roadway and was then struck by a truck and […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man jailed after Tuesday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa

A 40-year-old man is in jail after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Tuscaloosa. Marquis Rayone Brown is suspected of shooting a man multiple times at the Creekwood Apartments, located at 1750 40th Ave in Tuscaloosa at approximately 3:00 A.M. Brown is being held with no bond on the attempted...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Woodfin calls on Alabama to strengthen guns laws by displaying confiscated weapons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As violence in the community continues, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pointing a finger at Alabama legislators. Woodfin revealed several military-grade weapons to the city council on Tuesday. Each of the weapons was confiscated by city police. So far, there have been over 700 guns confiscated in Birmingham this year. Woodfin says the city is doing everything it can to fight the violence, and it's time for the state and federal governments to step up by strengthening gun laws.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Pleasant Grove Police searching for man accused of rape

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for rape. According to PGPD, Christian Chambers, 24, is wanted for second-degree rape. He was last seen in Pleasant Grove on Aug. 24. He is described as being 5’9″ to 5’10” with a medium […]
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
CBS 42

Baby found dead in Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
CULLMAN, AL
msn.com

Man hit and killed in Bessemer identified

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Toddrick Dewayne Burton. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, he was...
BESSEMER, AL
